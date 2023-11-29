Jingle Jangle all the way
The holiday season is officially here — at least at Trader Joe’s, where holiday favorite items have hit store shelves. Some may already be selling out, so get a move on if you want to get your hands on a particular fan favorite.
This year’s offerings feature returning favorites from Christmases past, as well as some new products we’re sure will be hits. Here’s what to watch for on your next shopping trip.
Shop this article: Tupperware Heritage Collection 5 Bowls + 5 Lids, Tupperware Heritage Collection 8-piece Food Storage Canister Set, Tupperware Heritage Collection 11.75-cup Bowl with Starburst Lid 2-pack
Top holiday buys at Trader Joe’s this year
If you can’t nab every holiday product at Trader Joe’s, here are some of the top items that deserve a spot in your cart.
If you have a sweet tooth, there’s plenty for you to choose from. The grocery store brought back its addictive Jingle Jangle snack mix, which includes mini pretzels covered with milk and dark chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate; dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn; dark chocolate-covered broken Joe-Joe’s cookies; milk chocolate gems with a red candy coating; and milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups.
There are also Dark Chocolate Stars — star-shaped shortbread cookies dunked in dark chocolate. Candy Cane Joe Joe’s put a holiday twist on the ever-popular sandwich cookie. If you like marrying savory and sweet flavors, you’ll love Pretzel Bread Pudding, which comes topped with Salted Caramel Sauce. And new this year is the Taste Test of Caramels, a flight of 12 hand-decorated caramels covered in dark chocolate containing unusual flavors like Double Espresso, Fig & Honey, Hot Chili and Maple.
If you still have holiday gift shopping to do, Trader Joe’s has options for that, too. Check out the Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter — or, for the ultimate gift for beauty lovers, the 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar.
And before you hit the checkout lines, grab something to deck your halls. What’s better than a Grump Tree straight out of Whoville? These tiny decorative trees are a viral Trader Joe’s hit, and you can snag them (until they sell out) for under $10.
Everything at Trader Joe’s for the holiday season
- Taste Test of Caramels
- Gingerbread House Kit
- Pretzel Bread Pudding
- Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s
- Peppermint Flavored Baking Chips
- Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter
- Apple Crumble Pie
- Belgian Cookie Collection
- Something Spritzy
- Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
- Olive Fougasse
- Pecan Pie
- Vegan Gingerbread Loaf
- Dolce Creamy Gorgonzola Style Cheese
- Figgy Cheddar
- Italian Truffle Cheese
- Egg Nog
- Light Egg Nog
- Non-Dairy Cinnamon Bun Oat Creamer
- Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives
- Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake & Waffle Mix
- Jumbo Pitted Greek Kalamata Olives
- Panoply of Organic Italian Pasta
- Holiday Vegetable Hash
- Chocolate Mochi
- Family Style Meat Lasagna
- Fried Olive Bites
- Gingerbread Ice Cream
- Mini Quiche Duo
- Portuguese Bacalhau Tartlettes
- Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors
- Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee
- Winter Wassail Punch
- Cookie Mug Hangers
- Cranberry Butter Cookies
- Dark Chocolate Collection
- Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes
- Dark Chocolate Rondos Sprinkled with Raspberry & Strawberry & Tart Cherry
- Milk Chocolate Rondos with Caramelized Pecan Crunch
- Mini Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
- Mini Peppermint Meringues
- Onion Confit Swirls
- Scalloped Cracker Trio
- Scandinavian Tidings
- Crackling Red Fruits in the Forest Scented Candle
- Pine Cone Wreath
- Cocoa Cream Liqueur
- Cocoa Cream Wine Cocktail
- Gran Reserva Maule Valley Chile 2020
- Hark and Holly Glühwein Mulled Wine
- L’Eclat Blanc de Blancs
- L’Eclat Brut Rose
- Peppermint Joe-Joe’s Cream Liqueur
- Peppermint Wine Cocktail
- Platinum Reserve Brut Rose Sonoma County
- Platinum Reserve Brut Sparkling Wine Sonoma County
- Vintage Spiced Ale 2023
- Grump Trees
- 12 Days of Beauty — A Curated Collection
Best vintage-inspired Tupperware to store your Trader Joe’s goodies
Tupperware Heritage Collection 5 Bowls + 5 Lids
This vintage-inspired Tupperware set contains five nesting bowls, each with a lid with the classic Tupperware sunburst design. Each bowl is microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and versatile food storage, making this the ultimate set for storing all your Trader Joe’s holiday goodies — even well after the holiday season ends.
Tupperware Heritage Collection 8-piece Food Storage Canister Set
Store your snacks in freshness and style with this set of four matching bowls with starburst lids. Each is easy to open and seal (even with one hand) and is designed in vintage Tupperware colorways.
Tupperware Heritage Collection 11.75-cup Bowl with Starburst Lid, 2-pack
This two-pack of vintage-inspired Tupperware bowls (both with lids) is perfect for storing just a few Trader Joe’s goodies (or any other food). All Tupperware pieces are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so you can store, clean and prep with ease.
Tupperware Heritage Collection 17.25-cup Bowl with Starburst Lid
Store or serve a large meal with this 17.25-cup bowl with an easy instant-seal lid, available in a blue color inspired by vintage Tupperware pieces.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.