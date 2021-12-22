Which welcome sign is best?

Welcome signs make guests feel welcome before even entering your home. Welcome signs can be placed on the ground or hung up on the door, fence or any other place of entry. Before purchasing a welcome sign, consider the size of the item, if it is resistant to weathering and what it is made from.

If you are looking for a durably made, anti-rotting hanging welcome sign with multiple different phrase options, the Main Event Tall Outdoor Welcome Sign is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a welcome sign

Dimensions

Welcome signs come in all different shapes and sizes. If you have a specific space picked out to place this item, you will need to measure the space beforehand to make sure that the sign will fit. If you plan to hang your sign on a door, a lightweight sign is the better option for staying sturdy when the door is opened and closed.

Weather resistance

The best welcome signs are resistant to weather that may cause them to rot, rust, gather mold or splinter. Seamlessly varnished signs are designed to be resistant against the wind, water and general wear.

Material

If a sign is made out of wood, there is a greater chance it could rot when sitting outside. Signs made from metal can rust over time, and signs made with plastic may not be durable enough to withstand certain weather conditions. Regardless of the material, the item should be resistant to certain conditions to allow for prolonged use of the sign.

What to look for in a quality welcome sign

Durability

A quality welcome sign will be made with durable material as well as varnished or treated with nontoxic chemicals that prevent wear and tear. Since most welcome signs are used outside, it is important that the item be made to withstand all kinds of conditions so that it can be used and stored properly.

Customizable

Some welcome signs allow you to customize them. Most signs feature a general welcome message on them, while some are for a specific season. Signs that come with decorative accessories for holidays or other special events can allow you to get the most use out of your sign.

Easy assembly

Welcome signs typically do not require any assembly. Heavy signs that are meant to sit up against a wall just require placement in a safe location, while others require you to hang them. However, signs that require hanging do not always come with the necessary materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a welcome sign

The best welcome signs can cost anywhere from $20-$80 depending on the materials that they are made from, their size, and level of customization.

Welcome sign FAQ

What is distressed wood?

A. Many welcome signs on the market are designed with distressed wood. Distressed wood involves the use of tools and chemicals to make the wood look rustic and old. Aged wood gives any space a classic, cozy feel, and shoppers will buy distressed wood to go along with certain aesthetics of their home.

How do I make sure my welcome sign is securely placed outside?

A. If you have a welcome sign that simply requires you to lean it up against your house and you would like more protection against weather or fear it falling over in high winds, consider using a discreet command strip. You can also put a removable adhesive on the ground to secure the sign into place.

What’s the best welcome sign to buy?

Top welcome sign

Main Event Tall Outdoor Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This welcome sign is made with durable, genuine wood and is varnished to be more resistant to weathering.

What you’ll love: The sign’s lettering is painted underneath the varnish finish and can not be peeled off. This item will not rot or splinter, and it is designed to be double-sided with two different phrases. One side says “Welcome,” and the other says “Home Sweet Home.” Though this item is thick and durable, it is also lightweight and can be used all year round.

What you should consider: This item cracks easily, and the mounting is on the wrong side for some users.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top welcome sign for the money

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This wooden sign comes with customizable decor so that it can be used all year round.

What you’ll love: This sign is made with a unique font style and includes fake foliage and a bow. The “o” in “home” can be switched out with various holiday designs. Also, it is made from durable wood material and is thick.

What you should consider: This item comes with the hanger but does not include tools or adhesives to securely set the item in place. It is not waterproof and does not do great against harsh weather conditions.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

RusticDesignWorks Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This welcome sign is uniquely handmade and is available in five different sizes.

What you’ll love: You can choose the colors and if you want the item distressed or not. The manufacturer does its best to use materials that are resistant to splintering and sends a personal note with every shipment.

What you should consider: Since this sign is handmade and hand-painted, there are no exact replicas, and some items could contain more knots in the wood than others.

Where to buy: Etsy

