Hunter boots are durable, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need maintenance. Use boot repair kits on cracks, and don’t forget to wash the insides.

Which Hunter rain boots for men are best?

Most of your shoes are useless against a puddle. No matter how quickly you try to run through it, youâ€™re still likely to feel the creeping cold of water seeping past your shoes and into your socks. Thatâ€™s why itâ€™s always a good idea to have a pair of rain boots on hand, especially if you live in rainy climates.

Hunter offers a large selection of excellent boots, such as the Hunter Menâ€™s Boat Shoes with their easy-on pull tab, stretchy sides and high traction sole.

What to know before you buy Hunter rain boots for men

Types

Hunter rain boots can be divided into two main categories:

Work boots are designed for, well, workers. These have superior cushioning and soles with far more rugged designs, so you can wear them comfortably all day and be the least likely to slip. However, they also cost the most.

Shaft height

Hunter rain boots for men come in three shaft heights:

Mid-calf boots are better for those that wear rain boots the whole time theyâ€™re away from home.

Knee boots end just below the knee and are best for those who need to trek through flooded areas regularly.

Color

Most Hunter rain boots for men come in various shades of black, green or blue. Some styles also come in red or brown.

What to look for in quality Hunter rain boots for men

Insulation

The best Hunter rain boots for men have insulation to keep your feet warmer on cold days or on the off chance they get a little wet.

Pull loop

Hunter rain boots for men donâ€™t have laces, and they donâ€™t have zippers, meaning you need to push and shimmy to get your feet in them. As such, the best boots include a large pull tab on the back so you can apply extra force.

Weight

Most Hunter rain boots donâ€™t add enough weight to be noticeable. Work and knee boots, on the other hand, can add enough weight to require a little extra effort to walk.

Removable inner sole

Some Hunter rain boots for men have removable inner soles, making them easier to wash. It also makes it possible to replace them with specialized inner soles for maximum comfort.

Calf strap

Some mid-calf and knee boots have adjustable straps around the top of the boot. This helps adjust the fit for comfort but, more importantly, lets you seal your boots somewhat to prevent stray water from getting in.

How much you can expect to spend on Hunter rain boots for men

They typically cost $100-$300. Most cost $130 or less with boots that go further up the leg costing as much as $175.

Hunter rain boots for men FAQ

Do I need to wear certain kinds of socks with rain boots?

A. No, you can wear any kind of socks you like or even none at all. That said, itâ€™s a common practice to wear thicker socks than you usually wear on an average day. This adds to the cushioning and helps keep your feet warm.

What size Hunter rain boot should I get?

A. Hunter rain boots for men come in full sizes only. If you wear a half-size, you should get a half-size down if you like your boots to be tight and you donâ€™t plan on wearing thick socks. Get a half-size up if you prefer the opposite. If you wear a full-size, you should be good with your usual size, though if you like to wear several layers of socks, you may want to grab a size up.

What are the best Hunter rain boots for men to buy?

Top Hunter rain boots for men

Hunter Menâ€™s Boat Shoes

What you need to know: These do exactly what they say they do and keep your feet dry.

What youâ€™ll love: The soles have anti-slip treads, so youâ€™re less likely to fall. It has a soft polyester lining to keep your feet comfortable and a removable insole so you can use your own instead. They come in five colors, including brown and green.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported their feet feeling too cold for comfort. Others found their size felt too snug and suggested ordering a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hunter rain boots for men for the money

Hunter Original Play Chelsea Boots

What you need to know: These simple boots are among Hunterâ€™s lowest-priced pairs.

What youâ€™ll love: It has a heel tab to help you pull the boot on. The soles are rubber with a specialized tread to keep you on your feet on even the most rain-slick surfaces. It comes in black, dark grey and navy blue.

What you should consider: A few customers struggled to put them on and take them off, especially when wearing thick socks. Others wished they were more flexible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hunter Menâ€™s Original Short Rain Boots

What you need to know: These are perfect for those planning on walking through puddles.

What youâ€™ll love: These boots have a cushioned, nylon lining that dries quickly and feature a stylish buckle.

What you should consider: A few purchasers wished they had sized up. The manufacturer notes that a white film may appear, which can be easily wiped off with a damp cloth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

