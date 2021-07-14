Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Couple arrested, woman accused of using drugs at Boardman bus stop
Top Stories
Evening storms bring tree down onto Niles woman’s home
Video
Top Stories
Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Ohio man sentenced for killing friend, dismembering his body then faking suicide note
Missouri couple regret skipping vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Video
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Fourth of July fireworks and events
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Utensils & Gadgets
Best gifts for bakers
Trending on WKBN.com
When is a gun found in a vehicle considered loaded? Youngstown case at issue
Suspect turns herself in to police in arson fraud case
Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Youngstown’s east side
Jury announces verdict in deadly Canfield crash case
Video
Tired of spam calls? Join Pennsylvania’s ‘Do Not Call’ list