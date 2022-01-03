Which crochet yarns are best?

Before you immerse yourself in the rewarding hobby of crocheting, you need to choose the right crochet yarn. Quality crochet yarn makes crocheting easier and ensures you’ll be satisfied with the end result. You can create everything from hats and sweaters to blankets and cup cozies with crochet yarn. There are plenty of excellent options to choose from, but the top crochet yarn is Lion Brand’s Wool-Ease Thick & Quick yarn. This top-notch crochet yarn is workable and colorful, making it a great choice for crochet enthusiasts of all experience levels.

What to know before you buy crochet yarn

What is crochet?

Crochet is a needlework technique that utilizes yarn and a single hook or needle to craft garments and other fabric items. With origins dating back to 19th century Europe, people have enjoyed crochet as a useful pastime for quite some time. Crochet has surged in popularity in recent years since it’s affordable and easy to learn. Crochet techniques vary from person to person, but the general concept remains the same throughout all crocheting projects.

What do I need to start crocheting?

One of the best things about crochet as a hobby is how easy it is to get started. As a beginner, all you need is a crochet hook, some crochet yarn and time. Aside from the two main components, common household items like scissors and measuring tape comes in handy when working on a larger project.

What can I make with crochet yarn?

The most common crochet projects are often garments, such as beanies and scarves. These are especially popular for beginners. However, the chunky stitching and thick yarn often used in crocheting allow you to create more three-dimensional objects, such as baskets and dolls. You can also make linens, blankets, drapes and doilies.

What to look for in a quality crochet yarn

Yarn fibers

Crochet yarn manufacturers use a variety of different fibers to create their yarn. Each type of fiber has unique characteristics, which you should consider before starting your crochet project. Sometimes yarn manufacturers blend two or more fibers together to bolster the strengths and weaknesses of each individually. Some of the most common crochet yarn include wool, cotton and synthetic fibers.

Wool is the most popular fiber for crochet yarn. Its unparalleled warmth and durability have made it a go-to fiber for yarn manufacturers. However, some crocheters find wool yarn to be itchy and difficult to work with, and others may be allergic to wool. Many manufacturers opt to blend wool with a lighter fiber to make the yarn softer.

is the most popular fiber for crochet yarn. Its unparalleled warmth and durability have made it a go-to fiber for yarn manufacturers. However, some crocheters find wool yarn to be itchy and difficult to work with, and others may be allergic to wool. Many manufacturers opt to blend wool with a lighter fiber to make the yarn softer. Cotton yarn is light and breathable, making it a great option for crocheting summer garments, such as shawls and cardigans. Unlike wool and other animal-based fibers, cotton is machine washable and doesn’t pill. However, it can be stiff and less forgiving to beginner crocheters who are working on their stitching skills.

is light and breathable, making it a great option for crocheting summer garments, such as shawls and cardigans. Unlike wool and other animal-based fibers, cotton is machine washable and doesn’t pill. However, it can be stiff and less forgiving to beginner crocheters who are working on their stitching skills. Synthetic yarn fibers include polyester, acrylic and nylon. Manufacturers will often blend synthetics with wool and other animal-based fibers to make the yarn softer and machine washable. Synthetic yarn blends are perfect for beginners because of their affordability and wide variety of color options. However, synthetic yarns tend to be less durable than cotton and wool yarns.

Yarn weights

Crochet yarn is available in multiple weights. Yarn weight refers to the thickness of any given skein of yarn. If you want to stitch a warm winter beanie or baby blanket, thick yarn will be your best friend. Alternatively, lace designs like doilies and light summer garments call for thin yarns. There’s no standardized weight scale among yarn manufacturers, so it might take some trial and error to choose the right yarn weight for your crochet project.

Color

There are a few different options when it comes to crochet yarn colors. Solid color yarn consists of one color dye per skein. Semi-solid yarn uses two nearly identical color dyes to create one skein with a little more dimension. Variegated yarn utilizes three or more color dyes in one skein. Variegated yarn is popular with beginners because it allows them to create multi-colored projects without stitching together multiple skeins.

How much you can expect to spend on crochet yarn

Crochet yarn ranges from $5-$50 per skein. More affordable yarn typically comes from mass-market synthetics, while the more expensive yarn is usually hand-dyed specialty yarn.

Crochet yarn FAQ

What is a skein?

A. A skein is a term for a single roll of yarn. If you plan on using a crochet pattern to create something, the pattern will often list how many skeins you need.

How many skeins of crochet yarn should I buy?

A. For smaller projects like beanies and doilies, one or two skeins should be enough. However, bigger items like scarves, blankets and sweaters could require up to 10 skeins of yarn. It’s also important to keep the yarn weight in mind when deciding how many skeins you need. Thicker yarn makes bigger stitches, which means you can cover more space with less yarn.

What are the best crochet yarns to buy?

Top crochet yarn

Lion Brand Yarns Wool-Ease Thick & Quick Oatmeal Yarn

What you need to know: This soft and durable acrylic/wool blend from Lion Brand Yarns boasts a delightful variegated color palette that’s sure to impress newcomers and veterans alike.

What you’ll love: The wool and acrylic fabric blend provides the warmth of wool with the workability of synthetics. The variegated color scheme allows you to weave multiple colors together without purchasing more than one skein.

What you should consider: Some users noticed the yarn started to pill over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crochet yarn for the money

Mira HandCrafts Crochet Yarn Starter Kit

What you need to know: This well-rounded starter kit provides beginners with 12 multi-colored skeins of premium acrylic yarn plus several e-books to help you learn the basics.

What you’ll love: The e-books included with your purchase are easy to digest and full of useful information. The varied color selection allows you to crochet multi-colored designs.

What you should consider: With 100% synthetic fiber, this starter kit might not be as warm as wool alternatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bernat Silver Steel Blanket Yarn

What you need to know: Bernat’s super-silky polyester blanket yarn is exceptionally easy to work with and affordable.

What you’ll love: The smooth polyester fibers are workable and soft to the touch. Unlike many synthetic fiber blends, this blanket yarn doesn’t pill.

What you should consider: The gray and silver color palette may be a bit bland to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nick Rezzonico writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.