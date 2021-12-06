Best dog collar with a nameplate

Dog collars that have nameplates are great tools for adding your contact information to ensure your dog can return home safely if lost.

Which dog collar with a nameplate is best?

Dog collars with nameplates are a fun way to display your dog’s unique personality and style. Selecting the appropriate dog collar with a nameplate for your pet comes down to finding the right materials and size, personalization features and style. The GoTags Personalized Leather Dog Collar is a stellar choice for anyone looking to dress their dog in style.

What to know before you buy a dog collar with a nameplate

Consider the kind of personalization you want

There are a few different types of personalization for dog collars, including decorations, images and text. If you want a collar that can hold lots of contact information, you’ll need one that has a larger nameplate. Some nameplates on dog collars are too small to hold more than just a dog’s name, so keep that in mind when choosing one.

Understand the different dog collar materials

Dog collars with nameplates come in a few different materials, including leather, polyester and nylon.

Find the right dog collar size

Measure the circumference of your dog’s neck under their ears to find the right dog collar size. You want to find a collar with a tight enough circumference that will stay on your dog’s neck without being too tight. If it’s too loose, then your dog could easily slip it over its head.

What to look for in a quality dog collar with a nameplate

Design

Dog collars with nameplates come in a diverse array of designs and colors. You can select the background color as well as the text color in many cases. The style options are endless!

Fastener

There are a few different fastener options, including durable plastic clips, quick-release mechanisms and metal buckles. Quick-release mechanisms are an especially important feature on dog collars, as they can help prevent a dog from choking if their collar gets stuck.

Ring

Many dog collars have metal D rings where you attach the ID tags or leash. A good-quality collar will have a sturdy, metal ring that won’t come off easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog collar with a nameplate

Dog collars with nameplates range in price from less than $12 to more than $25. Most of the price differences are dependent on what the collar is made of.

Dog collar with a nameplate FAQ

Are dog collars with nameplates safe?

A. The safety level depends on the decoration on the collar, as well as your dog. The collars are not appropriate for dogs that like chewing on things, particularly if the collar comes with charms, beads or other parts that can be swallowed.

These dog collars also might not be right for active dogs that like swimming in the water or hiking on trails, since the collar could lose pieces, be damaged or bleed glue, dye or color into the dog’s skin. Your dog should not wear a dog collar when left alone or crated, because the collar could possibly get caught on something and choke your dog.

Should you walk your dog with a leash attached to its dog collar?

A. Calm and well-trained dogs can walk with leashes attached to their collars. However, most dog owners like the control provided by a dog harness. Dog harnesses distribute pressure better and eliminate possible stress on your dog’s neck since they cradle your dog around the chest. Dog owners are also better able to guide and hold back their dog in a harness, and some dog harnesses have back handles to help lift the dog.

Dogs that react or pull while on walks can harm themselves in dog collars, especially smaller dogs with more fragile throats. Some dogs can also back out of a dog collar fairly easily. So you should think about your dog’s behavior on walks to figure out which option works best for them.

Are dog collars with nameplates OK for training?

A. Most dog collars with nameplates are not quite strong enough to be used for dog training. Some martingale dog collars, which reduce escaping and pulling, enable for personalization and can be used when you’re walking a fairly young dog. That being said, front-clip dog harnesses and gentle leader harnesses work best to train dogs to resist pulling, listen and stay as focused as possible on walks.

What’s the best dog collar with a nameplate to buy?

Top dog collar with a nameplate

GoTags Personalized Leather Dog Collar

What you need to know: This collar’s top-quality leather design ensures long-lasting performance.

What you’ll love: There is a metal buckle for an adjustable fit as well as excellent customization features. You are able to choose from 15 thread colors and add up to 25 characters to the nameplate.

What you should consider: This dog collar is only about an inch wide, so the letters on the collar can’t be read very easily from a distance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog collar with a nameplate for the money

Bling Stuff for Fun Personalized Glitter Dog Collar

What you need to know: This stylish dog collar from Bling Stuff for Fun has lots of customized options, rhinestones and colors.

What you’ll love: It can fit up to six letters with a charm or seven letters without one. The letters and charms are provided in several different color options, which are all covered in rhinestones.

What you should consider: There is not enough room to add a phone number to this dog collar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GoTags Personalized Reflective Dog Collar

What you need to know: This dog collar from GoTags is very safe for dogs that go for walks in the evening, since it comes with a reflective material.

What you’ll love: It has enough room for about 25 characters, so you can personalize it with a phone number if needed. The dog collar also has about five different size options.

What you should consider: This dog collar uses a plastic buckle and a nylon base, so it might not last quite as long as other collars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

