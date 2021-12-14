Are odor eliminators for the outdoors or indoors best?

Whether you’re inside or outside your home, you want it to smell nice. If you have pets or kids, you know how difficult it can sometimes be to keep it that way. However, there are several things that you can do both indoors and outdoors to eliminate unpleasant odors no matter where they are.

You won’t use the same items indoors as you will outdoors, though candles are nice for the ambiance of either. Outdoor odor eliminators are best used by applying them directly on your lawn, while indoor odor eliminators can be sprayed on surfaces or released into the air of your home.

Outdoor odor eliminator

Odors outside of the home come from people, pets or garbage. Unpleasant smells outside generally occur when animal excrement or trash seeps into the ground and creates a lingering stench. The best way to resolve these outdoor odors is to clean up the mess and apply an odor eliminator to the ground. Once applied, an outdoor odor eliminator will have you walking outside for fresh air again in no time.

Outdoor odor eliminator pros

The benefits of using an odor eliminator outside are great. You can be outside, enjoying the sun or any kind of weather as you smell the fresh scents of grass, trees and flowers. Being outside around nature is also known to benefit your mental health according to the American Psychological Association. That being said, eliminating the odors outside of your home is not only less annoying to yourself and your neighbors, it is also beneficial to your overall well-being.

Outdoor odor eliminator cons

Outside elements cannot be controlled consistently. Rain can wash away a treatment you have done and as soon as you spray an outdoor odor eliminator, an animal very well may need to urinate in your yard again. If you have pets of your own, you also must be sure to use trusted brands that allow for a fresh yard that is pet-friendly and odor-free.

Best outdoor odor eliminators

Simple Green Outdoor Odor Eliminator

An outside odor eliminator that works on your grass and patio. It is safe for pets, as well as children and will have your lawn smelling fresh.

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

This potent odor spray is effective and safe for your pets. It can be used on furniture and surfaces indoors and outdoors.

Indoor odor eliminator

Unpleasant odors indoors are distracting and make it difficult to enjoy or even perform certain activities. If you’re indoors, this is something that will need to be resolved and it can be done with an indoor odor eliminator. Indoor odor eliminators are used to remove odors and stains from furniture or other surfaces within the home or office. Simply clean any physical mess, then apply the appropriate amount of an indoor odor eliminator to the stinky area and allow your home to come back to its former good-smelling glory.

Indoor odor eliminator pros

You want your indoor spaces to smell clean and fresh. Indoor odor eliminators destroy unpleasant smells and create freshness within your home or any other enclosed space. Simply by applying them, you have the chance to undo any of the doo-doo or other mistakes that have occurred and created an unpleasant odor in your home.

Indoor odor eliminator cons

Indoor odor eliminators require you to follow the directions precisely to reach the optimum effect. If you don’t follow the instructions or use the wrong indoor odor eliminator, they are not going to remove the undesirable smells and you may even damage your furniture. Additionally, pet owners need to be sure that their indoor odor eliminator is safe for animals.

Best indoor odor eliminators

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Pet Odor and Stain Eliminator

This odor and stain eliminator spray comes with 100% guaranteed satisfaction. It can be used to remove urine, vomit or feces on many surfaces inside and outside the home.

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Odor Eliminator

This indoor home fixture filters out unpleasant odors and leaves behind a fresh scent. It operates quietly and effectively for up to three months per filter.

Should you get an outdoor odor eliminator or an indoor odor eliminator?

This depends on where the smell is located and what surface you are in need of cleaning. If you are looking to freshen your lawn, then you will need an outdoor odor eliminator. However, if you are trying to get stains and smells off of furniture you can use an indoor odor eliminator on a variety of surfaces, both indoors and outdoors.

