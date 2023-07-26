Step up your game

It’s never too late to splurge on high-end golf equipment and apparel. Even if you don’t get a chance to get out there in the upcoming weeks, you can upgrade your gear so you’re ready to crush it. And don’t miss our testing insights on the Garmin Golf Watch.

What you need to know about golf clubs

If you’re a beginner, it’s best to use a complete set of clubs. These include a driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges, a putter and sometimes hybrid clubs. They typically cost under $800. Comprehensive sets with high-quality bags are more expensive than beginner sets. If you’re a more advanced player, you can upgrade your clubs one by one at any golf goods store and customize them with your preferred length, loft and lie.

What you need to know about rangefinders

A rangefinder measures the distance from where you’re standing to any marker. Golfers use them to get distance readings from the tee box to the green. This helps determine which club to use and how much power to put behind the ball. You don’t need a rangefinder to golf, but it can improve your game and help record a solid score.

What you need to know about golf watches

Golf watches are smartwatches that have additional features you can use to enhance your golfing experience. For example, a golf smartwatch usually has many golf courses’ information preloaded. This provides accurate distance readings and detects hazards. It can also track your shots so you can review them and keep your score. A golf watch is an excellent alternative if using a rangefinder doesn’t appeal to you.

What you need to know about golf apparel

Even if your golf club doesn’t have a dress code, you might want to look and feel good when you’re on the course. At the very least, invest in a comfortable short- or long-sleeved polo with moisture-wicking technology to help you stay cool. Shorts or pants (depending on your preference) and golf shoes that provide superior comfort and grip through 18 holes are also wise.

Best drivers

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

This high-launch driver helps players get more distance on their shots and consistent ball flight. It’s stronger and lighter than traditional titanium drivers. It has an advanced-engineered Flash Face for more forgiveness when the ball isn’t hit in the center.

Callaway Rogue ST Max LS Driver

This driver delivers lower spin and neutral ball flight, and it helps create more distance. It has a Jailbreak Speed frame for increased stability. The head has an innovative tungsten speed cartridge structure that boosts velocity on off-center shots.

Ping G425 Max Driver

This lightweight driver has an eight-position hosel — the place on a golf club where the shaft connects to the clubhead — for loft adjustment. It has internal ribbing for an improved feel. The flexible T9S Plus forged face increases distance. Smart Sensor technology automatically records and analyzes your shot.

Best irons

Callaway Women’s Big Bertha Reva Irons and Hybrids Set

Every club in this set has an optimized loft, swing weight and shaft that helps players get more speed behind the ball. They have a Flash Face cup for more forgiveness and a tungsten energy core for increased launch height.

Taylormade Sim2 Max Iron

This iron uses durable steel and has a lightweight build with a multi-material Cap Back design that helps deliver more distance. The face has multiple contact points that reduce vibrations and maximizes flexibility for increased ball speed.

Tommy Armour 2021 845-Max Iron

This iron’s lightweight construction makes it easy to generate more swing speed with accuracy. It’s excellent for helping novice golfers improve. The head design delivers a higher launch and has a pre-worn leading edge for improved turf interaction.

Best rangefinders

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder

This high-end rangefinder gives you an accurate distance reading from the tee box to the green. It uses Slope technology to account for altitude, elevation and barometric pressure and PinSeeker to alert you when you’re locked on to the flag.

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder

This rangefinder offers seven times magnification and provides accurate readings on any target up to 900 yards away. It has an adaptive slope switch for measuring decline and incline levels and a built-in magnetic strip to attach it to a golf cart.

Best golf watches

Garmin Approach S62 Garmin GPS Golf Watch

This smartwatch provides accurate distance readings and has a PlayLike Distance feature that accounts for slope. The high-sensitivity GPS detects hazards, greens and doglegs, and it has a Virtual Caddie for tips and advice. It’s preloaded with over 41,000 golf courses. Our tester particularly liked the wind-tracking feature and found a fully charged battery can last for up to four days. They also found it comfortable and useful for everyday life.

Voice Caddie T9 Hybrid Golf GPS Watch

This smartwatch has an intuitive color touchscreen and Active Green technology for improved accuracy. V-Algorithm technology accounts for incline and decline to provide precise distance readings. Plus, it has an auto-scorecard that keeps track of your shots for you.

Best golf apparel

Nike Men’s Air Max 270 G Golf Shoes

These shoes have a sleeve-like upper for a secure fit and a mesh that keeps water out. The foam midsole has plenty of plush cushioning for all-day comfort, and the rubber outsole provides optimal grip on wet surfaces.

Men’s Callaway X Solid Polo

This golf polo has a three-button placket for a stylish look and uses high-quality materials. Opti Dri technology helps wick away sweat. The single-knit design offers good stretch for maximizing range of motion during swings.

