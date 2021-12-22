Which pineapple corers are best?

Fresh pineapple is not only delicious but also rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. However, preparing this fruit can be messy, challenging and time-consuming. This can result in many people buying canned fruit loaded with sugar. To enjoy fresh pineapple more readily, you can cut your preparation and cleanup time down by using a pineapple corer.

Pineapple lovers need to look no further than the Newness Premium Pineapple Corer. This device features an ergonomic handle design, sharp blades and a ratcheting mechanism to make enjoying your favorite fruit easier.

What to know before you buy a pineapple corer

Pineapple health benefits

According to PubMed, research has shown that fresh pineapple is loaded with nutritional content. The fruit’s high vitamin C level makes it great for immune health and its enzymes can help provide relief to people with digestive issues. Pineapple is also high in antioxidants, which can help prevent chronic illnesses such as heart disease. Compounds in the fruit can also relieve inflammation, which can lessen pain from arthritis and irritation.

Pineapple corer safety tips

Using a paring knife to prepare a pineapple requires a lot of cutting. Not only does the thick skin need to be removed, but you need to carefully separate the flesh from the core and then slice it. Excessive juice can make holding the fruit in place hard to do without slipping, and its sharp leaves and prickly skin can give you a surprisingly nasty cut when coupled with its stinging, acidic juices. Pineapple corers provide an easier and more effective manner to both core and slice your pineapple.

How to prepare pineapple for coring

While pineapple corers make the fruit much easier to process, you will still need to prepare the fruit and your work area to use the device. The top and leaves of the pineapple need to be carefully sliced off so that the corer can be plunged into the fruit itself. Additionally, it is best to prepare your pineapple in a large bowl or on a cutting board to minimize the mess from juice that will leave your counter or table sticky if not cleaned up properly.

What to look for in a quality pineapple corer

Ergonomics

Coring and preparing a pineapple takes a little bit of elbow grease. This can be partially alleviated by selecting a corer with a generously sized and padded handle. Choose a corer with a handle that has a rubberized coating for good grip and is sized comfortably for your hand.

Slicing features

Many corers also slice your pineapple, making them all-in-one pineapple preparing implements. These instruments are twisted through the fruit, not only separating the flesh from the skin and core but also cutting the edible portions into a spiral that can either be sliced or left whole for presentation.

Material

Choose a pineapple corer made from stainless steel. Models made from plastic could break while digging into the tough fruit. Other metals may succumb to its juices and become rusted or oxidized if not expertly cleaned after use.

Blade

Select a pineapple corer with a sharp blade to ensure that it cuts easily into the fruit and creates neat slices. A dull blade will be more challenging to twist into the pineapple. It will also tear and crush the fruit as you work. This will result in more juice spills and poorly defined slices.

Ratchet

Some pineapple corers use a ratcheting mechanism to make it easier to drive them through the fruit. A ratchet means you don’t need to twist the handle 360 degrees repeatedly to prepare your food. This makes it ideal for people who experience wrist pain or just want an easier-to-use apparatus.

Measurements

If you want to use your emptied pineapple as a drink container, choose a corer with measurement indicators on it. This will help prevent you from driving too far into the fruit and puncturing its skin at the bottom.

How much you can expect to spend on a pineapple corer

High-quality pineapple corers can be purchased for $10-$20. More expensive models can include features like ratcheting action and spiral slicers.

Pineapple corer FAQ

How much strength does it take to use a pineapple corer?

A. Pineapple corers are built to take some of the muscle out of preparing the fruit without them. However, a degree of arm and grip strength is still required to operate it. This may pose a challenge for those with injuries or health complications such as arthritis.

Are pineapple corers hard to clean?

A. Being a fibrous fruit, pineapples can leave sticky bits and pieces on whatever you use to prepare them. However, stainless steel pineapple corers are dishwasher safe, making them quick and easy to clean.

What happens to the pineapple juice when using a corer?

A. As long as your corer has sharp blades that prevent it from mashing and crushing the fruit, the majority of the pineapple’s juice will stay largely within the fruit’s flesh, resulting in a better-tasting snack and less cleanup.

What’s the best pineapple corer to buy?

Top pineapple corer

Newness Premium Pineapple Corer

What you need to know: Available in multiple colors, this pineapple corer is heavy-duty and built to last.

What you’ll love: With its ratcheting action and thick, stainless steel construction, this pineapple corer is a premium kitchen device.

What you should consider: Users note that, despite the ratcheting action, you still need strength to use this item effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pineapple corer for the money

KLINEUS Pineapple Corer and Slicer Tool

What you need to know: This affordable corer is made from stainless steel and has a wide handle.

What you’ll love: Featuring an ergonomic grip and sharp blades, this corer turns pineapples into rings with a clockwise twisting motion.

What you should consider: This corer can leave wasted fruit on the inside of larger pineapples. There is also no ratchet mechanism.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer & Slicer

What you need to know: This pineapple corer has lines on the side of it to help you determine the depth of your drilling.

What you’ll love: With its nonslip, generous handle, ratcheting action and BPA free construction, this corer will please any pineapple fan. It features measurement indicators to prevent tropical drink lovers from puncturing the bottom of the fruit.

What you should consider: Some users feel that the slices this item produces are too thin for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.