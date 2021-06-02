Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
Biden to kick off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
Top Stories
Russian opposition activist sent to jail amid crackdown
Top Stories
Watch: Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million drawing happens tonight
Live
9-year-old driver, 4-year-old sister crash head-on into semitrailer on way to California
Video
Downed poles behind Youngstown plaza leave residents, businesses without power
Warren man reports his brother held him at gunpoint, stole cash
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Plant Care
How to grow tomatoes
Close
You have been added to MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries) Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries)
SIGN UP
Trending on WKBN.com
Downed poles behind Youngstown plaza leave residents, businesses without power
Warren man reports his brother held him at gunpoint, stole cash
Former bookkeeper admits to stealing over $250K from local church’s funds
Video
Six people shot overnight at party in southwest Ohio
Video
Styx bringing tour to Youngstown this summer