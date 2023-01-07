Which freestanding punching bags are best?

Whether you are looking to lose weight, release aggression or both, boxing, kickboxing and martial arts are impactful exercises that burn calories, strengthen muscles and tone the body.

Freestanding punching bags are ideal for anyone who does not have time to attend workout classes or the space to hang a traditional punching bag. With many great choices available, this guide will assist in selecting the one that is best for you.

What to know before you buy a freestanding punching bag

Type of use

Before purchasing a freestanding punching bag, it’s best to know what type of moves you will be practicing you will be using it for. If you are a serious boxer looking to increase your speed or uppercuts, a speed bag or uppercut bag would be better than a traditional or freestanding bag. However, a freestanding punching bag is great for kickboxing, martial arts, boxing beginners and anyone aiming to get a good workout.

Setup

Be sure to look into what kind of setup the bag requires. Most freestanding bags require filling the base with water or sand. For some brands, many users have claimed this filling process can be difficult, so it is best to know what to expect before purchasing.

Shifting

As you’re looking for a freestanding punching bag, one of the main things you want to find out is if it is stable enough at the base to avoid falling down, shifting or sliding around as you are punching or kicking.

What to look for in a quality freestanding punching bag

Stability

One of the most important aspects of a freestanding punching bag is stability, which differentiates one that is high quality from one that is poorly constructed. If it isn’t stable, it may not be safe to use.

Shock absorption

A quality bag will be solid enough to absorb the blows and soft enough on your hands to avoid injury. However, to ensure you don’t hurt your hands, it’s always a great idea to wear boxing gloves.

Portability

One of the best things about a freestanding punching bag is that it doesn’t have to stay in one place or require drilling into the ceiling. It is designed to be able to move, though it is a good idea to place it on a towel or mat to avoid scraping the floor while sliding it to another spot.

How much you can expect to spend on a freestanding punching bag

Freestanding punching bags range in price from around $150 to $400. However, for brands that offer membership packages, rates average about $30 to $90 per month.

Freestanding punching bag FAQ

Are freestanding punching bags best for beginners or advanced boxers?

A. Freestanding punching bags are best for beginners, as they are less permanent and often easier to use. Traditional hanging punching bags are best for advanced boxers and kickboxers who plan to practice frequently and with intensity.

What do I need to go with a punching bag?

A. To use a freestanding punching bag, you need the proper gear. Essentials include kickboxing gloves if you plan on kickboxing or boxing gloves and boxing shoes if you choose the traditional style.

Are sand or water punching bags better?

A. To ensure that the base is stable, for most freestanding punching bags, you must fill it with either sand or water. Although water is easier to fill, there is the risk of it possibly leaking and causing water damage.

Sand is fairly easy to fill, yet it runs the risk of taking in moisture and settling. If using sand, try to move the base around every so often to break it up.

Is kickboxing a better workout than traditional boxing?

A. To get the most out of your freestanding punching bag, kickboxing will be more beneficial than only practicing traditional boxing moves.

What are the best freestanding punching bags to buy?

Top freestanding punching bag

Century Original Wavemaster Freestanding Heavy Punching Bag

What you need to know: Although this bag is a higher price than others, it is well worth it for those who are looking for a quality, durable freestanding punching bag.

What you’ll love: It is extremely well-made and long-lasting. Featuring strong resistance and rapid rebound as well as a heavy-duty base, this freestanding bag ensures proper stability for serious training and high-intensity workout routines. It is conveniently portable by simply tipping onto its side and rolling to the next room.

What you should consider: Movement may seem bouncy at times, which might not be preferable to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freestanding punching bag for the money

Everlast Omniflex Freestanding Punching Bag

What you need to know: This is a solid and reliable product that is great for anyone on a budget who wants to get an impactful upper-body workout.

What you’ll love: Ideal for those who mainly focus on kickboxing, the Omniflex neck allows maximum impact absorption and reduced base movement, which holds about 130 pounds of water.

What you should consider: The cover may show wear over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Century Wavemaster XXL Training Bag

What you need to know: With its sleek, slender design, this is an ideal option for anyone who does not have much space for a freestanding punching bag.

What you’ll love: This bag is especially useful for those who practice martial arts. It is pre-filled with sand, so the setup is extremely easy and it is compact to store away when it is not being used.

What you should consider: The bag may sway or fall when striking the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

