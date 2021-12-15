Which silicone cupcake liners are best?

When you don’t want to bake a full cake or need a delicious treat that travels well, cupcakes are always a good idea. These small cakes are a perfect sweet treat for any occasion, and they are made possible with individual liners for both baking and serving. If you are ready to step up your baking game from paper liners that stick to a more professional cupcake, it’s time to give the best silicone cupcake liners a go.

Oxo Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups are brightly colored liners that feature tabs on the sides to easily lift cupcakes from their tins. They are the best silicone cupcake liner for bakers new to this baking tool.

What to know before you buy silicone cupcake liners

Even the most skilled cupcake makers need a helping hand sometimes. For bakers who struggle with cupcakes sticking to their paper liners, a silicone cupcake liner might be the best option.

Full size vs. mini vs. jumbo

Silicone cupcake liners are available in not only a standard full-size cupcake but also mini and jumbo sizes. The size you choose is a matter of preference, but consider that mini cupcakes are a better portion size for smaller children. Mini silicone cupcake liners also work well for candy making.

On the other hand, jumbo silicone cupcake liners offer a larger canvas for your decorating artistry. Consider using these for desserts to share or when you really want to explore decorating techniques.

Color

The color of your silicone cupcake liners can highlight beautiful decorations, or it can itself be a decoration. If you prefer a simple cupcake, a bright or patterned cupcake liner is appropriate.

What to look for in quality silicone cupcake liners

Food-safe materials

Not all silicone cupcake liners are created equal. Some of them use chemical binders or fillers in the liner. When they are baked, these liners can release chemical odors or off flavors that not only mar the taste of the cupcake but can also be harmful.

Look for silicone cupcake liners that are clearly labeled BPA-free and made from 100% food-grade silicone. If the cupcake liners are not labeled, you can also test for the presence of chemical fillers or binders by pinching the silicone cupcake liner between your fingers. If the crease of the pinch turns white, that’s an indication that the liner may have ingredients other than silicone.

Nonstick

The nature of silicone is to be nonstick, and the best silicone cupcake liners are no different. You do not need to use additional cooking spray or butter when baking with silicone cupcake liners.

Of course, a little cooking spray won’t hurt if you’d like to make doubly sure your cakes won’t stick.

Dishwasher safe

The nonstick quality of silicone cupcake liners means that they clean up easily. Most are dishwasher safe in the top rack of the dishwasher. If you prefer to hand-wash, simply soak the liners in hot, soapy water and scrub as normal.

Microwave and freezer-safe

Silicone cupcake liners are both microwave and freezer safe. You can either fill the liner with batter and freeze, popping it in the oven when you want a fresh cupcake, or you can bake cupcakes and freeze them, defrosting in the microwave.

How much you can expect to spend on silicone cupcake liners

Depending on the size and quantity, expect to spend $10-$20 for the best silicone cupcake liners.

Silicone cupcake liners FAQ

Why should you consider silicone cupcake liners?

A. In addition to being environmentally friendly and less wasteful, silicone cupcake liners are simply better at their job. They allow for even baking, and they won’t cling to the cupcakes when they’re baked.

Additionally, every baker has been frustrated when a search for paper liners in the pantry turns up empty. With reusable silicone cupcake liners, you’ll never be caught empty-handed again.

Can you use silicone cupcake liners without a cupcake pan?

A. Yes. One of the other benefits of silicone cupcakes liners is that the thicker ones hold their shape. This means that a cupcake pan is not required. Filled silicone cupcake liners can be placed on a baking sheet for baking.

How do you care for silicone cupcake liners?

A. Most silicone cupcake liners are dishwasher safe. After the cupcakes are removed, rinse off any remaining crumbs in place in the top rack of the dishwasher.

If you prefer to hand-wash your cupcake liners, use hot soapy water and a kitchen sponge. Rinse carefully and allow them to dry before stacking them inside each other and storing.

Silicone cupcake liners should last for years with proper care and use. If you notice that the silicone is scratched, thinning or torn, it’s time to replace them.

What are the best silicone cupcake liners to buy?

Top silicone cupcake liners

Oxo Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups

What you need to know: You’ll never need to buy cupcake liners again when you purchase this set.

What you’ll love: These 12 silicone cupcake liners come in bright, fun colors. They are marked on the inside with a “batter fill” line for consistent sizes and also feature small tabs that make lifting cupcakes out of the tin easier.

What you should consider: Some users noted that they are slightly smaller than a standard size muffin tin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Top silicone cupcake liners for the money

Sur La Table Silicone Baking Cups

What you need to know: This is a surprisingly affordable set of silicone cupcake liners from a luxury kitchen store.

What you’ll love: These 12 silicone liners are designed to fit any standard cupcake pan. The outside features a marbled pattern that is simple and subtle. These are freezer safe and heat safe at temperatures up to 500 degrees.

What you should consider: These are a solid set of silicone cupcake liners with no real downsides unless you prefer brighter colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur la Table

Worth checking out

Bakerpan Silicone Mini Cupcake Liners

What you need to know: If you prefer your cupcakes mini-sized, these are a great choice.

What you’ll love: They are brightly colored and come in packs of 24. These are made from food-grade silicone and are oven safe to 446 degrees. They are safe in the freezer, microwave and dishwasher.

What you should consider: You cannot use these in a broiler. Because they are small, they can also be very challenging to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

