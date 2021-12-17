Which Sweaty Betty fitness apparel is best?

Exercising is way more fun when you are wearing great athletic gear. With its spike in popularity, athleisure can easily go from the gym to the grocery store while still looking chic. If you are looking to level up your activewear game, consider selecting some stylish new pieces from Sweaty Betty.

Whether working out or staying in, you can not go wrong with Sweaty Betty Women’s Power Workout Leggings.

What to know before you buy Sweaty Betty fitness apparel

Fabric

Athletic clothing can come in several fabrics, so you will want to read the label carefully before you make your purchase. While some brands use cotton blends, Sweaty Betty uses a mix of polyamide, elastane and polyester. These materials hold up well in the heat and help keep you cool at the same time. Fabrics composed from these blends have a bit more opacity, making items less see-through and more squat proof.

Sweat-wicking

There is nothing worse than feeling like your sweaty clothes are sticking to you during a tough workout. Leaving the gym in heavy, sweat-soaked clothes can leave you feeling cold and uncomfortable. Sweaty Betty apparel specializes in wicking the sweat away from your body so that you and the clothes dry quickly.

Laundering

It is always good to check the label before you wash your workout wear. Regardless of what the tag says, a best practice is to wash with care then hang to dry. If you do end up putting your items in the dryer, steer clear of using fabric softener, as that will clog up the moisture-wicking properties. Always wash workout apparel separately from other clothing, especially with zippers and buttons because the delicate material can easily snag.

What to look for in Sweaty Betty fitness apparel

Color

Sweaty Betty apparel is available in an array of colors and patterns. If you like to work out while wearing bright hues or subdued solids, the brand offers a lot to choose from when selecting your favorite shades.

If you prefer matching sets or prints that express your personality, there’s also a wide selection from which to pick. Although all products specialize in shooing sweat away, patterned clothing will camouflage sweat marks a bit better than lighter colors.

Pockets

If you like to work out without carrying excess baggage, look for styles that include pockets. A side pocket on a pair of leggings can make for a great place to store a cell phone, credit card or ID.

Most leggings will come equipped with a small waistband pocket. If this is a priority for you, always double-check before purchasing. This sized pocket is great for storing a single key or small stash of cash.

Some shirts and sports bras will include secret pockets that work well for storing small media players or wireless Bluetooth earphones. Usually, these small storage areas are strategically placed to keep things hidden and secure.

Stretch

You want to invest in workout clothes that will move with you. Look for clothing that not only stretches up and down but sideways, too. Apparel that offers 4-way stretch will be the most comfortable for any exercise, eliminating stiffness and promoting a better fit. Fabrics that stretch well will also have a better chance of being squat proof, which is important when selecting a quality pair of leggings.

How much you can expect to spend on Sweaty Betty fitness apparel

The price can vary depending on the type of clothing, but on average, you can expect to spend between $68-$100.

Sweaty Betty fitness apparel FAQ

Is Sweaty Betty fitness apparel considered sustainable?

A. The company is committed to vigorously testing each product to ensure that it holds up through multiple washings and will last for years to come. Sweaty Betty is committed to using recycled or natural fabrics whenever possible and is currently at 21%. Their goal is to increase that number when it comes to sourcing materials.

How long has Sweaty Betty been in business?

A. The company has been in business for over 20 years. Founded by Tamara Hill-Norton in 1998, the London-based company has expanded globally and continues to combine fitness and fashion flawlessly.

What is the best Sweaty Betty fitness apparel to buy?

Top Sweaty Betty fitness apparel

Sweaty Betty Women’s Power Workout Leggings

What you need to know: They stretch four ways and are soft, supportive and stretchy.

What you’ll love: These leggings have multiple pockets for extra storage. They also include a drawstring in the waistband to customize the fit.

What you should consider: The Power Workout Leggings come with very specific care instructions, so be cautious when washing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sweaty Betty fitness apparel for the money

Sweaty Betty Seamless Gym Long Sleeve Top

What you need to know: It is true to size and is available in black or white.

What you’ll love: The fabric is lightweight and breathable. It will wick away the sweat, keeping you dry while adding airflow.

What you should consider: It has thumbholes, so make sure this is a feature that you like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sweaty Betty Light Weight All Day Workout Leggings

What you need to know: They have a drawstring closure and you can toss it into the washing machine.

What you’ll love: These lightweight leggings will keep you cool, even during your hottest workouts. They are perfect for an aerobics or cycle class, then running errands after.

What you should consider: All of the colored leggings in this style include a pocket, but the black pair does not.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

