Making your own compost not only saves you money but makes use of garden waste and kitchen scraps. An easy-to-use compost tumbler makes the process simpler by speeding up decomposition.

If you’re looking to avoid having a big, messy compost heap, this kind of composter is what you need. With the right compost tumbler for your backyard, your garden will soon be in full bloom.

What is a compost tumbler?

A compost tumbler is a device used to compost organic waste, such as food scraps and yard waste, by rotating it on a regular basis. It consists of a drum or bin that is mounted on a frame that you rotate to mix the compost and promote aeration, which leads to faster decomposition.

Compost tumbler benefits

This type of garden composter has a range of benefits, plus there are plenty of benefits to composting in general.

Composting is eco-friendly because you’re turning your own garden and kitchen waste into something useful. If you’re looking to reduce the amount of waste you dispose of, composting is a great idea. Saves money: Quality compost can be pricey, but with a composter, you produce your own for free, so it doesn’t take long to pay for itself.

What to look for in a compost tumbler

These are some of the features to look for in a compost tumbler:

Best easy-to-use compost tumblers

Mantis Back Porch ComposTumbler

If you’re looking for a high-end option, this is one of the sturdiest around. It is easy to turn and has a wide mouth and removable door, so it isn’t a pain to fill. It also comes on a wheeled stand so you can move it wherever you need it.

Miracle-Gro Dual-Chamber Compost Tumbler

Thanks to the dual chamber design, you can have one chamber decomposing rapidly while you fill the other, so you never have to wait around to add waste. It’s extremely efficient, producing compost in just four to six weeks (or even less time when the weather’s hot).

Miracle-Gro Small Composter

For those with small yards and minimal composting needs, this compact tumbler is an excellent option. You can choose from two capacities: 27.7 or 18.5 gallons. It’s easy to turn and made from BPA-free plastic with a locking lid to keep out rodents.

Squeeze Master Compost Bin

The dual compartments offer a total capacity of 43 gallons and the option to compost continuously, making it a good choice for serious gardeners. It has a sturdy steel frame and is made from BPA-free plastic, so you don’t have to worry about it leaching into your plants.

Vivosun Tumbling Composter

With an 18.5-gallon capacity, this is a great choice for small yards or people composting on a balcony or porch for houseplants or a handful of outdoor container plants. It’s well-balanced, so it rotates effortlessly. The sliding door locks to keep compost in and pests out.

EJWOX Garden Compost Bin

Providing excellent airflow, this tumbler turns organic waste into compost quickly and efficiently. It has two chambers for continuous use. It’s easy to rotate and at a convenient height for loading and unloading.

RSI Riverstone Industries Maze Two-Stage Tumbler Composter

With its large handle, rotating this tumbler to turn your compost is a breeze. It has a large 65-gallon capacity and two chambers. The air vents are adjustable for faster or slower decomposition, so you can tailor the process to meet your needs.

EJWOX Tumbling Compost Bin

This 18.5-gallon single-chamber tumbler doesn’t take up much space. The sturdy frame is made from powder-coated steel.

Lifetime Outdoor Double Bin Rotating Composter

The generous 100-gallon capacity makes this one of the largest tumblers on the market. It’s split into two 50-gallon bins, so you can always be composting. It turns easily and has several handholds placed around the outside of each barrel to make the process even simpler.

Jora Composter JK 270 Compost Bin Tumbler

It might be pricey, but this heavy-duty composter is sturdy enough to last decades to come. It has dual chambers and is insulated to raise the temperature inside, which makes the composting process even speedier.

