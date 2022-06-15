Which Disney mug is best?

Disney’s stories are timeless. Dating as far back as Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in Steamboat Willie, Disney has continued to captivate and amaze audiences for the last hundred years. With a history like that, it is no wonder that there is a demand to see those beloved characters on the faces of mugs and cups, allowing people to enjoy their favorite beverages alongside their favorite characters. The top choice for a Disney mug is the Disney Mickey Mouse Red Drinking Mug with Arm.

What to know before buying a Disney mug

Ceramic mugs

Ceramic mugs are probably the most common coffee mugs on the market, and this is no exception for Disney mugs. They are usually bright and vibrant, with painted or glazed designs that delight and bring your favorite characters to life right on the design. Ceramic mugs also offer the widest variety of mugs to choose from, thanks to their commonality. However, the main concern when buying ceramic mugs is that they are fragile and may chip or break if not handled with care.

Metal mugs

Metal mugs are the most durable kind of mugs out there. Due to their construction, they are great for using on the go without the worry of damaging it in the process. Many people also enjoy the sleek and uniform design of metallic mugs. Unfortunately, these kinds of mugs are the hardest to find.

Plastic mugs

Plastic mugs are more durable than ceramic mugs, with the added benefit of being more lightweight than metallic mugs. They can have many of the same patterns and designs as metallic mugs but often at a fraction of the price. The downside of plastic mugs is that they may contain BPA and leave a bad aftertaste in your drink with hot beverages.

What to look for in a quality Disney mug

Characters

Perhaps the essential quality in looking for the right Disney mug is deciding which character you would like to have on its design. Thankfully, Disney and several other affiliated companies have a wide variety of mugs that span all across Disney’s films, from the traditional characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse to newer characters like those from Star Wars and the Marvel films.

Shape

Another fun aspect of Disney mugs is how they are often molded to resemble or even emulate the characters they represent. In this way, the shape of Disney mugs can be as versatile as the characters that are on them. This is important to remember, as the shape of the mug can drastically change how you drink and enjoy your beverages.

Capacity

Disney mugs will range greatly when it comes to capacity. Most mugs will be somewhere between 12 and 24-ounces. It will be essential to consider how much coffee or other beverages you intend on drinking in your Disney mug before making your final decision.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney mug

Most, if not all, Disney mugs will be made of ceramic. As a result, the cheapest Disney mugs will cost between $10-$15 and will most likely be on the smaller side. However, most Disney mugs will cost between $15-$30 because they would be considered novelty mugs or mugs in the shape and likeness of popular Disney characters. The capacity of these mugs will also vary, depending on the type of character that the mug is replicating.

Disney mug FAQ

Are there more durable Disney coffee mugs?

A. It is possible to find Disney coffee mugs made of metal, or tumblers that are more durable than traditional ceramic mugs. However, it is essential to note that most Disney mugs will be ceramic and, as a result, more susceptible to breaking if dropped.

Are all Disney coffee mugs dishwasher-safe?

A. Most are, but there may be a few exceptions. Because of this, it is crucial to examine the care instructions for the mug to ensure it can be put in the dishwasher.

What are the best Disney mugs to buy?

Top Disney mug

Disney Mickey Mouse Red Drinking Mug with Arm

What you need to know: As Walt Disney said, “It all started with a mouse.” This Mickey Mouse ceramic mug is the quintessential Disney mug for your coffee drinking.

What you’ll love: It has a vibrant red design in the likeness of Mickey Mouse and features an armed hand to act as the handle. It also comes in a mouse gift box, and the interior is signed by the mouse himself.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that the bottom of the mug could be a little unstable.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top Disney mug for the money

FAB Starpoint Disney Beauty and the Beast Chip Mug

What you need to know: This sculpted coffee mug is in the shape of Chip from Beauty and the Beast.

What you’ll love: It features metallic gold trim and resembles the sweet character Chip from the beloved Disney movie. It also comes in a Beauty and the Beast gift box.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the paint may appear to be sloppy on certain mugs.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Silver Buffalo Minnie Mouse Ceramic Mug

What you need to know: As Mickey’s other half, this Minnie Mouse ceramic mug is perfect for those looking to enjoy their coffee with this iconic character.

What you’ll love: It can hold up to 14 ounces of your favorite beverage and is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that this mug is a bit too small for their regular morning coffee intake.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Silver Buffalo Disney Villain Ursula Tentacles Ceramic 3D Sculpted Mug

What you need to know: Enjoy your morning brew with this beautiful Ursula-inspired ceramic coffee mug.

What you’ll love: This mug is 3D printed to feature this iconic character. It is also an officially licensed Disney Villains mug.

What you should consider: Due to its construction, this mug is not microwave or dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Star Wars Mug, Lightsabers Appear With Heat

What you need to know: This Star Wars mug is a wonderfully fun and durable ceramic mug that will delight any Star Wars fan.

What you’ll love: As the mug heats up, lightsabers of different colors will appear along its sides.

What you should consider: Due to its color-changing properties, this mug is not suitable for the microwave or dishwasher and should be hand-washed only.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

