One of the best things about Trader Joe’s is that it’s constantly introducing new products to go with every change in the seasons. This fall is no exception. The beloved grocer has a ton of new fall products you won’t want to miss, and we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting ones here, so all you have to do is get your shopping list ready.

First up, since it’s getting colder out there, soup season has definitely arrived, and Trader Joe’s is making sure you’re ready with its new Chicken Noodle Soup. Make it a meal by pairing the soup with another new product: Organic Seedy Crackers. For dessert, grab some Double Chocolate Croissants or Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio, sweet treats filled with fall flavors you’re sure to love. And for some fun, seasonal décor, make sure to grab Trader Joe’s new Brain Cacti in Ceramic Skull — the perfect piece for spooky season.

Shop this article: Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch, Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, Trader Joe’s Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles with Soy & Sesame Sauce

More new products at Trader Joe’s this fall

Bestsellers you can buy on Amazon if you're not near a Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch

Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch is the perfect savory condiment — it’s umami and a little bit spicy, and it goes with just about everything. Similar to the garlicky chili oil you’ll find on tables at many Chinese restaurants, it adds a bold, smoky, slightly sweet finish to any meal.

Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

This seasoning blend, similar to what you’ll find on the outside of an everything bagel, went viral years ago, and it’s still an absolute cult favorite from Trader Joe’s. Try it on eggs, chicken, popcorn, pasta, mac and cheese — pretty much any food that could use a garlicky, savory kick.

Trader Joe’s Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles with Soy & Sesame Sauce

These knife-cut noodles are beloved by Trader Joe’s fans for their delightfully chewy texture. They’re ready in just a few minutes, making them the ultimate convenience meal. Each package also contains a slightly sweet, slightly spicy sauce made from sesame and soy.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Butter

There’s nothing better for fall than pumpkin butter, and Trader Joe’s makes a jarred version that’s a cult favorite. It’s perfectly spiced, sweet and spreadable. Spread it on toast or pastries, make dips and spreads with it or even use it as an ice cream topping.

