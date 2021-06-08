Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vax-a-million
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
Ahead of border summit, South Texas leaders address governor’s plans to ‘arrest everybody’
Top Stories
5-year-old Guatemalan girl found alone wandering along U.S.-Mexico border
Video
Top Stories
Tracking more rain and storm chances
Video
DeWine signs bill designating Overdose Awareness Day
Mogadore man killed in Portage County crash
Ohio doctor tells lawmakers COVID-19 vaccine can leave people magnetized, interfaced with 5G towers
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Bakeware & Baking Tools
The best donut pan
Close
You have been added to MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries) Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries)
SIGN UP
Trending on WKBN.com
Mahoning County judge gives second chance to inmate who had ‘no hope’ for future
Police find 4 teens after they escaped from Belmont Pines in Liberty
Video
Canfield Fair announces country star, renowned rock group for this year’s entertainment
Video
Lordstown Motors stock drops as production concerns grow
Video
Coroner’s office rules Youngstown nursing home death in 2019 a homicide