Which Frigidaire or Samsung microwave is best?

Microwaves are starting to be used for more than just reheating leftovers. Before buying a new microwave, it is important to consider what you use it for. There are plenty of simple yet durable microwaves on the market, but recent technological advances mean some more expensive models can roast or even fry your food. Two well-known brands, Frigidaire and Samsung, have many options when it comes to microwaves.

Frigidaire microwaves

Frigidaire is known for its high-quality home and kitchen appliances. Additionally, the brand also has its Frigidaire Gallery line made up of more upscale products. All models, including more affordable countertop options, let you customize how long and at what temperature you want to cook your food with quick keys, different power levels and multistage cooking. Some models have also changed the placement of their buttons and direction the door swings, so the microwave fits well into any style of kitchen.

Frigidaire microwaves are also known for their “fit-more” capacity, so there is enough space to cook any size dish. Plus, most over-the-range models have a removable vent that is dishwasher safe and an interior surface that is easy to clean, making maintenance a breeze.

Frigidaire microwaves cost anywhere from $260-$1,250. More expensive microwaves may be a part of the Frigidaire Gallery line and will have more features and a higher capacity.

Frigidaire microwave pros

Most models can fit larger dishes and bakeware inside

Over-the-range vent filters can be washed in the dishwasher

Most microwaves have multi-stage and sensor cooking

Frigidaire microwave cons

More expensive

Fewer options for countertop and built-in models

Less power level settings than other brands

What are the best Frigidaire microwaves to buy?

Frigidaire over-the-range microwave

This multipurpose microwave has enough space to hold a 13 by 9-inch baking dish and its multistage cooking option lets you program power levels and cooking times in advance. The versatile venting system doubles as a convertible hood and the microwave’s filter can be washed in the dishwasher.

Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire Gallery over-the-range microwave

The zero-clearance door and bottom controls on this microwave make it a sleek over-the-range option. Although the microwave is more compact, it can still hold large dishes. Also, positioning the buttons along the bottom means there are more one-touch cooking options than other models.

Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire Countertop microwave

This may be one of Frigidaire’s most affordable models on the market, but it doesn’t sacrifice much in terms of features. The microwave still has 1200 watts of power with 10 different levels and like other Frigidaire models, it has sensor cooking. Additionally, the easy start and keep warm buttons make it the perfect option for someone needing a simple, yet powerful microwave.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung microwaves

Samsung has a reputation for innovation in electronics. Some of the brand’s microwave models have even won customer satisfaction awards, meaning their microwaves come with features that will save you effort in the kitchen. These include sensor cooking, which will adjust cook time and temperature automatically, and a triple-distribution system, which will cook your food more evenly.

Most models are built with scratch-resistant stainless steel on the outside and easy clean ceramic on the inside making them durable. Their microwaves also have an eco mode meant to save energy when the appliance is not in use. Samsung has also developed a microwave that can connect to Wi-Fi and other devices in your home.

Samsung’s microwaves cost anywhere between $169-$570. More expensive models are mostly for use over your cooking range and come with more features.

Samsung microwave pros

More affordable

10 different power level settings

Most models have an eco mode to help save energy

Samsung microwave cons

Countertop models have less capacity

Not all models have a triple-distribution system and sensor cooking

Only able to program two stages of cooking

What are the best Samsung microwaves to buy?

Samsung over-the-range microwave in fingerprint resistant stainless steel

Samsung’s J.D. Power award-winning over-the-range model has all of the essential features you can find in the brands’ other microwaves. Plus, this model lets you program two different stages when cooking. The microwave comes in five colors, including Tuscan stainless steel, so you can find the best option to match your kitchen.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cook

This sleek fingerprint-resistant microwave looks good on the countertop. It has sensor cooking as well as a triple-distribution system which helps cook your food more evenly. The appliance also utilizes a deodorization technology that will minimize odors inside the microwave.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung over-the-range convection microwave

If you want your kitchen appliance to be a little smarter then consider this model. You can control this microwave with your voice or from an app on your phone. It also doubles as a convection oven so you can bake or roast your food. In addition, the Slim Fry setting will prepare fried foods with reduced fat.

Sold by Home Depot

Should you get a Frigidaire or Samsung microwave?

Frigidaire and Samsung are both great options, but when it comes to the best number of features for an affordable price, Samsung is the best choice. Whether it’s a countertop or an over-the-range microwave, Samsung has included features that will help you save energy and time in the kitchen. Additionally, the brand is trying to make its microwaves smarter by letting them connect with other devices in your home and adding features like eco mode, which saves energy.

Moreover, if you prefer a simpler microwave that is still durable and stylish, then Frigidaire has many good options for your kitchen.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Grace Miserocchi writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.