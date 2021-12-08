Which Cambridge flatware is best?

The right flatware can transform a mundane meal into a festive feast. While knives, forks and spoons should be easy to wield, sturdy and unobtrusive, they can also boast stunning designs to enhance the ambience of both casual and formal affairs.

Cambridge offers a varied and affordable collection of flatware that caters to those seeking something traditional as well as anyone who wants something more ostentatious. The Cambridge Silversmiths Swirl Sand 89-Piece Set is a top pick for its versatile and understated beauty. However, the size of the set and its aesthetic are key considerations.

What to know before you buy a Cambridge flatware

Flatware utensils

Most flatware sets by Cambridge as well as those by other companies feature five individual utensils. Each serving includes a smaller salad fork, the robust dinner fork, a dinner knife suitable for moderate cutting, a large dinner spoon and a smaller teaspoon for coffee, tea or dessert. Some basic flatware sets may forgo the salad fork.

Material

Cambridge flatware are made of stainless steel. Some high-end options are available in 18/10 stainless steel, a popular composition that includes 18 percent chromium and 10 percent nickel. This ratio is sought after as it increases longevity while resisting rust, making the utensils easier to clean. It also boasts a polished, reflective look. However, it does come at a relatively high price.

More affordable options are available in 18/0 stainless steel. The lack of nickel in these means that consumers should exercise more care when cleaning; they also lack the luster that comes with an increased nickel presence.

Some options feature plastic handles, which are designed for easier and more regular use. These options may be preferred for casual dining or employed by those seeking a slightly lighter utensil.

Service

Most Cambridge flatware sets feature 20 pieces with service for four people. A few options offer service for six, while others feature more comprehensive coverage with service for eight people or even 12.

What to look for in a quality Cambridge flatware

Color

Cambridge flatware offers some of the more colorful and eye-catching options available relative to competitors. While they feature a few classic looks coated in gold, they boast an array of vibrant modern options. The options that stand out the most are those coated in the colors of the rainbow, providing a festive feel during mealtime.

They also offer more common looks, with rose gold, black and champagne, which is a milder yellow, also available.

Finish

Cambridge offers a few different finishes to their flatware. Mirrored options are shimmery and polished, reflecting light and standing out. Those with a satin finish boast a more matte look. Rumble finishes offer a rustic, vintage feel, while sand finishes have a more frosted aesthetic.

Handle

The handle of the utensil is where designs are etched and woven. While Cambridge offers both traditional and modern looks on their handles, they also cover some in plastic, allowing for more inventive designs. The plastic cover may be any number of bright and bold colors or more muted tones.

In some cases, Cambridge forgoes the plastic coating but will finish the handle with a different color than the head of the utensil. For example, you may find some multicolor options where one portion is black while another is silver or gold.

Additional utensils

Some larger sets include serving utensils that consumers can avail themselves of during more elaborate meals. These extras may include a serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife and sugar spoon.

How much you can expect to spend on Cambridge flatware

Cambridge flatware sets are reasonably priced, with four-person options priced between $25-$75. Some high-end, elaborate sets can reach and exceed $100.

Cambridge flatware FAQ

How do I clean my flatware?

A. While Cambridge flatware is dishwasher-safe, it’s recommended to wash them by hand to increase longevity, especially those with a lower nickel count. 18/10 stainless steel utensils can go in the dishwasher, but utensils should be spread out, and detergent with citrus should be avoided. Other flatware should be washed by hand with hot water and mild soap. After every meal, rinse any flatware to remove food residue; this will prevent spotting and staining. Dry immediately and then store away.

Does Cambridge offer flatware for formal occasions?

A. While most flatware is designed for casual or festive events with a modern sensibility, Cambridge does offer some traditional high-end options that would fit into a formal setting. Seek out those with either a gold finish or no finish at all that feature intricate designs on the handle. High-quality options should be made of 18/10 stainless steel.

What’s the best Cambridge flatware to buy?

Top Cambridge flatware

Cambridge Silversmiths Swirl Sand 89-Piece Set

What you need to know: This large set of flatware includes serving utensils and features a classic design ideal for most occasions.

What you’ll love: Subtle yet elegant aesthetic with mirrored finish makes this set useful for casual events and some formal occasions. This comprehensive set serves 12 and includes serving utensils.

What you should consider: The set is on the more expensive spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Cambridge flatware for the money

Jubilee 16-Piece Flatware Set

What you need to know: This simple and accessible flatware set offers value for those seeking a reliable, everyday collection of utensils.

What you’ll love: Jubilee’s inexpensive, easy-to-clean set for four features comfortable and durable plastic handles. It’s part of a larger collection that allows for mixing and matching.

What you should consider: It lacks elegance and longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Cambridge Silversmiths Beacon Flatware

What you need to know: This modern, matte black flatware set balances affordability with a unique look.

What you’ll love: Featuring a slender design, this stylish flatware set features 20 pieces that serve four people. It’s easy to maintain and is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It may wear down over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.