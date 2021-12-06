Best dog cone

Selecting the correct size and style dog cone is an absolute must when helping your dog heal from a recent injury or surgery.

Which dog cone is best?

Commonly referred to as e-collars, dog cones are the most effective way to help your dog recover from an injury or surgery. Blocking access to stitches, a wound or a hotspot ensures your fur baby heals as quickly as possible. Because dogs come in all shapes and sizes, getting the correct fit is essential. Factors such as comfort and durability are important to consider prior to making this purchase.

Our top pick, the KONG Cloud Collar for Dogs is soft and inflatable, providing the ultimate in comfort for pups of all sizes.

What to know before you buy a dog cone

Dog’s size

Attaching to or around your pet’s dog collar, a dog cone plays a critical role in helping them heal from surgery, wounds and hotspots. When used correctly, these cones limit your dog’s ability to lick, bite or disturb sensitive areas. However, if you select one that is too small or too large for your dog’s size, it can’t provide proper protection.

How can you ensure that you’re ordering the right dog cone? The first measurement to consider is neck circumference. Using a cloth measuring tape, find out how many inches your dog’s neck is around the part of the neck where the cone will sit. Match this measurement to the sizing chart available on the cone’s product detail page to choose the right size. Also consider the length of the cone if you are buying a plastic cone. Flexible dogs that are fitted with too short of a cone can reach outside of the cone and exacerbate the wound or sensitive spot, leading to further issues.

Material

Dog cones are available in several materials. The most common are hard plastic and waterproof fabric. Some inflatable cones are covered with fabric for extra comfort. Selecting a material type is often up to preference. All styles work well for their intended purpose.

Duration of wearing

Consider how long your dog is expected to wear the new cone. If you are using it for occasional hotspot flare-ups, a budget-friendly option is sufficient. However, if your dog needs to wear the e-collar for several consecutive weeks (which is common after most surgeries), look into the most comfortable and durable cones on the market. Selecting your dog’s cone based on the duration they’ll be wearing it can save you money and will keep your dog as comfortable as possible.

What to look for in a quality dog cone

Adjustable

Even if you took your dog’s measurements twice, getting the perfect fit is achievable only with an adjustable cone. Adjustable fasteners make it effortless to tailor the cone circumference to the desired size. The cone should be tight enough so your dog can’t remove it, yet loose enough to be comfortable throughout the day and evening.

Easy to clean

Dog cones get filthy in a hurry. Oil from your dog’s fur, dander and other messes inevitably make their way onto the inside and outside. Plastic cones are especially vulnerable to greasy buildup. Because top brands are aware of this issue, quality dog cones are easy to clean. Most require a quick wipe down with a paper or cloth towel. Purchasing a fabric cone that requires machine washing? Consider buying a backup cone so your dog can have continued protection while the other one is in the wash.

Durable

Your dog is almost guaranteed to dislike having to wear any kind of cone. Feistier dogs may try to remove the cone themselves when you aren’t looking. This is why it is crucial to buy and use an e-collar that is exceptionally durable. Well-made cones can withstand constant scratching, smacking and pawing.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog cone

When purchased from an online retailer, dog cones range $11-$40. The price you ultimately pay largely depends on the size of the cone.

Dog cone FAQ

How long should your dog wear the cone?

A. Always seek guidance from your veterinarian about the length of time your dog should wear their e-collar. If your dog has (or will be) going in for a procedure, your veterinarian will give you specific advice. For general needs such as hotspots, either reach out to your veterinarian for recommendations or have your dog wear the cone as needed.

How do you know if the cone is too loose or too tight?

A. Get the perfect fit by ensuring you can fit two fingers underneath the e-collar after it has been secured. Any tighter or looser can lead to issues.

What’s the best dog cone to buy?

Top dog cone

KONG Cloud Collar for Dogs

What you need to know: Available in extra small through extra large, dogs of all sizes can enjoy the comfort of this inflatable cloud collar.

What you’ll love: Providing maximum visibility and comfort, this is a fantastic alternative to traditional cones. Designed similarly to a human travel pillow, these e-collars are washable and resistant to both scratching and biting. A secure hook-and-loop strap keeps this collar in place.

What you should consider: Flexible dogs have occasionally been able to reach their injury, stitches or rash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog cone for the money

Dogswell Remedy+Recovery Dog E-Collar

What you need to know: Affordable and reliable, the Dogswell Remedy+Recovery Dog E-Collar is a simple cone ideal for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Designed using durable plastic and padded edges, this cone is suitable for small, medium and large dogs. Cleaning is simple. You can adjust the cone to multiple sizes. Three plastic fasteners keep your dog’s cone in place for the duration of their recovery.

What you should consider: The length of the cone is too short for dogs with long mouths, making it possible for them to reach their injury or hotspot. The edge also could catch on a doorway, throwing the dog off-balance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

All Four Paws Comfy Cone E-Collar for Dogs

What you need to know: Created as a comfortable alternative to hard cones, this e-collar is flexible yet protective.

What you’ll love: Made to bend and provide a comfortable surface, the All Four Paws Comfy Cone can be worn either forward or backward facing. It has removable stays and is designed with padded, waterproof nylon.

What you should consider: Figuring out how to put it on their dog it may be confusing for first-time dog-cone users.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

