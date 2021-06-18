Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vax-a-million
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
Pirates snap 10-game skid, hold on to beat Indians 11-10
Top Stories
Rabid dog imported into US sparks multi-state investigation
Top Stories
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup, calls for arms embargo
Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos
Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
July 4 Fireworks & Events
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Flowers & Plants
How to make a hydroponic garden
Trending on WKBN.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in Youngstown
Video
Youngstown mediators say listening, not answering, is key to their work in preventing violence
PHOTOS: Severe weather batters the Miami Valley
Gallery
Feds look to increase homeownership for those with student loan debt
Judge delays ruling after hearing over attorney misconduct in Youngstown murder case
Video