If you feel overwhelmed by switching to a more eco-friendly lifestyle, start by making one or two changes and slowly incorporate additional changes as time goes on.

Eco-friendly home products

We all know the environment is in trouble, but what can we do to help? Luckily, it’s easier than ever to switch to eco-friendly products to make your home as kind to the environment as possible, and every little bit helps.

Concentrate on what you can do to help the environment at home. Here are 15 ways to make your home eco-friendly using more environmentally conscious products. Remember that it isn’t all or nothing — do what you can and know that eco-friendly homes begin with small steps in the right direction.

Best eco-friendly home products

Philips LED Non-Dimmable Frosted Light Bulbs

LED light bulbs use roughly 90% less energy than conventional incandescent bulbs, and they even use around 10% less energy than older CLF low-energy light bulbs and last significantly longer. These bulbs come from a reputable brand and are sold in multipacks so you can replace all the light bulbs in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Low Flow Fixed Shower Head

Using a low-flow shower head can reduce your water usage by as much as 60%. The trouble is that some low-flow shower heads make it feel like you’re showering under a trickle of water. This model maintains impressive water pressure and comes with five spray settings.

Sold by Home Depot

SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Compostable Coffee Pods

Pod coffee machines are highly convenient, but single-use pods create a lot of waste. These pods, however, are completely compostable, making them a far more eco-friendly choice. You can choose from several delicious coffee varieties based on your preferences.

Sold by Amazon

Vitamix FoodCycler

This impressive device can turn food waste into compost in 4-8 hours. Not only does it reduce the volume of your food waste by 90%, you can use it right away as compost or fertilizer. If you like the idea of composting food waste but don’t have the patience to do it the conventional way, the FoodCycler is for you.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Aarke Carbonator III

If you’re a big drinker of sparkling water, seltzer or soda, you probably aren’t happy about how many plastic bottles you go through. Even if you recycle them, a large amount of energy goes into the recycling process. This device carbonates water in reusable bottles to significantly cut down on waste. You can add a squeeze of citrus for flavor or buy soda syrups.

Sold by Amazon

Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers

Not only do these containers keep leftovers fresher for longer to reduce food waste, the body of each container is made from glass, cutting down on your plastic use. They come in a range of sizes and shapes to fit food items.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers

If you throw out more fresh produce than you’d like, these food savers could help you keep partially used produce fresher for longer. Just snap them over the cut side of peppers, onions, tomatoes and so on to help prevent food waste. They also cut down on the need for single-use plastic food wrap and foil.

Sold by Amazon

The Humble Co. Humble Brush Bamboo Toothbrush

Bamboo is a highly sustainable resource, as it grows extremely quickly as well as being biodegradable, so it makes sense to use bamboo toothbrushes instead of plastic ones that take thousands of years to break down. What’s more, the company donates money to oral care charities for each brush sold.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Naturezway Bamboo Bath Tissue

Bamboo toilet paper is a more sustainable alternative to toilet tissue made from wood pulp. It’s actually softer and stronger than a lot of paper-based toilet tissue as well, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner

Using a natural cleaner is not only better for you and your household, it’s better for the environment because harsh cleaners enter the waterways when washed down the drain, harming flora and fauna in rivers and oceans. This cleaner is free from dyes, fragrances, phylates, ethoxylates and more harsh substances, plus it’s vegan and not tested on animals.

Sold by Amazon

DII Swedish Dishcloths

These dishcloths are a reusable alternative to paper towels, which cuts down on waste. What’s more, they’re made from a blend of cellulose and cotton rather than synthetic microfiber that can shed microplastics when you wash it.

Sold by Amazon

S’well Teakwood Drinkware Collection

This trio of insulated containers can be used for either food or beverages, keeping cold food and drinks cool, and hot food and drinks warm. With eco-friendly home products like these in your kitchen cupboards, it reduces the need for single-use containers or for buying bottles of water.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Ethique Shampoo Bar

By using shampoo bars instead of bottles of shampoo, you’re helping to cut down on plastic packaging. Each bar is the equivalent of three bottles of shampoo, so think of all the plastic you’ll save by switching.

Sold by Amazon

SipWell Extra Long Stainless Steel Drinking Straws

If you like to use disposable plastic straws at home, switching to stainless steel reusable straws is a surefire way to reduce your plastic waste. This set of four straws comes with a handy cleaning brush to keep them fresh.

Sold by Amazon

PILOT B2P Bottle to Pen Refillable Ballpoint Pens

You might not consider pens when thinking about reducing waste, but you can make a difference by switching to more eco-friendly alternatives. Not only are these pens made from recycled bottles, they’re also refillable so you don’t need to keep buying more.

Sold by Amazon

