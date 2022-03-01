Which wood desk is best?

If you spend a lot of time at your desk, you’ll benefit immensely from a well-curated workstation designed to accommodate your full workload. A wood desk is a smart investment for building a highly functional and visually appealing office space.

The Home Styles Arts and Crafts Cottage Oak Student Desk and Hutch is the top choice for a wood computer desk, offering an attractive, modern design, high functionality and long-term durability.

What to know before you buy a wood desk

Size

Select a desk that fits nicely into the space you have available for your designated office. To make sure you select a desk with the right dimensions, measure your allotted desk floorspace before you start shopping.

Consider how much room you’ll need to work. If you perform all your work tasks digitally, you’ll likely only need enough space for a monitor, keyboard and mouse. However, if you also take notes by hand or plan to make crafts at your desk, select a model with more surface space to accommodate everything you need.

Style

Wood desks range in style from modern and minimalist to ornate desks with antique details and varnishes.

When deciding what style and finish you want in a desk, consider other design elements in your space and whether the desk will complement them. If you’re susceptible to visual distractions, a simple desk with little decoration may help keep you focused and productive.

Shape

A simple rectangular wood desk is classic and fits nicely into many offices. However, there are alternative shapes that are popular for optimizing desk surface and storage space in offices of any size.

U-, P- and L-shaped desks are popular shapes for acting as an anchor for a cube-shaped office space and providing enough space and storage for a productive and comfortable home office setting.

Modern rolltop wood desks and secretary wood desks bring the flair of a classic desk style into this century and often boast desirable features such as concealed holes to accommodate power cords.

What to look for in a quality wood desk

Wood desks come in a variety of styles with many features to choose from. To learn more about what to look for in a desk, take a look at the full computer desk buying guide from BestReviews.

Features

Some wood desks are simply a rectangular top with legs. If you plan on using the desk as more than just a place to drop your keys and mail, look for a desk with storage compartments. If you plan to use a computer at the desk, look for holes through which to run cords.

Storage solutions

Storage solutions turn a desk from a work surface to a fully functional office space. Select a wood desk with features such as shelves, cubbies and drawers to house chargers, earbuds, writing utensils or whatever items you use every day to get your work done.

Materials

Look for stained solid wood for durability. The stain means you won’t have to worry about paint chipping. Avoid particleboard.

Wood desk tips

If you spend a lot of time at your desk each day, consider a height-adjustable wood desk for optimal ergonomics.

Get the most out of your desk’s surface space by mounting your monitors to the wall behind your desk.

How much you can expect to spend on a wood desk

Wood desks cost $300-$5,000 depending on the desk’s size, quality, materials, brand and more. Spending up to $700 on a solid wood desk usually ensures high-quality materials and good craftsmanship. While wood desks will almost always cost more than desks made from plastic or particleboard, they’re also more durable and last longer.

Wood desk FAQ

Do you have to worry about wood legs damaging your floors?

A. Wood desk legs could damage your floors. Felt bottoms or plastic furniture sliders ensure your floors aren’t damaged and make it easier to move your desk around.

Can you use multiple monitors on a wood desk?

A. Many wood desks feature ample surface area for multiple monitors, a keyboard, a mouse and more. For even more workspace, mount your monitors to the wall behind your desk.

What do you need to assemble your desk?

A. Many wood desks come with the tools necessary for assembly. However, read your wood desk’s description carefully to determine whether you need an electric drill or screwdriver for assembly.

What’s the best wood desk to buy?

Top wood desk

Home Styles Arts and Crafts Cottage Oak Student Desk and Hutch

What you need to know: This is an attractive wood desk with a warm oak veneer and raised wood embellishments.

What you’ll love: Apart from its visual appeal, this student desk features multiple storage solutions, a sturdy oak construction and hidden cable access in its hutch. The black storage hardware plays nicely off the cottage oak finish, and the slightly flared legs are durable.

What you should consider: There are no drawer stops, which means drawers come out fully if you pull them too far.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood desk for the money

Nathan James Parker Modern Home Office Desk

What you need to know: This is a small, easy-to-assemble wood home office desk in an attractive, minimalist design.

What you’ll love: This solid wood desk is available in light walnut or Acacia finish. It features sleek lines and slim, tapered legs. Its minimalist, modern design makes it a good fit for a variety of home design styles. It includes a storage cubby and small drawer.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported difficulty with assembly and concerns about the quality of the manufacturing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mercury Row Norberg Desk

What you need to know: This is a gorgeous mid-century modern wood desk in a dark finish.

What you’ll love: A high-quality, attractive desk with plenty of surface work area and multiple drawers for storage, it is sturdy, durable and modern.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported difficulty with assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

