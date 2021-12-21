Which nightstand sets are best?

Nightstands are popular for storing items beside your bed and serve as a good place to put lamps, books and other commonly used materials. They are used to fill space and decorate a room. If you are looking for a sustainable, compact end table that is durable and provides storage the Pipishell Bamboo Stackable End Table Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a nightstand set

Size

Nightstands are available in different sizes and heights to accommodate the beds that they accompany. They are designed to align with the bed so that it is convenient to grab items off of the shelf. The dimensions of the space should be premeasured to match the measurements listed in the products description.

Space

A good nightstand set will be made with drawers or shelves for you to place your belongings in. Shelves can prevent clutter and give you more options for storage while drawers can keep private items safely protected. If you plan to use the nightstand to place multiple items, opt for a nightstand set with spacious features.

Weight limit

There is a limit to how much you can store inside or on top of a nightstand. The top and the interior will be able to hold a specific combined weight. If the material used to make the stand is thin and flimsy, it will hold less weight. This information can be found in the product’s description and if followed will prevent it from wearing quickly.

What to look for in a quality nightstand set

Rounded edges

Nightstands made with rounded edges are considered safer than those with sharp pointy edges. It is safer when transporting and when you are around the stand for it to be made with dull edges to prevent scrapes and accidental scaring. You should opt for rounded edges if the stand will be located in a high-traffic area of your house or near children.

Easy to assemble

Quality nightstands should be quick and easy to set up. The best stands will come with all the tools needed to assemble them and include an extensive instruction guide that doesn’t leave you guessing when putting it together. Those that are designed with complex assembly leave room for greater error.

Lightweight

Nightstands that are lightweight are easiest to transport when you are moving and make it simpler to move around your room as you figure out where you want it to go. If it is made with real wood it will not be lightweight and will be the heaviest material to transport.

How much you can expect to spend on a nightstand set

Nightstand sets will be priced from $45-$250 depending on the quality of the material and the storage features.

Nightstand set FAQ

Where else can I place my nightstand around the house?

A. Nightstands are typically for use beside your bed but can also be used as stools and end tables in your living room depending on the height.

Can I keep my nightstand outside?

A. They can be brought outside or used for added garage storage but this will cause them to wear faster. For example, if the product is made of wood and gets wet, it can rot and is more likely to grow bacteria.

What are the benefits of drawers?

A. Drawers opposed to open storage spaces can keep certain items private and prevent the nightstand from looking too cluttered.

What are the pros of purchasing a bamboo nightstand over a wooden stand?

A. Bamboo nightstands are an eco-friendly alternative to wood because bamboo grows faster than trees and the process of obtaining it uses fewer resources. The texture of bamboo is naturally smoother than wood and the chances of the nightstands having knots are less likely.

What are the best nightstand sets to buy?

Top nightstand set

Pipishell Bamboo Stackable End Table Set

What you need to know: This end table set is made with durable bamboo, can be securely stacked and can be placed in any location inside or outside of the house.

What you’ll love: The table legs are shake and scratch resistant and the bamboo is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. There is a shelf that you can use for extra storage.

What you should consider: The pilot holes are too big for the screws to fit into in some models preventing the tables from being stacked.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top nightstand set for the money

Zipcode Design Exum Nightstand Set

What you need to know: The top shelf can hold up to 10 pounds and the whole nightstand is small and compact.

What you’ll love: The edges are rounded for safety purposes and the gray bins are included with the nightstands for extra storage. It is available in two colors.

What you should consider: It does not come fully assembled and the shelving wood is made with thin material.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Worth checking out

Edison Furniture Company Modern 3 Drawer White Nightstand Set

What you need to know: The nightstand includes three drawers for storage purposes and each is very deep.

What you’ll love: It is made with durable wood and comes with a thorough instruction booklet. It is able to hold seventy-five pounds and comes in a set of 2.

What you should consider: It is on the heavier, more expensive side and some products are not shipped with the correct amount of pieces. It is difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.