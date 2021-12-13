Which Chewy dog harness is best?

Harnesses are the best choice for most dogs and you can find a good selection of them at Chewy. Once you learn more about dog harnesses in general, you can more easily select the best option for your canine companion on Chewy. If you’re looking for a comfortable, versatile harness for your dog, Chai’s Choice Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a Chewy dog harness

Dog harness types

You can find a wide range of dog harnesses at Chewy, all of which have their strong points and weaknesses.

Back-clip harnesses feature a leash attachment point on the harness’s back. These harnesses are great all-round choices, but they aren’t ideal if you have a strong dog who pulls on the leash. A front-clip harness is better for pullers as the positioning of the D-ring at the center of the dog’s chest pivots their chest toward you when they start to pull, keeping them from pulling hard without being uncomfortable. However, this can cause some dogs to spin around on their leash when they want to pull.

Step-in harnesses are ideal for dogs who don’t like harnesses being put on over their heads; however, some people find them trickier to put on. Vest and bib harnesses have large front pieces that cover much of a dog’s chest, diffusing pressure when the dog pulls against them, making them unlikely to rub; however, they can feel hot for dogs on warm days.

Size

It’s important to choose the right size harness for your dog. It should fit snugly enough that your dog can’t slip out, but not so tight as to be uncomfortable. You should be able to slide a couple of fingers between your dog and the harness. It’s best not to guess your dog’s size, because sizing varies between brands. Instead, check out the sizing chart and see where you need to measure your dog. Take the measurements and choose a size accordingly.

What to look for in a quality Chewy dog harness

Adjustability

It’s nice when dog harnesses are easily adjustable as this allows you to get a better fit. Harnesses may be adjustable at the chest, around the girth or both.

Color

Most dog harnesses come in a variety of solid colors and a handful are available in prints or patterns.

Washability

Dog harnesses can quickly get dirty and smelly, so it makes your life easier if they’re machine washable. Most need to be air-dried, however, so factor in the time it takes to dry to make sure it’s ready for your next walk.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy dog harness

You can find basic Chewy dog harnesses starting around $10-$15, while high-end options can cost as much as $60.

Chewy dog harness FAQ

Should you walk a dog with a collar or a harness?

A. Unless your dog happily walks with a loose leash, it’s best to walk them on a harness rather than a collar. When dogs are wearing a collar and pull on the leash, this puts pressure on their throat and windpipe and restricts their breathing. In serious cases, this can cause tracheal collapse or other lasting damage to the trachea. When dogs pull against a harness, the pressure is mostly against the chest, so it shouldn’t be particularly uncomfortable or cause injury.

What kind of harness is bad for dogs?

A. Some harnesses have parts that tighten when your dog pulls. These are often advertised as no-pull harnesses. However, they discourage your dog from pulling by causing them pain, so avoid them. It’s not only cruel to inflict pain on your dog to stop them from pulling, but it’s usually ineffective. If you want to keep your dog from pulling, train them to walk to heel. Alternatively, a front-clip dog harness can minimize pulling without discomfort to your dog. Think carefully about buying dog harnesses without padding. For some dogs, they’re perfectly fine, but they can rub in some cases, so it’s a bit of a gamble.

What’s the best Chewy dog harness to buy?

Top Chewy dog harness

Chai’s Choice Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness

What you need to know: A versatile harness, it suits most dogs, with both front and rear clips.

What you’ll love: This harness comes in a range of five sizes and nine colors. It’s lightly padded with a mesh lining so it’s comfortable but not too bulky. The reflective stitching helps visibility in low light.

What you should consider: Some buyers said it ran small and others said it ran large, so measure your dog before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy dog harness for the money

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Mesh Dog Harness

What you need to know: This is a comfortable, lightweight step-in harness for small and medium dogs.

What you’ll love: The mesh material is comfortable and breathable. It’s available in five colors and sizes.

What you should consider: Sizes run small so even the largest size won’t fit big dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Frisco Outdoor Premium Ripstop Nylon Dog Harness

What you need to know: This durable padded harness feels secure and is comfortable for most dogs.

What you’ll love: Two zipper pockets and a waste-bag dispenser in the top of the harness let you easily carry dog-walk essentials. It comes in four sizes and colors. The reflective stitching is great for low-light walks. It features both front and rear clips.

What you should consider: The front of the harness ends high on the chest, so it isn’t ideal for heavy pullers as it may put some pressure on their necks.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.