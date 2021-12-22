Which dog thermometer is best?

Having a sick pet is no fun, especially without a thermometer to get an idea of how sick they really are. In tandem with your veterinarian, a dog thermometer is a helpful tool in knowing how serious your pet’s health status is. However, knowing which dog thermometer is best for your dog’s needs takes a little more time and thought.

If you aren’t sure where to start, this iProven Pet Thermometer for Dogs and Cats is a safe bet, offering fast-acting results and an affordable price tag for most buyers.

What to know before you buy a dog thermometer

Use

It’s not ideal to have a sick pet, and it’s even less ideal to have to wait on a shipped dog thermometer while your dog is still feeling ill. Instead, getting a dog thermometer before they get sick can help you identify if your dog needs professional attention or not. If you plan to use your dog’s thermometer for just your dog, then you may not need to think about overall versatility, though others with multiple pets may appreciate getting a more versatile model.

Overall pet thermometers

Many of the best dog thermometers work for a wide range of mammals instead of just dogs, so those who own multiple animals might consider looking for a more general pet thermometer instead. Other common animal types that general pet thermometers may work for include cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small mammals that are commonly kept as pets, though it’s important to check with a specific product to see what animals they can be used with.

Thermometer types

Dog thermometers can be found with tons of different features, response times and in different types, most often being divided up by how they are administered. The three most common pet thermometer types include those to be administered orally, rectally or via the animal’s ear.

What to look for in a quality dog thermometer

Accuracy

It’s most important for a dog’s thermometer to gather an accurate reading, as those that are inaccurate won’t help you have a better idea of your canine’s health status. Most dog thermometers work precisely and quickly, though cheap dog thermometers may be less likely to deliver accurate readings after long periods of use.

Response time

The overall response time of a thermometer is also important to think about, especially for those that have stubborn, sensitive or otherwise un-cooperative pets. Dog thermometer response times can range from as quick as one second to as long as a minute, with many taking around 20 seconds to fully process temperature results.

Ease of cleaning

Another important feature of dog thermometers is how easy they are to clean, with most models also needing to be waterproof for insertion into the animal’s mouth or anus and for cleaning up afterward. Most ear dog thermometers use an auditory measurement system that only needs a light cleanup, making it even easier to keep sanitary.

How much you can expect to spend on dog thermometers

Dog thermometers can range in price, depending on the type of pet thermometer you’re looking for. You can find most cheap dog thermometers costing around $7-$10, while most mid-tier and advanced dog thermometers, as well as larger pet first aid kits, will tend to cost somewhere around $15-$50.

Dog thermometers FAQ

Are there in-ear dog thermometers?

A. Along with a wide variety of other pet thermometers, you can find multiple dog thermometers that measure a canine’s temperature via their ear. While some of them may cost a little more than certain rectal or oral thermometers, these may be particularly useful for sensitive animals that may not normally like to have things stuck in their anuses or their mouths.

Do dog thermometers work for other types of animals?

A. Most dog thermometers are actually more general pet thermometers that are made for use with a variety of mammals. Pet thermometers for dogs and cats are, perhaps, the most common combination, though you should check a product’s description before using any tool with a specific animal.

What’s the best dog thermometer to buy?

Top dog thermometer

iProven Waterproof Pet Thermometer for Dogs and Cats

What you need to know: This fast-acting rectal pet thermometer was designed for dogs and cats alike, offering a 20-second response time and an easily cleanable shape.

What you’ll love: This dog thermometer is both affordable and subtle for most animals, and it’s completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it failing after a few uses. It also comes with a storage case and the ability to switch between temperature units.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this dog thermometer’s storage case wasn’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog thermometer for the money

Aurynns Fast-Acting Pet and Dog Thermometer

What you need to know: Another great fast-acting dog thermometer option that comes at an affordable price, this model can be used orally or rectally for dogs, cats and a number of other animals.

What you’ll love: Buyers appreciate this model’s price, as well its 20-second temperature reading response time. In addition, it’s waterproof and can be cleaned with soap and water, and its LCD screen is extremely straightforward.

What you should consider: This dog thermometer’s batteries showed up dead for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Advanced Monitors Instant Ear Thermometer for Dogs and Cats

What you need to know: If you can afford the extra cost, this advanced ear thermometer for dogs, cats and other animals offers a one-second response time and measures with a high degree of accuracy.

What you’ll love: This thermometer is great for sensitive dogs and mammals with its instant response time. Along with dogs, this pet thermometer can also work great for cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets and chinchillas.

What you should consider: This dog thermometer is much more expensive than other models, despite its added accuracy and reduced response time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

