Which cheap snow boots are best?

Like most shoes, snow boots have a propensity for being high-priced. Unlike most shoes, snow boots are only used for a few months out of the year, making high costs particularly hard to stomach. Luckily there are plenty of great-quality, cheap snow boots available.

The best cheap snow boot is the London Fog Men’s Ashford Waterproof and Insulated Duck Boot. This cheap snow boot will match nearly any outfit, but high enough in quality to keep your feet warm and safe.

What to know before you buy cheap snow boots

Insulation

Snow boots of any quality feature insulation, which is designed to keep your foot warm and comfortable. This insulation should include temperature ratings, which suggest the temperatures you’ll be the most comfortable in. They can have ratings well below zero on the Fahrenheit scale.

Some insulation is also removable, which makes the boots far easier to clean, and potentially swappable with different insulation for different temperatures.

Securing system

As snow and ice can be treacherous to walk across, different closure types can often make the difference between safety and injury. Laced cheap snow boots that use eyelets, D-rings and hooks can be the most secure, depending on how tight you like to tie your laces. Zippers and slip-ons are the easiest to put on and take off, but zippers can allow melting snow directly into your snow boot, while slip-ons can be the most likely to lead to a rolled ankle. You can learn about additional closure types by following the above link.

What to look for in quality cheap snow boots

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is generally divided between the lower and upper portions of the snow boot. The lower portions — i.e. the soles and the areas where the sole and upper boot connect — are the most likely to be fully waterproof. The upper boot is generally only water-resistant, usually through some kind of water-repelling layer applied during manufacturing.

Gaiter

Every snow boot has one key weakness: the opening around the cuff. Snow is highly likely to get into any cheap snow boot through this gap, which is why some boots include something called a snow gaiter. This is a little piece of nylon that cinches closed to seal the boot. If your cheap snow boot doesn’t include one, you can always purchase it separately.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap snow boots

Unlike regular or high-priced snow boots, which can hit prices of more than $200, cheap snow boots are typically available between $50 and $100. You do need to be more careful when shopping for snow boots in this price range, as there is a wider range of product quality.

Cheap snow boots FAQ

How should I dry out my cheap snow boots?

A. There are a few things you can do to help dry out your cheap snow boots, no matter how soaked they become. The first thing to do is dry them as best you can with a towel. Next, you’ll want to stuff them with newspaper or paper towels to help absorb the moisture in the boot. Finally, place your shoes in front of a fan to speed the process up.

Never put your cheap snow boots in your dryer or near a heat source; the dryer will be damaged and might damage the snow boots, while heat sources will damage the snow boots.

Are men’s and women’s cheap snow boots interchangeable?

A. While the functions of snow boots are identical between men’s and women’s, their stylings and sizes are not. It’s certainly possible to find a snow boot intended for one sex that fits the other, but it’ll be much more difficult to find.

What are the best cheap snow boots to buy?

Top cheap snow boots

London Fog Men’s Ashford Waterproof and Insulated Duck Boot

What you need to know: This men’s cheap snow boot is one of the best functional options available, with a minimum of aesthetic charm.

What you’ll love: The aesthetics of these boots allow them to match nearly any look or outfit. The boots are made of a strong, durable leather with a waterproof coating and Thinsulate lining to keep your feet warm and comfortable.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that this men’s cheap snow boot can feel heavy on the foot, and that they tend to run wide, causing some users to require a larger-than-expected size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap snow boots for the money

Aleader Women’s Fashion Waterproof Winter Snow Boots

What you need to know: This low-cost women’s snow boot has more than enough function and fashion elements.

What you’ll love: The fit of these women’s cheap snow boots is highly customizable, thanks to their adjustable D-ring eyelets and toggles. Layers of leather and synthetic materials plus a rubber sole lead to a rugged and durable cheap snow boot with elements of waterproofing.

What you should consider: A few consumers noted that these snow boots run smaller than expected, leading to a need for exchanges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bearpaw Women’s Emma Short Boot

What you need to know: Think of this women’s cheap snow boot as a more affordable though nearly identical version of an Ugg boot.

What you’ll love: These women’s cheap snow boots have 100% suede uppers, with rubber soles and a wool lining for a stylish, comfortable and grippy snow-boot experience. These boots are available in up to 28 styles, though not all styles are available in all sizes.

What you should consider: Along with the lower price of these boots compared to Ugg boots, you can expect a lower level of quality, which typically shows itself in a shorter span of durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

