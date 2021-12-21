Which tactical dog collars are best?

Why settle for a simple dog collar when it can have so many more uses? With a tactical dog collar you can get so much more out of the simple band. For starters, you can have better control and more versatility when training. For a heavy-duty yet comfortable tactical dog collar, the Xqpetlihia Tactical Dog Collar Military is the top choice among military and police enthusiasts.

What to know before you buy a tactical dog collar

Size

The size of your dog is going to determine the size of their collar. If you have a smaller dog under 10 or 15 pounds, a tactical dog collar may not be necessary and could do more harm than good. Tactical dog collars are best suited for larger, heavier dogs.

Color

Although it may not seem significant, the right color is certainly something to think about when deciding on your tactical dog collar. Something that contrasts with your dog’s fur will make it easier to see and handle.

Comfort

One of the most important things to consider when deciding on the right tactical dog collar is comfort. The collar should be lightweight and padded with soft materials to ensure this. It should also be breathable and fit snug on the dog’s neck without being too loose or too tight.

Weight

Although a few ounces to a half pound dog collar may not seem that heavy, for a dog that weighs 40 pounds this is a significant amount of weight. It’s best to look for a tactical dog collar that sits comfortably on your dog’s neck and is comparable to his or her size and overall weight. If your dog weighs between 25 to 50 pounds, the collar should only be a few ounces, but if your dog is between 100 to 150 pounds, a half pound collar should be just fine.

What to look for in a quality tactical dog collar

Material

A tactical dog collar should be extremely heavy-duty yet still comfortable and breathable for your dog. You should look for a durable material, such as reinforced nylon, but also consider the interior padding, which should be constructed of something softer, such as neoprene or cotton. Harsh materials can cause rash and irritation around the dog’s neck.

Utility

Things like the quick-release buckle, reinforced handle and Velcro padding are all things that make a tactical dog collar more practical and useful. You can gently and forcefully control your dog with the reinforced handle, add customizable patches with the Velcro pads, and easily release or harness your dog with the quick-release buckle.

Pull force

Something to look out for when deciding on the right tactical dog collar is it’s pull force. This is the overall weight that the dog collar can handle without the buckle or stitching breaking and will depend significantly on the size and strength of your dog. The last thing you want is your dog getting loose from your control because of a broken collar.

How much you can expect to spend on a tactical dog collar

Generally speaking, tactical dog collars should cost anywhere from $10-$25.

Tactical dog collar FAQ

Are tactical dog collars suitable for smaller dogs?

A. They do make tactical dog collars for smaller dogs but in general, they are better suited for larger dogs.

Is a tactical dog collar comfortable for my dog?

A. While most tactical dog collars have a padded interior for breathability and comfort, it’s mainly going to depend on the size of your dog.

What are the best tactical dog collars to buy?

Top tactical dog collar

Xqpetlihia Tactical Dog Collar Military

What you need to know: Constructed of heavy-duty materials, this tactical dog collar is great for anyone who needs some extra versatility and strength in their dog collar.

What you’ll love: Made from reinforced nylon fabric and equipped with a strong metal buckle, this collar is very durable, water-resistant and highly recommended by military and police equipment fans. It remains soft and breathable with a padded lining that won’t hurt your dog and is comfortable when wearing.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that the collar has broken. Also with it coming in at about a half pound, it may be clunky and heavy for smaller dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tactical dog collar for the money

PetrPaiet Tactical Dog Collar Adjustable Military

What you need to know: High-quality tactical dog collar that is great for dog owners with any size dog.

What you’ll love: Made from durable 1,000D nylon with a soft neoprene padding for added comfort. Equipped with a heavy metal buckle and Velcro that is stable and strong with a pull weight of 500 pounds of force. A quick-control handle and reflective American flag patch makes for added safety.

What you should consider: It may prove difficult and bulky after making adjustments due to extra, unnecessary material. Just make sure you get the right size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Motusamare Tactical Dog Collar

What you need to know: Made of durable materials and equipped with quick-grab handles, this collar is great for anyone still training their dog.

What you’ll love: Lightweight while remaining strong and comfortable, this tactical dog collar is equipped with handles for easy control. Also has a strong D-ring and Velcro on the back of the collar for customizable patches, name ID patch or other accessories.

What you should consider: It may be too large or bulky for smaller dogs. Some negative reviews state that the buckle rusts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

