Which standing desks are best?

If you suffer from lower back pain after prolonged periods of sitting at work, a simple yet highly effective strategy is to try a standing desk. When used properly, a standing desk has many health benefits that can improve the quality of your life and increase your productivity.

The best standing desk can be adjusted to your desired height and will provide a large enough work space to accommodate your needs. The FEZIBO Dual-Motor Height-Adjustable Electric Standing Desk offers the added convenience of a motor, which allows you to move the desk to your desired height with just the press of a button.

What to know before you buy a standing desk

What is a standing desk?

A standing desk is simply a desk that is high enough to allow you to work comfortably while standing. Some models have a fixed height, while others are adjustable to facilitate switching between standing and sitting as needed.

What are the benefits of using a standing desk?

If you are not sure if a standing desk is for you, consider these benefits:

When used properly with correct posture, there is evidence that using a standing desk can reduce back pain.

Standing at your desk burns more calories than sitting.

There have been studies which reveal that using a standing desk can help improve mood and increase productivity.

There is evidence that shows standing at your desk after lunch can help reduce blood sugar spikes that occur after eating.

As far as long-term health benefits, there have been studies that suggest that reducing your sitting time can actually increase your lifespan.

Types of standing desks

While many standing desks are simply rectangular desks that raise and lower, you can find models that are a better fit for your available space. If you prefer an L-shaped standing desk or need a model that fits in a corner, these are available options. If you need storage space with shelves or drawers, that is also a possibility. Before purchasing your standing desk, it is important to consider your needs so you can find a desk that best meets them.

What to look for in a quality standing desk

Height range

Very roughly speaking, depending on your height, you will want a standing desk that has approximately a 2-foot range. A desk that can be positioned anywhere from 27 inches to nearly 48 inches should comfortably accommodate most individuals whether they are sitting or standing.

Fixed-height vs. cranking vs. electric standing desk

Fixed-height standing desk: If you won’t be raising and lowering your standing desk, a fixed-height model is the way to go. Not only are these models more affordable, many offer an added degree of stability as well.

Cranking standing desk: If multiple individuals will be using your standing desk or you will be using it for sitting as well as standing, it will need to be easily moved higher and lower. The more affordable way to do that is with a hand crank. It is important to purchase a model that cranks smoothly and easily and will lock securely in place when it is at the proper height for your needs.

Electric standing desk: An electric standing desk offers the greatest convenience and highest price tag. For these models, you simply press a button to raise or lower the desk to your ideal height.

Desk size

Do you need a compact desk that is portable (has locking casters) so you can roll it out of the way when it is not in use or do you want a large desk that is 5 feet long? Only you know the answer to that. Make sure you purchase a standing desk that is sized to fit your needs.

Weight capacity

Most standing desks can easily accommodate the weight of a computer and a keyboard. However, if you need to put a great deal of equipment on your standing desk, you will need to make sure it is strong enough to safely support that equipment.

How much you can expect to spend on a standing desk

While it is possible to get a budget model standing desk for under $100, the best standing desks will cost roughly between $150-$300. If you have the budget, however, it is possible to purchase a model for $500 or more, but it is advisable to scrutinize these offerings to make sure the higher price is warranted.

Standing desk FAQ

My feet get sore from standing. Is there anything I can do to combat the fatigue?

A. Yes, you can purchase an anti-fatigue mat. An anti-fatigue mat is a cushioned mat that is designed to reduce the fatigue that is caused by standing for extended periods of time on hard surfaces. Some anti-fatigue mats are also designed to keep your feet moving to help improve your blood circulation.

I’m still experiencing back and shoulder problems while standing. What am I doing wrong?

A. Just because you are standing up, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you are using good posture. When working at a standing desk, remember important posture pointers: Keep your back straight, don’t round your shoulders and have the top of the computer roughly at eye level. If you are standing poorly, you will still experience many of the aches and pains you experienced while sitting.

What’s the best standing desk to buy?

Top standing desk

FEZIBO Dual-Motor Height-Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

What you need to know: This is an electric standing desk that features three presets so you can move your desk to the exact height you need at the touch of a button.

What you’ll love: This spacious desk comes in three sizes to fit your needs: 48 inches, 55 inches and 64 inches. It can be positioned anywhere between 27.36 inches and 46.04 inches high. The locking swivel casters allow you to make your desk mobile.

What you should consider: Individuals do not like that the desktop is constructed out of four pieces instead of one solid piece. This doesn’t affect performance, however, just aesthetics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top standing desk for the money

FAMISKY Crank-Adjustable Height Standing Desk

What you need to know: This affordable desk can be raised and lowered as needed via a convenient hand crank.

What you’ll love: This standing desk uses a smooth crank system to adjust the height anywhere between 28.14′ and 45.47 inches. It is manufactured using heavy-duty steel and can support up to 176 pounds. The desk is available in a variety of colors and sizes so you can find one that is the best fit for your needs.

What you should consider: While some individuals found the assembly to be challenging, others thought it was fairly straightforward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stand Up Desk Store Rolling Adjustable-Height Standing Desk

What you need to know: If you won’t frequently be raising and lowering your desk, this tool-adjustable option is a sturdy choice.

What you’ll love: This desktop can be raised or lowered in 1-inch increments to get the perfect fit for your standing needs. The two-level design provides ample room for your keyboard and monitor, while the bottom shelf provides storage for a CPU, a printer, books and more. This model comes with a five-year limited warranty against defects for peace of mind.

What you should consider: This standing desk requires a little more effort to adjust the height than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.