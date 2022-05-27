Best products for hybrid workers

Hybrid working is becoming the default for many workplaces. However, this can lead to problems when you realize what you need is at home when you’re in the office or vice versa. By kitting yourself out with office-on-the-go essentials, you can more easily transition between working from home and working in the office.

If you’re sick of realizing the file you need is still in the office or working less comfortably because you don’t have the right setup, it pays to be prepared. With portable office essentials, you can up your hybrid work vibe.

What is hybrid working?

Hybrid working doesn’t have a single clear definition and can be applied to various modes of working. However, in this article, hybrid working is defined as an individual working some days from home and some days from their in-person office.

Many employers are now offering a hybrid work environment. As employees proved they could work effectively from home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many don’t want to return to the office full time. Hybrid working allows employees to enjoy the convenience of working from home some of the time while also being present for tasks that are easier in person.

There’s no set pattern for hybrid working. Some people have set days each week that they come into the office, while others have the flexibility to choose which days they come in or only turn up when necessary.

What are the benefits of hybrid working?

Although hybrid working isn’t a perfect system, it has a range of benefits for employees.

Less commute time: Commuting is among the worst aspects of in-person work, especially when you live a long way from your place of work or live somewhere with bad rush hour traffic. Since you aren't working from the office every day, this significantly reduces your commute time over a week.

Work-life balance: Most people report a better work-life balance from a hybrid working schedule compared to going into the office every day. Not only does the lack of commute help, but many people find they can do household chores on lunch breaks, freeing up the evening for recreation.

Money saved: Not only will you spend less on gas or public transit, but you may also find you save money by not spending so much on takeout lunches and coffee.

Not only will you spend less on gas or public transit, but you may also find you save money by not spending so much on takeout lunches and coffee. Reduced isolation: If you feel isolated working from home 100% of the time, hybrid working patterns give you some time in the office to enjoy the social aspect of work. Some people find this works better for them than full-time remote work.

What challenges does hybrid working pose?

Although hybrid working is an excellent solution for many, it still has some flaws. You may find these challenges affect you when spending some time working from home and some time in the office.

Transporting your stuff: Having two workplaces means you have to cart essential gear from home to the office and back again unless you get two of everything, which isn't practical.

Home office setup: If you'll have a hybrid working pattern for the foreseeable future, you'll need a decent home office setup. Even if you don't have a dedicated room you can use as an office, you should have somewhere you can put a desk and a supportive office chair.

Scheduling issues: It can be hard to keep track of when your colleagues will be in the office and when they won't, which can lead to scheduling issues.

It can be hard to keep track of when your colleagues will be in the office and when they won’t, which can lead to scheduling issues. Collective creativity: You can often find the best creative ideas and solutions to problems when working collaboratively. This type of collective creativity often flows better in person than on Zoom or other digital platforms.

What makes hybrid working easier?

If you’re struggling with some of the challenges of hybrid working, you’ll be pleased to know about ways to make it easier.

Portable office gear: A hybrid work schedule is much less stressful when you can simply pack up all your office gear to take it home or to the office. Choose lightweight gear that can be easily packed into a bag for your journey. Don't overlook basics, such as stationery and file folders.

Distraction-free home office: For some people, working at home can be a challenge. You need a dedicated spot to work in, whether that's a full-on home office or a corner of your living room or bedroom. Either way, it should be stocked with everything you need and be as distraction-free as possible.

Flexibility: Ideally, there should be some flexibility over which days you and your colleagues come into the office and which you spend at home. This makes it easier to get together to work on projects or to stay home when you'd work more effectively there.

Best office-on-the-go essentials

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop

With a speedy processor and a choice of RAM up to 32 gigabytes, this laptop is more than powerful enough for work use, even in creative industries. You can customize the specs to get it just how you want it.

Sold by Dell

Besign LS10 Aluminum Laptop Stand

A laptop stand can help you work more comfortably, whether at home or in the office. This one folds nearly flat to make it more conveniently portable between workspaces.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Using a wireless keyboard and mouse with a laptop lets you work in a more ergonomic position, reducing the chance of repetitive strain injuries. You can easily pack them up to take to and from the office.

Sold by Amazon

Inateck 60 Protective Laptop Sleeve

Since you’ll be transporting your laptop to and from the office, you’ll need a protective case. This one fits laptops from 13 to 13.5 inches and is well-padded to keep it safe.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack with Padded Laptop Sleeve

Thanks to its dedicated laptop sleeve and spacious main compartment, you can use this bag to carry everything you need for the office. It is durable and has several pockets to keep your belongings organized.

Sold by Amazon

Oxford Spiral Notebooks

This six-pack of college rule notebooks is perfect for all your note-taking needs. Measuring roughly 8 inches by 10 inches, they’re neither too small nor too large to be easily portable.

Sold by Amazon

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen

You’ll never regret having a healthy supply of pens at your disposal. These simple retractable ballpoints write smoothly and reliably.

Sold by Amazon

Eastpak Benchmark Pencil Case

Your pens, pencils and other similar supplies are easier to pack up and take to the office when you have a pencil case. This one is simple, sturdy and available in a range of colors, including black, navy and red.

Sold by Amazon

Five Star Six-pocket Expanding File Organizer

If you still work with physical documents, you’ll need a way to organize them to take them from home to the office and back again. This six-pocket file folder is up to the task.

Sold by Amazon

