Which kids snowboards are best?

It’s never too early to start snowboarding. Snowboarding is one of the most enjoyable ways to get exercise in the winter, and its pleasure only increases as you become more skilled. Whether your child is looking to strap on a board for the first time or you want to upgrade their current deck, there is a great kids snowboard out there for you.

If you’re in the market for a high quality kids board that will serve the rider as they progress, check out the Jones Mini Mind Expander.

What to know before you buy a kids snowboard

Sizing

In addition to the rider’s shoe size — imperative for choosing the right bindings — consider their height and weight.

When you stand it on end, a kids snowboard should rise to somewhere between the rider’s chest and nose. Choose something closer to the chest if the rider is lightweight, a beginner or doesn’t like to ride fast. On the other hand, if they prefer to ride fast and aggressively and weigh more than the average person of their height, consider a longer board, closer to their nose.

Rider level

If the rider is a novice, look for a snowboard with a high flexibility rating and an extruded base. If they have a few seasons under their belt, consider something that’s stiffer and directional, allowing a faster ride.

Profile

The majority of kids boards come in a twin shape, but there is significant variability when it comes to profile. The main thing to know is that if your child is a beginner, you should consider a simple flat or rocker profile that reduces the chance of catching an edge. If you want something a bit more advanced, consider a hybrid or even full camber profile that creates pop.

What to look for in a quality kids snowboard

Advanced profile designs

High-quality kids snowboards feature the same sophisticated shapes and profiles that adult models do. Be on the lookout for asymmetrical and directional boards with hybrid profiles if your rider is eager to progress.

Weight-saving technology

Because they weigh so little compared to adults, kids may find controlling their board more difficult. High-quality kids boards of all prices incorporate weight-saving technology that makes the deck easier to learn on.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids snowboard

Entry level kids snowboards for complete novices usually cost around $170 while high-quality mid-level decks cost around $250. High-end models for advanced riders cost upward of $300.

Kids snowboard FAQ

What is an extruded base?

A. Extruded bases have a slightly different manufacturing process than sintered bases, and aren’t as porous. Extruded bases require less maintenance than sintered bases and are easier to repair. However, extruded bases are slightly slower than sintered bases, which makes them a great choice for learners but potentially limiting for advanced kids.

How often do I need to wax my snowboard?

A. If you have an extruded base, waxing is less important than it is for sintered bases. For extruded-base boards, you’ll be able to get away with waxing every 10 or 20 days of riding. For sintered bases, you may want to wax your board every 3 to 4 days of riding.

What are the best kids snowboards to buy?

Top kids snowboard

Jones Mini Mind Expander

What you need to know: Made with all the same materials, technology and attention to detail as the adult model, the Mini Mind Expander has everything a rider needs to have fun and progress at the same time.

What you’ll love: Featuring a directional shape and a sophisticated hybrid-rocker profile, the Mini Mind Expander is ready to take on everything from groomers to deep powder. Designed to give junior riders the confidence — and challenge — to build their skills, this board is great for any rider with a season or two under their belt. Plus, it has amazing graphics and comes with Jones’ renowned durability.

What you should consider: This miniature version of the adult-model Mind Expander isn’t great for complete novices.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top kids snowboard for the money

Burton Yeasayer Smalls Snowboard

What you need to know: Made with the same high-quality materials and precision as adult Burton snowboards, the Yeasayer Smalls is designed to be a lightweight, forgiving progression board.

What you’ll love: With a balanced twin-tip shape and flat-top profile that’s flat between the bindings and rockered at the nose and tail, this board has all the tech a little shredder could ever need. The Yeasayer Smalls also has an extruded base that adds durability and a soft flex that lets the rider learn presses and tricks with ease. The flat-top profile lends the board an extra dose of kid-friendly technology by reducing the likelihood of catching an edge.

What you should consider: This board is only compatible with Burton snowboard bindings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Capita Children Of The Gnar Snowboard

What you need to know: If you’re in the market for a kids freestyle snowboard complete with cool graphics and innovative technology, look no further than the Capita Children of The Gnar.

What you’ll love: It may be hard to admit, but if your kid is becoming a better snowboarder than you, this is the deck to get them. Designed as an all-mountain shredder, this board is equally at home in powder and park. With a hybrid-camber profile and a true-twin shape, this board is ready to pop, press and power-carve all over the slopes. To top it all off, there are lots of awesome designs to choose from.

What you should consider: Packed with technology for advanced riders of a younger age, this kids snowboard costs almost as much as a full-size adult model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

