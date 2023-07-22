What you need to be a home barista

Whether it’s a latte, cappuccino or a simple pour-over, nothing beats a well-made coffee drink. However, the cost of buying a daily brew from a coffee shop can really start to add up. That’s why both amateur and professional baristas are starting to make their drinks at home.

This article provides a comprehensive list featuring the most important home barista items and coffee products, so you can learn how to make the perfect espresso or cup of joe whenever you need a little caffeine pick-me-up. From tampers to grinders, read on for the top 10 items that will benefit every home barista.

Shop this article: Breville BES870XL The Barista Express Espresso Machine, DeLonghi EC155 Stilosa 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine and Capresso 560Infinity Conical Burr Grinder

Top 10 home barista items

Espresso maker

Whether you choose to go with a premium all-in-one espresso machine or a simple stovetop model, espresso is the base of all good coffee drinks. No matter your budget, you can find one that works for you.

Breville BES870XL The Barista Express Espresso Machine

It may be pricey, but with this Breville model you won’t have to purchase any additional accessories such as a milk frother or bean grinder, as they’re conveniently built into this espresso machine.

Sold by Amazon

DeLonghi EC155 Stilosa 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

A great middle-ground option, this DeLonghi espresso machine can produce one or two shots of flavorful espresso that rivals even the best coffee shops.

Sold by Amazon

GROSCHE Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker

A budget-friendly yet tasty way to make espresso, this stovetop moka pot doesn’t require electricity to operate, is easy to use and will work on both gas and electric stoves.

Sold by Amazon

Coffee grinder

It all starts with the beans. A reliable coffee grinder is one of the most important home barista items. It’s best to choose a grinder that lets you select specific grind settings, so you can make your grounds as coarse or as fine as desired.

Capresso 560Infinity Conical Burr Grinder

With 16 settings ranging from extra-fine to coarse, this grinder lets you grind for espresso, French press and everything in between. You’ll also be able to store over 8 ounces of beans in the large-capacity container.

Sold by Amazon

Hario Skerton Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill

If you prefer to manually grind your beans or want a grinder you can easily bring with you while traveling, this Hario model utilizes strong ceramic burrs and an ergonomic hand crank for a perfect grind with minimal effort.

Sold by Amazon

Tamper

A tamper is used to compress the coffee grounds in order to get a stronger and more consistent espresso. Some espresso machines may come with a tamper, but for everyone else, investing in this home barista product helps create better-tasting drinks.

LuxHaus 58mm Calibrated Pressure Tamper

A well-made, long-lasting accessory, this tamper features an easy-to-grip handle and uses 100% food-safe stainless steel. It’s also available in 53- and 51-millimeter sizes, depending on the size of your portafilter.

Sold by Amazon

HIC Dual-Sided Espresso Tamper

This affordable espresso tamper is great for beginners. The dual-sided feature allows you to choose between a 55- and 50-millimeter tamper size.

Sold by Amazon

Tamping mat

When tamping your grounds, you’ll be applying a lot of pressure to your portafilter and your countertop. A good tamping mat can not only keep coffee grounds from spilling all over your kitchen, it also protects your equipment and countertops from any damage.

Yolococa Silicone Espresso Tamper Mat

Though it may be one of those home barista items you don’t really think about, this food-safe mat is a breeze to clean and can ultimately make your drink-making easier.

Sold by Amazon

Pour over

Sometimes you want a classic cup of coffee without any fancy additions. A quality pour-over coffee maker can give you that coffee shop taste without the high price tag. They’re also convenient when you have guests or want to brew multiple cups at once.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Chemex coffee makers have become a staple for serious coffee connoisseurs, and for good reason. The stylish design and high-quality glass won’t absorb any lasting coffee odor, while the 8-cup capacity is great for parties or saving extra coffee for an afternoon boost.

Sold by Amazon

Chemex Classic Coffee Filters

When using a Chemex, choosing the right coffee filters can also make an impact on overall taste. Chemex brand filters are specifically designed to filter out oils and fats that can give your coffee a bitter taste.

Sold by Amazon

Scale

For some, a scale may seem like overkill, but weighing the precise amount of beans can keep your coffee consistent once you know what amount works best for you. Small digital kitchen scales are an important accessory if you’re serious about getting the most out of each cup.

GDEALER Kitchen Scale

This small but precise scale won’t take up much room on your counter or in your kitchen cabinets. Known to produce highly accurate readings, you can make sure you’re using the right amount of beans for your drink.

Sold by Amazon

EatSmart Precision Elite Scale

Another compact kitchen scale, this model can weigh items as light as .05 ounces or as heavy as 15 pounds. The large LED screen makes it easy to see your measurements so you can choose the right weight, down to the gram.

Sold by Amazon

Thermometer

Many beginner baristas don’t realize just how much water temperature can affect the quality of their coffee. Temperatures between 195-205 degrees are best for flavor extraction, with hotter temperatures often leading to bitter-tasting results.

Norpro Espresso Thermometer

This small and portable analog espresso thermometer produces reliable results every time. You can even clip the thermometer to the side of your mug or coffee pot to keep an eye on the temperature throughout the brewing process.

Sold by Amazon

Lavatools Javelin Digital Thermometer

If you want a more exact temperature reading, a digital thermometer might be worth the extra money. While great for making coffee, this thermometer can also be used for a variety of cooking needs.

Sold by Amazon

Espresso set

Once you have all of the equipment needed for making the perfect espresso, you’ll also need a way to enjoy it. Espresso cups are usually much smaller than standard coffee mugs.

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Espresso Glasses

These stylish double-walled glasses can be used for espresso, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. They’re designed to ensure your drink stays warm without the mugs being too hot to hold.

Sold by Amazon

Sweese Porcelain Stackable Espresso Cups with Saucers

These classic, ceramic stackable cups come in four different colors and include saucers. The metal stand makes it easy to store and organize the set when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Milk frother

Frothed milk is a major component in most coffee drinks, but in order to get that light and airy consistency, you’ll need a frother. A handy milk frother is an indispensable home barista product that everyone should have.

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother

Compact and convenient, this milk frother automatically heats and froths your milk without you having to worry about any messy splattering or spillage.

Sold by Amazon

Frothing pitcher

A stainless steel frothing pitcher makes it easy to measure and pour your milk and can benefit those looking to get creative with their latte art.

Star Coffee Milk Frothing Pitcher

Available in three distinct sizes, you can choose the right model for your coffee making habits. Featuring a dripless spout and interior measure markings, you’ll be able to perfect your drink of choice and impress your family and friends with fun froth designs.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.