Which uppercut bags are best?

Traditional punching bags can deliver a quality workout, but they can be unhelpful if you’re trying to refine certain skills. Uppercuts and some angled punches are challenging to accurately perform on a punching bag due to its streamlined sides. You can injure your wrists or hand when attempting uppercuts on a normal punching bag since it doesn’t give you the right surface for those maneuvers. An uppercut bag is just what you need. Bags like the top-quality Ringside Uppercut Bag are specifically designed to improve your uppercut technique.

What to know before you buy an uppercut bag

Uppercut bags vs. standard punching bags

An uppercut bag is a bit different from your standard punching bag. While a standard bag hangs vertically by a chain or is free-standing, an uppercut bag is designed with angled features or is hung horizontally. Uppercuts are a powerful movement meant to strike sensitive areas of an opponent, such as their chin. Having a bag that allows you to practice this motion can refine your skill. While you can attempt an uppercut on a normal punching bag, it won’t overly help since the impact is difficult to accurately land on a vertical surface.

Space efficiency

Consider your home gym setup when choosing an uppercut bag and how much space you have available. Most uppercut bags hang while others are wall-mounted. A wall-mounted bag takes up the least amount of space, helping you maximize the area available. If you are limited in spacing or simply want to take up as little space as possible, a wall-mounted uppercut bag will serve you best. Alternatively, if you want more room to move around and get into the natural swing of boxing motions, a hanging bag may suit your preferences better.

Weight

Just like normal punching bags come in different weights, uppercut bags offer a variety of sizes and weight options. Choose a bag that isn’t too heavy for your skill level but that provides enough resistance for a helpful feel. When wall mounting or hanging a bag, you also want to examine how much weight your walls or bag stand can support.

What to look for in a quality uppercut bag

Bag design

You have several choices in an uppercut bag in terms of design. Some feature a teardrop shape to provide several areas suitable for an upward swing. These types of bags are often called “wrecking balls” since they are heavy and round. You can also get straight, horizontal bags that are streamlined and without curves. These are meant to hang with a flat bottom to punch. Angled heavy bags are another option, giving you several curves to strike, or you can get a wall-mounted bag if you only have a little bit of space in your home gym. All of these bags work well. The best one depends on your preference.

Durability

Endurance and sturdiness are some of the most valuable features in a punching bag. You don’t want the seams splitting after a solid punch or for the filling to leak out all over your floor. Check the hanging hardware or wall-mounting equipment to ensure it can withstand the weight of the bag and your practicing sessions. A high-quality uppercut bag should last several years, even up to a decade.

Absorbency

When you strike your bag, you want it to be durable enough to endure your blow without being so unyielding that it injures your hand. The best uppercut bag will be easy-shifting and absorbent, distributing your stroke throughout the rest of the bag and preventing injury. Some bags come prefilled while others are empty and ready for you to fill. Never place hard materials inside your punching bag. Always use soft materials. If you decide to fill it with inexpensive elements like sand or sawdust, mix in cloth as well to keep the density safe.

How much you can expect to spend on an uppercut bag

You can find a lot of great options for uppercut bags between $100-$200.

Uppercut bag FAQ

How do you use an uppercut bag?

A. Use an uppercut bag much like any other punching bag: You trike it. Unlike a standard punching bag, an uppercut bag is designed for upward blows.

Can you uppercut a normal punching bag?

A. Yes and no. Some people do attempt to practice uppercuts on a normal punching bag but this can lead to injury in the hand and wrist. There’s no good place to land an upward-moving punch on a flat-sided punching bag so you can’t practice an effective uppercut.

What are the best uppercut bags to buy?

Top uppercut bag

Ringside Uppercut Bag

What you need to know: This horizontal hanging uppercut bag comes prefilled so all you need to worry about is hanging it up and getting into practice mode.

What you’ll love: A 1-inch foam layer will help keep your knuckles protected throughout knockout blows. The heavy chain and swivel are included in your purchase to make installation trouble free. At 18 inches by 36 inches, this bag provides plenty of surface area for you to practice your technique.

What you should consider: Some users were disappointed with the durability of this bag and say it deforms easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top uppercut bag for the money

Ringside Head Shot Powerhide Punching Heavy Bag

What you need to know: Grow in confidence and power when you smash this wrecking ball uppercut bag.

What you’ll love: At about 50 pounds, this bag is great for uppercut practice. Learn how to land clean punches and round uppercuts. The tough material will hold up against high-intensity cardio sessions or focused skills training. It comes with a chain and swivels for easy installation.

What you should consider: Some users were not completely satisfied with the filling of this bag, saying it was a tad too soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Contender Fight Sports Body Snatcher Bag

What you need to know: At 75 pounds, this teardrop wrecking ball bag will give you an intense workout while refining your uppercut skills.

What you’ll love: A fully synthetic construction gives you traditional leather aesthetics without the high cost. The soft filling will provide plenty of shock absorption after strikes. Great for boxing practice or even an upper body workout, you’ll find yourself breaking a sweat in no time.

What you should consider: Some users complain the filling is unevenly distributed throughout this bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.