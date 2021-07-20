Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm
Video
Top Stories
AG Shapiro takes Postmaster DeJoy to court over illegal cuts hurting seniors, veterans
Video
Top Stories
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee
Voluntary recall for potential Listeria contamination of muffin products
Gallery
Thieves return $160K Big Bird costume, apologize for being ‘such a big birden,’ police say
Missouri man finds alligator in backyard; turns out to be neighbor’s lost pet
Video
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Writing Supplies
Best colored pencils
Trending on WKBN.com
‘I was scared for my life’: Accused murderer says he shot girlfriend in self-defense
Troopers shoot, kill Pennsylvania gunman who fired toward them
Youngstown mayor, police chief address recent violence in city
Video
Ringing cellphone alerts officer to key evidence in conspiracy to commit murder trial
The Beach Boys take the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Video