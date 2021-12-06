Best kids ski helmet

From built-in speakers and camera mounts to ski goggles with anti-fog coating, kids ski helmets often include unique features to add extra layers of fun to your child’s skiing experience.

Which kids ski helmets are best?

One activity your child can enjoy during winter is skiing. But it’s not enough to take your child outside to have a feel for this fun sport; you must also ensure they have adequate protection by wearing a ski helmet.

To choose the right kid ski helmet, go for one that fits and keeps your child’s head comfortably warm like the Odoland Snow Ski Helmet.

What to know before you buy a kids ski helmet

Fit

Ski helmets usually fit children differently because of their head shape. For instance, a child with a round head may find a particular ski helmet a perfect fit, yet another child with an oblong head can find it tight and uncomfortable. There are options that work for all head shapes because of their independently moving panel design that conforms to the child’s head without any issues of squeezing or pinching.

Overall, the ideal kid ski helmet should fit snugly on your child’s head, but it shouldn’t be too tight. Choosing one with an adjustable dial can also be very helpful, as it can allow you to customize the fit.

Protection

Skiers are often at risk of head injuries, and one way to stay safe is by wearing a helmet with excellent protective features. Apart from ensuring your kid’s helmet is designed for skiing, you should also choose a ski helmet certified to meet safety standards.

If you find “ASTM F2040” on your child’s helmet, it means the gear complies with the American standard for ski and snowboard helmets. Some helmets also feature the multi-impact protection system, or MIPS, which is designed to protect the child’s brain in the event of a fall by dispersing the impact of a collision.

Flexibility

While ski helmets can provide warmth and comfort in cold weather, they may not be useful for other sports that require a similar type of helmet, because they might be uncomfortable to wear in warmer temperatures. However, some brands have helmet designs that kids can use for both summer and winter sports.

For example, some kid’s helmets feature a convertible pad set that allows the child to use the helmet both as a skiing helmet and as skateboard headgear. When looking for a flexible helmet, ensure the gear features a removable liner and ear pads that make it comfortable to use for other sports.

What to look for in a quality kids ski helmet

Comfort

Some ski helmets include a great ventilation system located at the front and rear of the gear to ensure constant airflow around the head. The number of vents can also determine the level of comfort and warmth the gear will provide when skiing. There are also helmets that feature a soft fleece lining to wick sweat away from the head.

Color

Most kids love helmets with bright fun colors or gear that look cool. You may want to go for a ski helmet with a color that matches your child’s ski boots or goggles. Or you may simply choose one that makes it easy to spot them on a crowded day from a sea of other skiers.

Ease of use

One of the reasons kids are hesitant to wear their ski helmets is because it can be difficult to put the gear on or to take it off. If your child is unable to put on or take off their helmet, it may affect their love for the sport. These concerns have been considered by brands that provide lightweight helmets that don’t produce undue pressure on the head and are also easy to put on or take off.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids ski helmet

On average, kid ski helmets cost $30-$110. The more expensive options often come with other accessories like ski goggles.

Kids ski helmet FAQ

How do I know if my child’s ski helmet fits right?

A. When they try on the helmet with the ski goggles, there should be no gap between the top of the ski goggles and the helmet. You can also wiggle the ski helmet back and forth to see if it stays in place, and if it does, then you have a well-fitting ski helmet for your kid.

How do I measure my kid’s head to get the right helmet size?

A. Use a flexible tape measure and wrap it around your child’s head. Ensure the tape is 1 inch above your child’s ears and eyebrows. Subsequently, take note of your child’s head circumference both in centimeters and inches and then use the measured value to get the correct helmet size.

What are the best kids ski helmets to buy?

Top kids ski helmet

Odoland Snow Ski Helmet and Goggles Set

What you need to know: This ski helmet also includes detachable goggles, giving a complete ski set that protects your child’s head while they’re having fun.

What you’ll love: With 12 air vent holes, this ski helmet provides adequate ventilation to keep your child comfortable while skiing. The helmet also includes a detachable lining, removable earmuffs and a soft chin band to keep the head warm and comfy. There are also 10 colors available for your child to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the goggles missing from the set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids ski helmet for the money

Retrospec Snow Sports Helmet

What you need to know: This ski helmet features durable materials that are also comfortable for your child to wear when it’s time for them to enjoy the thrill of skiing.

What you’ll love: It includes an adjustable dial to ensure a customized and secure fit. The ski helmet is made with durable ABS material that’s combined with an EPS foam interior to give the helmet an excellent protective and shock-absorbing function. Your kid also gets plush earmuffs designed for comfort and warmth.

What you should consider: Some parents mention the helmet was missing the adjustable dial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OutdoorMaster Kelvin Ski Helmet

What you need to know: It’s built with safety and comfort in mind and you can clearly see this with the reinforced ABS shell and the comfortable, shock-absorbing EPS foam lining.

What you’ll love: The helmet is equipped with 14 individual vents to ensure optimal comfort for your child during their ski sessions. There’s also an adjustment dial to enhance fit. Plus, this product comes in 13 colors, giving your child a plethora of options to choose from.

What you should consider: According to some users, the sizing isn’t accurate and it may run small for your child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

