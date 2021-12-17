Which dog cot is best?

With all the love and trust dogs put in their humans, they only deserve the best. From the most delicious foods to the most entertaining toys, the next best thing for them to enjoy is their very own dog cot.

While they’re not as common as the more plush dog beds, the best dog cots, like the PetFusion Ultimate Elevated Dog Bed, provide various advantages such as joint support and temperature control.

What to know before you buy a dog cot

Portability

The majority of dog cots are lightweight and simple to assemble and take apart. That makes them ideal for owners who frequently go camping, traveling or prefer spending time being outdoors with their dog.

Comfort and height

The dog cot you choose must be large enough so your dog doesn’t hang off the edge. Additionally, it must be high enough so your dog doesn’t struggle to step on or off. This is especially important for older dogs and those who suffer from joint pain such as arthritis.

Style

Similar to the best alternative dog beds, your dog’s likely not too concerned with the cot’s design and style. However, when a large piece of furniture like a dog cot is introduced into your home, aesthetics can make a difference. Some dog cots have a variety of colors to choose from, while others keep the color choice minimal but provide different features, such as foam bolsters or a canopy.

What to look for in a quality dog cot

Material and quality

One reason dog cots have risen in popularity is their breathable design. Most come with tightened mesh fabric, but you can also find elevated cushioned cots. When the mesh canvas is pulled tightly across the frame, it creates a comfortable and durable structure that can handle consistent use. Generally, a tighter weave prevents your dog’s nails or metal collar pieces from getting caught.

If you have a heavier dog, consider going with a dog cot that uses a steel or aluminum frame. While a PVC frame might hold up fine, you run the risk of it cracking under pressure and creating sharp edges.

Durability

Because most dog cots are free from cotton or synthetic filling, they can be a safer alternative for teething puppies or heavy chewers. If your dog is a constant chewer, you can find dog cots that have flush frames and tightened fabric so they can’t find a spot to lock their teeth into. Additionally, if your dog’s a rambunctious ball of energy, you’ll benefit from choosing a dog cot with a thick canvas that can handle a beating.

Cleaning ease

The reason most dog cots use mesh material is not only because of its breathability and temperature regulation but because it’s easier to clean. The best dog cots are weatherproof, which allow you to rinse them off with a hose after a muddy weekend camping trip.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog cot

Depending on the size and materials, expect to spend $23-$160 on a high-quality dog cot.

Best dog cot FAQ

What are some benefits of dog cots?

A. There are numerous benefits and reasons to have dogs sleep on cots. For example, older dogs and those with arthritis enjoy the elevation of a dog cot because it eliminates the pressure on their joints when standing and lying down. Instead, cots allow them to easily step on or off. Dog cots assist with temperature control and help keep your dog cool during the summer and stay off cold, hard terrain when relaxing outdoors.

Are dog cots easy to travel with?

A. In some ways, dog cots are much easier to travel with than their plush alternatives. The best ones are extremely lightweight and can be easily disassembled for travel purposes. In addition to saving space, you can quickly rinse off a waterproof cot after outdoor use.

What’s the best dog cot to buy?

Top dog cot

PetFusion Ultimate Elevated Dog Bed

What you need to know: This is a large and extra-large bed for bigger dogs or pampered little ones who enjoy spreading out.

What you’ll love: It uses a comfortable polyester fabric that’s water and tear-resistant. This dog cot also has foam bolsters.

What you should consider: The large frame makes it heavier and not ideal for travel use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog cot for the money

Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly and highly-durable dog cot for any size dog that’s not an aggressive chewer.

What you’ll love: It has a steel frame you can easily disassemble for travel and nonslip rubber grips to keep the cot in place. The material is treated to be mite, mold, mildew and flea resistant. It’s available in six colors, and Greenguard certified.

What you should consider: The corner holes may present an opportunity for chewers to sink their teeth into.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

PawHut Elevated Portable Dog Cot With UV Protection Canopy Shade

What you need to know: Your dog can enjoy warm summer days without getting overheated with this canopied and well-ventilated dog cot.

What you’ll love: You can find this lightweight, travel-friendly dog cot in four sizes. It features mold and mildew-resistant fabric and a rust-proof frame, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. All the materials are water-resistant, so it’s easy to clean with a quick wipe of warm water and soap.

What you should consider: It has a maximum weight capacity of 26 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

