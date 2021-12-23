Which ice hockey goalie stick is best?

Ice hockey is one of the fastest sports, with players regularly clocking speeds over 30 miles per hour. And a slapshot at full strength can travel at over 100 miles per hour.

But not everybody who plays ice hockey wants to chase the puck around. Someone always needs to be the goalie. If you’re looking for a quality hockey goalie stick, the Warrior Intermediate Ritual V1 Pro+ goalie stick is a good place to start.

What to know before you buy an ice hockey goalie stick

Goalie vs regular sticks

An ice hockey goalie stick isn’t the same as a regular player’s ice hockey stick. While the general shape is the same, the blade and lower shaft are much wider. Where it begins to widen on the shaft and down to the heel is called the paddle. In the NHL, it is against regulations to have a paddle that’s longer than 26-inches in height.

Left vs. right-handed players

Just as with regular ice hockey sticks, goalie sticks are made for either left-handed or right-handed players. It is important that you get the correct handedness, as you’ll struggle otherwise – unless you are ambidextrous. The handedness can easily be spotted by the curvature of the blade. When holding a stick, the open side of the curve needs to be forward.

Goalie stick size

To get the most out of your goalie stick and ice hockey, you need to have the correct size. If your goalie stick is too short, it will be uncomfortable to hold and you won’t have as much leverage. If your stick is too long, it can hamper your maneuverability and nimbleness. Incorrect size sticks will always be difficult to control. A quick way to measure is while standing in your skates with the stick’s toe on the ground, the knob should come up to somewhere between your chin and nose.

What to look for in a quality ice hockey goalie stick

Material

Ice hockey goalie sticks are commonly made from composite materials, but there are some players who prefer the traditional wood core or even a foam core. These materials can affect your play style. Wood is more flexible but no two wood sticks are the same and they break easier. Composite sticks are light but stiff and don’t control rebounds as well. If you want something in between, foam is both durable and lightweight. Most goalies use wooden sticks, trading in the lightweight potential of composite sticks for the heavier alternative because wood absorbs the shock of the puck better.

Blade pattern or curve

Professionally called the pattern of the goalie stick, pattern refers to the blade’s curve. This is one of the most important features of any hockey stick. Generally, there are three different types of patterns available: heel, mid and toe. Goalies typically use heel and mid curve sticks. Heel curves have their curve in the first third of the blade right after the shaft and are the preferred choice for defensive play as they let you hit the puck hard and fast. Mid curves are good all arounders and like heel, can help goalies send the puck down the ice and dig it out.

Brand name quality

Ice hockey is no exception when it comes to player safety and having the right equipment. You don’t want bits of stick or puck to fly around the rink, so it is often better to get quality equipment from trusted name brands. For ice hockey goalie sticks, brands like Bauer, CCM, and Sher-Wood are excellent choices.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice hockey goalie stick

The average price of an ice hockey goalie stick depends on the manufacturer and the size of the stick. Junior goalie sticks retail for around $80-$100, while senior goalie sticks can cost between $100-$300.

Ice hockey goalie stick FAQ

What happens if your stick breaks on the ice?

According to NHL regulations, a goalie can continue to play with a broken stick until he can get off the ice during a pause to grab a new one. The goalie can also play with a regular hockey stick if it is legally handed to him.

How long should a goalie stick last?

Depending on the construction materials and the roughness of the goalie, an ice hockey goalie stick should last around 4-6 years. You can extend your stick’s longevity if you wrap it properly and retape every few games and repair scratches with epoxy cement.

What’s the best ice hockey goalie stick to buy?

Top ice hockey goalie stick

Warrior Intermediate Ritual V1 Pro+

What you need to know: This is a solid goalie stick for a player who moves around a lot.

What you’ll love: Made from Warrior’s Minimus Carbon G1200, it is lightweight to reduce arm fatigue. The grip at the top of the shaft is covered in SlideGrip technology for better handling, and the VibexLite core reduces vibrations from shocking up the shaft. The blade has been reinforced for stability and rebound control and is available in a mid or heel (called wedge for this product) curve.

What you should consider: It is only available in two colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top ice hockey goalie stick for the money

Bauer Senior GSX Goalie Stick

What you need to know: The Bauer Senior GSX goalie stick is a great recreational stick for friendly matches.

What you’ll love: This goalie stick features an Aerolite blade and an Ergo shape on the paddle. It measures 27-inches and has been balanced for increased control.

What you should consider: It is only available for left-handed players.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Sher-Wood Senior G530 Goalie Stick

What you need to know: This is an affordable, traditional stick for intermediate and advanced players

What you’ll love: This 26-inch goalie stick is made from wood and has a mid curve. It’s ideal for senior play. Fiberglass reinforcement protects against vibrations and a mixed construction of birch and aspen provides both durability and lightweight performance.

What you should consider: Because it’s wood and could take a lot of impact in goal, you’re more likely to break this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

