One of the best ways to personalize a room is with a wall poster. Whether you’re a big fan of music, movies, video games or visual art, there’s a poster perfect for you. Wall posters come in a wide variety of materials and sizes, but the best one is one of the Katsushika Hokusa painting “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” from Palace Learning. This high-quality laminated 18-by-24-inch poster makes an artful and stylish addition to your home’s decor.

What to know before you buy a wall poster

Types

The kinds of wall posters seem to be endless. Popular types include posters of movies, music, fine art and sports, as well as motivational and educational posters. Any hobby, artist or activity you enjoy is bound to have a selection of wall posters.

Size

It’s imperative to know how much wall space you’re working with before you choose a poster. The last thing you want is for your poster to arrive only to find out that it’s too large or small to fit nicely on your wall. The most common sizes are 18-by-24, 24-by-36 and 27-by-40 inches

Color scheme

Wall posters can be a great way to express your enjoyment of an artist or sports team, but first and foremost, they are decorative pieces. That’s why it’s important to choose one poster with a color scheme that will match well with your home’s decor. Taking the color of your furniture, carpeting and other decorative items into account ensures that your poster will accentuate the strengths of style.

What to look for in a quality wall poster

Print quality

You might fall in love with a poster’s design, but that doesn’t mean its print quality is up to snuff. Some posters feature overblown images that appear pixelated, blotchy or unclear. A high-quality print should have clear images with well-defined lines and vibrant coloration. Poor print quality is particularly common in large posters. To accommodate a bigger size, images need to be enlarged, which can cause degradation in the resolution.

Lamination

Wall posters are frequently laminated to prevent tearing and protect them from fingerprints and water damage. Using two thin strips of light translucent plastic film, manufacturers can extend the posters’ longevity. Lamination can also give them an appealing glossy sheen.

Poster thickness

The thicker your poster, the more likely it is to withstand wear and tear. Thicker paper also helps the ink settle properly and creates a higher-quality image. Poster thickness is measured in grams per square meter. Most wall posters fall between 130 and 200 grams per square meter.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall poster

Wall posters range from less than $10 to $150 and above. However, the vast majority fall between $10 and $40.

Wall poster FAQ

Should you frame a wall poster?

A. While you don’t have to, it will help preserve the print and protect it from fingerprints, tearing and deterioration. Framing your wall poster also can make it look more presentable and prevent damage to your walls.

How do you hang a wall poster?

A. First, be sure to wash your hands. The natural oils from your skin can create smudging that may damage the print. If you bought your poster rolled, flatten it by rolling it in the opposite direction or placing it underneath some heavy books for a few hours. Next, place an adhesive such as double-sided tape or adhesive putty on each corner and in the center of the poster. For additional support, you can add a piece of adhesive to the midpoints between each corner. Lastly, press your poster onto the wall.

What’s the best wall poster to buy?

Top wall poster

Palace Learning “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” Poster

What you need to know: This gorgeous print of the classic painting can bring one of Japan’s most celebrated works of art into your home without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The 3-millimeter lamination protects the poster from smudges and water damage without obscuring the print. The poster’s back features a print of “Stormy Sea at The Naruto Rapids” by Ando Hiroshige.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that the thick lamination makes the print somewhat difficult to flatten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall poster for the money

Tatuo Vintage Cacti Succulents Poster

What you need to know: This informative, stylish canvas poster artfully depicts 17 types of cacti on a durable wooden frame.

What you’ll love: The wooden hanger frame provides an aesthetically pleasing way to hang this poster without adhesives. The illustrations have a tasteful retro character with a pleasantly muted color palette.

What you should consider: The canvas could be a bit weightier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AfriOz Album Cover Collage Poster

What you need to know: AfriOz’s unique 80-piece album-cover poster lets you make a personalized collage featuring some of the biggest albums of the 21st century.

What you’ll love: Each 4-by-4-inch poster card includes adhesive glue dots for easy application. With albums from a wide-ranging selection of musical genres, this collection will delight music fans of all stripes.

What you should consider: The glue dots included with your purchase might cause paint chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

