Most popular Prime Day 2021 deals

Popular Prime Day deals now

Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, and this year we’ve seen some great deals on popular items. Name-brand devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 are deeply discounted, and even trending products like the Nordic Track T Series Treadmill are on sale.

With so many deals popping up during the event, it can be hard to keep up. To make things easier, we’ve organized the most popular Prime Day deals into easy-to-follow categories that you can use to locate the best deals for you.

Trending

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

If you have the travel bug after a year spent at home, it’s a good idea to upgrade luggage before you hit the road. This top-quality Samsonite set is available at a can’t-miss price right now and works just as well for road trips as it does at the airport.

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massage Gun

Are you tired of dealing with sore, stiff muscles? Consider investing in a massage gun to provide deep-tissue relief wherever you need it. Right now, the Hyperice Hypervolt is $70 off for Prime Day, so you can start treating your aches and pains at a serious discount.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Fitness Tracker

With a fitness tracker to count your steps, distance covered, calories burned and more, you can stay on top of fitness progress with ease. Garmin’s Vivoactive 4S Fitness Tracker is available as part of Prime Day’s exclusive deals, so you’ll get 46% off if you buy today.

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindles are some of the most popular e-readers out there. The Kindle Paperwhite is down to $79.99 for Prime Day, the best time to get the lowest prices on Amazon devices. Pick one up so you can bring your library wherever you go this summer.

Echo Dot

From checking the weather to adjusting your smart thermostat, Echo devices can make life around the house much more manageable by enabling simple voice commands for many tasks. Right now, the newest model Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Prime members — the lowest price we’ve seen.

Other deals in this space

Tech

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

With a reliable pair of headphones, you can listen to your favorite music, podcasts, movies and TV shows without disturbing anyone around you. You can find these comfortable noise-canceling headphones by Sony for just $78 on Prime Day, so now is the time to buy.

Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV

If you want an easy way to stream your favorite movies and TV shows, a smart TV connects directly to the internet and eliminates the need for a separate streaming device. One of our favorites, the Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV, is discounted to $239 during Amazon Prime Day. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade, this is it.

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

If your wireless router just isn’t cutting it these days, a mesh WiFi system can provide whole-house coverage that boosts your network speed. The eero 6 WiFi system is on sale for Prime Day, so you can upgrade your home’s wireless setup without breaking the bank.

Other deals in this space

Want smart capabilities in your car? Try the Echo Auto for just $14.99 on Prime Day (a 70% discount).

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset is down to $33.24 during the sales event.

During Prime Day, you can get the Canon Image CLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer for under $140.

Kitchen gadgets

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer

Want to enjoy french fries and onion rings without guilt? An air fryer lets you cook these goodies with little to no oil and still get that deliciously crispy texture. The advanced Instant Vortex Air Fryer is 35% off right now, so why not give healthy frying a try?

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

If you still haven’t gotten an Instant Pot, you can score a Duo Nova model for less than $50 as part of Prime Day. It offers easy-to-use controls and performs a variety of functions, so it’s the ideal time to find a place for this versatile appliance in your kitchen.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Has your current coffee maker seen better days? The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is just $49.99 during Amazon’s two-day sale, so you can score an impressive discount on it right now. We recommend grabbing one if you’re looking to improve the efficiency of your morning routine.

Other deals in this space

Are you interested in making your own bread? The Oster Expressbake Breadmaker costs only $49.48 today for Prime Members.

The BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum is $160.99 during Prime Day.

If you’ve ever wanted to make your own beer, now is the time to try. The Craft A Brew Home Brewing Ingredient Kit is 20% off for the Prime Day event.

For the home

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

With a doorbell camera like the Wired Ring Video Doorbell, you can see who’s at your door any time — even if you’re at work or on vacation. It’s on sale for just $44.99 right now, so you can improve your home security and score a great deal.

Shark Navigator Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuuming is never fun, but if you’ve got a powerful machine, the chore goes by much more quickly. The Shark Navigator is a high-quality and popular option that’s discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event.

Medify MA-40 Air Purifier

Are you struggling with poor air quality in your home? An air purifier helps remove dust and other allergens from the air to reduce symptoms like itchy eyes and runny noses. The Medify MA-40 is on sale for Prime Day, and if you suffer from allergies, this is a worthwhile investment.

Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill

Whether you’re a home improvement expert or just getting started with DIY projects, a high-quality cordless drill is a necessity. The Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill is available on Prime Day for a significant discount, so pick one up and start on those home improvement projects.

Other deals in this space

Parents

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

This tablet is advanced enough to keep your kid entertained but simple enough that they won’t have trouble learning how to use it. The Fire 7 Kids Tablet is also built to withstand drops, making it ideal for even young children. The best part? This easy-to-use tablet is on sale for $59.99 for Prime Day.

Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System

If you’re looking for a stroller that’s versatile enough to act as a car seat and sturdy enough to take with you on a jog, look no further: The Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System is suitable for active parents. Plus, this versatile stroller is on sale during Amazon’s big event.

DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter

Whether you’re looking to improve your photography possibilities or just keep the kids entertained this summer, a drone might be just what you need. This mini drone from popular brand DJI Mavic is currently 24% off for Prime Members.

LEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer

Fans of LEGO and Star Wars will love the LEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer for its intricate details and ease of use. If your child is a fan of the series or they just like to build, consider gifting them this popular LEGO set while it’s down to $16.79 on Prime Day.

Other deals in this space

The Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard Scooter is on sale for 27% off during Prime Day.

If your child loves outer space, they’ll adore the Gskyer Telescope — and you’ll appreciate its low Prime Day price of $80.50.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.