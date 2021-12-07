Which mini trampolines for heavy adults are best?

There are boundless methods for exercising that aren’t as boring or damaging as the classics like running or weight lifting—using a mini trampoline is one great option. Plus, most mini trampolines have high enough weight limits for adults of all sizes to use. The best mini trampoline for heavy adults is the BCAN 40 inch Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Foam Handle. This mini trampoline supports up to 330 pounds with a 48 inch option that supports up to 440 pounds.

What to know before you buy a mini trampoline for heavy adults

Benefits of mini trampoline exercise

Mini trampolines are excellent forms of exercise for all ages and body types and offer many benefits. They are low impact, meaning they don’t stress your joints as much as high impact exercises like running. They’re also a type of cardiovascular exercise that enables you to build muscle at the same time. Finally, using a mini trampoline is a great way to build your bone density.

Size

Most mini trampolines for heavy adults tend to run between 36 and 40 inches in diameter. While not a general rule, many mini trampolines that are larger in size are better for heavy adults as they tend to have higher weight limits. Aside from the weight limits, consider the device’s size in regards to storage.

Bungee vs. spring

The mat and frame are connected using either bungee cords or springs.

Bungee cords offer a lower bounce rate but they tend to be more durable, requiring replacement only if they break. Spring: Springs are the reverse, offering a higher bounce rate but requiring replacement every few years, even if they don’t break.

What to look for in a quality mini trampoline for heavy adults

Mat

The mat is what you’re actually jumping on. Lower quality mats are typically made of plastic, canvas or nylon while higher quality mats are usually made from Permatron or polypropylene. The better the mat material, the more comfortable and higher bouncing the mini trampoline for heavy adults will be.

Frame

Mini trampolines for heavy adults usually use frames made of steel, though the thickness (measured in gauge) will vary. The thicker the gauge of steel, the less likely the frame is to bend or break and the longer your mini trampoline will last.

Handlebar

Some mini trampolines include a handlebar that can be attached to the frame of the device. Besides serving as an excellent anchor to assist your balance and prevent falling, they can also open you up to being able to perform additional types of exercise.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini trampoline for heavy adults

Most mini trampolines for heavy adults cost between $60–$120, although larger options can eclipse $200 or in some rare cases reach around $400.

Mini trampoline for heavy adults FAQ

Is the exercise from a mini trampoline for heavy adults a high-impact exercise?

A. Thankfully no, the exercise you receive from using a mini trampoline for heavy adults isn’t high impact and doesn’t stress your joints. If you have joint pain or you’ve suffered a lasting injury that prevents you from engaging in high impact exercises, check with your doctor before starting a mini trampoline exercise routine.

What are the usual weight limits for mini trampolines?

A. Most mini trampolines have weight limits between 200 and 250 pounds. 300 to 350 pounds is generally considered to be the start of the heavy range with some mini trampolines for heavy adults having upper weight limits of nearly 500 pounds.

What are the best mini trampolines for heavy adults to buy?

Top mini trampoline for heavy adults

BCAN 40 inch Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Foam Handle

What you need to know: This top of the line mini trampoline for heavy adults can hold up to 330 pounds and includes a handle for support and additional activity options.

What you’ll love: This mini trampoline comes in two color options and has a larger 48 inch model available which can hold up to 440 pounds. This model folds up for easy storage when not in use.

What you should consider: The mini trampoline may fold but the included handlebar doesn’t. Folding the trampoline can be a challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini trampoline for heavy adults for the money

BCAN 38 inch Foldable Mini Trampoline with Safety Pad

What you need to know: This model offers all of the benefits of a mini trampoline at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Despite the decrease in size, this mini trampoline for heavy adults can still support up to 300 pounds and it also comes in three color options.

What you should consider: This trampoline lacks a handlebar, meaning less stability for users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FITPULSE 40 inch Mini Trampoline with Handle

What you need to know: This is another solid mini trampoline for heavy adults with an included handlebar that can hold up to 300 pounds.

What you’ll love: This mini trampoline comes in four color options and can be folded to one quarter its size for storage. The set also includes three resistance bands to allow for a greater scope of exercises and a carrying case for exercise on the go.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the included instructions can be confusing or lacking in direction and that FITPULSE customer service can be hit or miss for issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

