Which S’well water bottle IS best?

S’well water bottles offer some of the best insulated water bottles on the market with triple-walled vacuum insulation in a slim and glossy stainless steel body. The variety of colors and styles make these high-performance bottles attractive not only for everyday use but for showcasing your flair. If you’re looking for a high-performance temperature-controlled S’well water bottle to take on the go, the S’well 16 Fluid Ounce Stainless Steel Traveler is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a S’well water bottle

As you start your search for a S’well water bottle, pay attention to what capacity and size make sense for your daily routine and what designs you’d like to have as colors and patterns may be limited to certain sizes.

Capacity and size

S’well water bottles are available in several capacity offerings, including 9-ounce, 15-ounce, 17-ounce, 25-ounce and 40-ounce. Smaller capacities will be lighter to carry and ideal for holding coffee or a small amount of water. Medium and larger-sized bottles are great for taking along while traveling, hiking or staying hydrated after a workout.

Just as capacity plays a role, size can make a difference in which S’well water bottle works for your needs. Smaller and slimmer models will fit in cup holders, whereas the 25-ounce and larger bottles will not fit in standard cup holders. All models will comfortably fit in water bottle pockets.

Temperature control

S’well bottles may be best known for their high-performing vacuum insulation that can hold temperatures over 24 hours. Whether you’re carrying a hot or cold beverage, the triple-walled stainless steel layers will keep your drink at the temperature you pour it. So if you’re eager to taste your cup of coffee, be sure to let it cool to a safe drinking temperature before taking a sip.

Design

All S’well water bottles come in a variety of colors and patterns. Some models offer more options than others, like wood patterns, gemstones, metallic finishes, sports themes and other licensed designs.

What to look for in a quality S’well water bottle

Differences in the water bottle’s mouth and base can drastically affect how you use your S’well bottle. Though all bottles come with a standard screw-off lid, there are a few worthy accessories to invest in to make your daily hydration easier and more enjoyable.

Lid type

All S’well water bottles come with a screw-off stainless steel lid. The S’ip models come with a silicone grip attached for easy carrying. You can also choose to buy a pop-open water bottle cap that lets you drink without having to screw a lid on and off, which is great for staying hydrated while commuting, working out or on the go.

Bottle design

When choosing a S’well bottle, some factors include the size of the bottle’s mouth and the overall design. S’well has narrow mouths on their bottles, which makes it challenging to add ice cubes. If that’s a deal-breaker for you, go with a wide-mouth bottle like the Traveler model. The width of the base also makes a difference for stability and cup holder sizing. The rounded edges of S’well bottles can make them a bit shaky. To avoid a spill, you can go with one of the S’ip models, which has a flat base and still fits in most cup holders.

Accessories

S’well offers various accessories that make their bottles even more accessible and convenient. Depending on your needs, you can find stainless steel straws, water bottle caps and carrying handles that fit each of their models. While none of these extras come with the purchase of a S’well water bottle, they significantly impact the everyday functionality of the bottle.

How much you can expect to spend on a S’well water bottle

Depending on the model and capacity, you can find most S’well water bottles for $15-$45. Larger capacity S’well water bottles can cost $50 or more.

S’well water bottle FAQ

Will a S’well water bottle fit in my cup holders?

A. Some S’well water bottles fit standard-sized cup holders, while larger models do not. If cup holder fit is essential to your decision, opt for a slimmer model like the Traveler or S’ip product lines.

How do I clean my S’well water bottle?

A. All S’well water bottles need to be washed by hand. Since most of these bottles have narrow mouths, it’s easiest to use a scrubbing brush to scrub the inside of the bottles. S’well sells a bottle brush and S’ip by S’well cleaning brush to take care of your bottles. Use mild dish soap and warm water to scrub the inside of your bottles gently. Rinse thoroughly and let them drip dry.

What ARE the best S’well water bottleS to buy?

Top S’well water bottle

S’well 16 Fluid Ounce Stainless Steel Traveler

What you need to know: This stout water bottle is the perfect size for taking on the road and still holds a significant amount of water.

What you’ll love: The easy-grip BPA-free bottle holds 16 ounces of water and keeps its temperature for up to 26 hours with triple-vacuum insulation. This traveler mug also fits in most standard-sized cup holders. The wider mouth also makes it easy to add ice cubes. The sweat-free exterior and leak-proof lid let you carry it in your bag without spilling a drop.

What you should consider: The bottle keeps hot liquids very hot, so let them cool to drinking temperature before pouring. Also, you must seal the lid tightly to avoid leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top S’well water bottle for the money

S’ip by S’well 15 Fluid Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

What you need to know: S’ip by S’well is the brand’s more affordable line of double-walled vacuum insulated water bottles.

What you’ll love: These bottles still offer excellent temperature control without the added layer and weight of a third insulation wall. They come with a leak-proof top and silicone loop grip to keep the lid connected. The slim bottle also fits most cup holders.

What you should consider: You need to wash these bottles by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

S’well 25 Fluid Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

What you need to know: This medium-sized bottle holds almost a liter of water and is the original fashion hydration bottle, available in many designs and convenient for tossing in gym bags and backpacks.

What you’ll love: The size fits comfortably in water bottle holders on backpacks, making it ideal for traveling or outdoor activities. The triple insulation holds temperatures exceptionally well, and the copper layer prevents condensation on the outside. This 17-ounce size offers the most variety in colors, patterns and designs.

What you should consider: The slim mouth makes it challenging to clean, and it won’t fit most standard cup holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

