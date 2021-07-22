What you need to make a Starbucks matcha latte at home

Matcha lattes are not only easy to make at home, but they are significantly cheaper when homemade.

Bring the taste of Starbucks into your kitchen

What is matcha tea?

Matcha is a delicious finely ground green tea commonly consumed in East Asia. Here in the US, you’ve probably seen matcha green tea lattes on the menu at your local Starbucks. The matcha latte at Starbucks may be sweeter than traditional matcha, but there’s no denying how tasty the earthy flavor of matcha mingling with the sweet taste of milk is.

How to make a Starbucks matcha latte at home

To get that Starbucks matcha latte taste from the comfort of your own kitchen, opt for pre-sweetened matcha. Matcha Love Sweetened Japanese Matcha is a great option and makes crafting matcha lattes at home all the easier.

Choose the milk or milk substitute that you want to use in your latte. Add the matcha powder directly to your milk, whether hot or cold and then froth to dissolve the powder. You can use an electric frother for foam in your latte.

Try sprinkling some of the matcha powder through a sieve and onto your latte as a garnish.

Best milk frothers for matcha lattes

Best of the best milk frother for matcha lattes

Aerolatte Steam Free Milk Frother

What you need to know: This handheld frothing wand is great for achieving that Starbucks quality froth with any milk or milk substitute.

What you’ll love: Simply uses two AA batteries, which come with it.

What you should consider: Although many users loved the quality of this frother, some said it only lasted them about half a year.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Best premium milk frother for matcha lattes

Miroco Electric Milk Steamer and Soft Foam Maker

What you need to know: This handy milk steamer and frother will do all the work for you. Just put in your milk, select from one of four settings, and wait for the machine to froth your milk.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and quieter than other comparable milk steamers. You can use it to make a wide array of both hot and cold drinks.

What you should consider: It works best with whole milk, so if you don’t drink dairy or prefer to use milk substitutes, this may not be the best option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck milk frother for matcha lattes

Zulay Original Milk Frother

What you need to know: This handheld frother works great with any type of milk and is especially good at mixing matcha.

What you’ll love: It comes with a stand for easy storage, and there are an array of colors from which to choose.

What you should consider: This frother is powered by two AA batteries but does not come with batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best matcha teas for matcha lattes

Best of the best matcha tea for matcha lattes

Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

What you need to know: This matcha green tea powder comes from the Uji region of Japan and is slightly sweet, perfect for making lattes without using a ton of extra sugar.

What you’ll love: This matcha is known for its sweet and earthy taste and velvety consistency.

What you should consider: A bit pricey, but will last you for a long time. A bag of Encha matcha will end up being cheaper than your average matcha latte at Starbucks in the long run.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pre-sweetened matcha tea for matcha lattes

Matcha Love Sweetened Japanese Matcha

What you need to know: This matcha tea is perfect for getting that Starbucks taste at home as it comes pre-sweetened with sugar.

What you’ll love: An 8-ounce bag comes at the low price of $13.99.

What you should consider: This matcha tea is pre-sweetened with sugar, so if you are trying to opt for a healthier matcha latte, this may not be the choice for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck matcha tea for matcha lattes

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix

What you need to know: This latte-grade matcha is pre-sweetened with organic unrefined cane sugar.

What you’ll love: Even though this tea is organic, it comes at a reasonable price of $9.95.

What you should consider: Since it is a pre-sweetened tea, this may not be the best option if you avoid sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best matcha latte kits

Best of the best matcha latte kit

PureChimp Modern Matcha Starter Set

What you need to know: This matcha kit comes with PureChimp matcha sourced from Kagoshima, Japan, a stainless steel electric whisk and a spoon.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with a whisk, so there’s no need to buy one separately.

What you should consider: The whisk can be a bit fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck matcha latte kit

Matcha Outlet Starter Matcha Kit

What you need to know: This matcha kit comes with both ceremonial grade matcha as well as a sample of sweetened latte grade matcha.

What you’ll love: This kit comes with everything you need to get started on your matcha latte journey.

What you should consider: The included whisk is a bit fragile, so you may need to buy a separate whisk/frother in the future.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best traditional matcha latte kit

Artcome Japanese Matcha Tea Latte Tool Set

What you need to know: This kit mixes tradition with some modern features, such as a stainless steel milk frothing pitcher.

What you’ll love: With this kit, you’ll be able to experiment with the traditional method of preparing matcha.

What you should consider: This kit does not come with an electric milk frother, so you will need to purchase one separately. This kit does not come with matcha.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

