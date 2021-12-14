Which Nike golf glove is best?

Most golfers will tell you that a good golf glove can be the difference between a high and low stroke number. There are as many brands of golf gloves as there are for any other piece of golf equipment, so make it easy by selecting from one of the biggest and well-known sporting brands: Nike.

The best Nike golf glove is the Nike Men’s Dura Feel IX Golf Glove. This is Nike’s latest iteration on one of its best golf-glove lines and comes with an affordable price tag.

What to know before you buy a Nike golf glove

Size and fit

There are two main size types for Nike golf gloves: standard and cadet. Standard Nike golf gloves use the same sizing method as any other clothing (small, medium etc.). Cadet runs the same as standard but with shorter finger lengths.

The fit of a Nike golf glove is its most important facet. Your Nike golf glove should fit on your hand without extra space or fitting too tightly. If it’s too loose, it can cause blisters and adversely affect your grip by sliding around your hand. If it’s too tight, your Nike golf glove will cause blisters and also rip and be difficult to remove.

Closure type

There are two main types of securing a Nike golf glove: a hook-and-loop tab or snaps. Hook-and-loop tabs provide you with a wider range of variance in your sizing because you can minutely adjust how tight the glove fits around the palm and backside of your hand. If your Nike golf glove fits perfectly, then snaps are just fine.

What to look for in a quality Nike golf glove

Material

Nike generally uses a mixture of leather and synthetics in all of its golf-glove models, although some gloves can be entirely leather. Leather is typically used in wear areas to provide more grip and durability. Synthetics are typically used everywhere else, including the fingers and backside, to provide the maximum amount of flexibility.

There are winterized Nike golf gloves that use warm materials such as fleece. There is usually some loss of grip with a winterized Nike golf glove, but this is typically less loss than using a hand you can no longer feel due to the cold.

Design

The typical design of a Nike golf glove, or any golf glove, is a base white color with some black highlights. Some gloves may inverse this color scheme or use flashier colors, but these designs are fairly rare.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike golf glove

Nike golf gloves all fall into the same narrow price range: $15-$30. Some Nike golf gloves come in pairs for $30 as well, although these pairs are usually two for the same hand as opposed to a left and right glove.

Nike golf glove FAQ

Why do golfers wear golf gloves?

A. There are two main reasons golfers choose to wear a golf glove: to prevent blisters and provide a better grip on their golf clubs. The better grip leads to less twisting during a stroke and a more accurate shot. Some golfers remove it for putting, however, to get a better feel of their golf club.

Are older Nike golf gloves just as good as newer models?

A. As long as you aren’t going too far back, you shouldn’t see too noticeable of a performance change. More recent additions to Nike golf gloves are better breathability and the use of more moisture-wicking materials, or perhaps a special cut of the fingers that eliminates the need to break them in.

What’s the best Nike golf glove to buy?

Top Nike golf glove

Nike Men’s Dura Feel IX Golf Glove

What you need to know: This golf glove is one of NIke’s most recent models, with superior improvements on previous models.

What you’ll love: These golf gloves are available in every size for both hands. Perforations on both sides of each finger allow for high breathability to limit sweating. A hook-and-loop tab allows for some minor customization to the fit. The faux leather gives a high level of grip.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported problems with the stitching, whether it be with the stitching unraveling with some use or the stitching being irritating to the skin on the inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike golf glove for the money

Nike Men’s Dura Feel VIII Golf Glove

What you need to know: The previous generation of Nike’s Dura Feel line of golf gloves, it is made of a mix of leather and synthetic materials.

What you’ll love: The real goatskin leather on the palm and thumb give superior levels of grip while synthetic materials elsewhere allow for plenty of comfort and a slightly stretching fit. The double-sided perforations for breathability are also present in this model.

What you should consider: As an older model of Nike’s Dura Feel line of golf gloves, there are only a handful of sizes left to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Cold Weather Winter Gloves

What you need to know: This is an excellent pair of Nike golf gloves for those living in or traveling to cold climates.

What you’ll love: Synthetic materials on the outside and a limited amount of insulation on the palm allow for high levels of grip that won’t affect your golf game. A double layer of fleece on the backside of the hands is more than enough to keep your hands warm.

What you should consider: These Nike golf gloves only come in one color option on Amazon and are limited to five sizing options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.