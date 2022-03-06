Which fall centerpiece is best?

A centerpiece elevates a table and makes a special occasion feel even more vibrant. Fall centerpieces are most commonly found at the Thanksgiving dinner table, but they are surprisingly versatile and appropriate for a variety of seasonal gatherings. For an excellent multipurpose fall centerpiece that will impress everyone at the table, check out the GBtroo Mason Jar Table Centerpiece.

What to know before you buy a fall centerpiece

Types of fall table centerpieces

There are a variety of centerpieces on the market that work well for a fall table. Sifting through the options can be overwhelming, so it is important to narrow down a search by identifying what type of centerpiece you need. First you should consider if the centerpiece will be used all season long or for a particular occasion. Low centerpieces or garden-themed centerpieces are usually versatile enough to be used for the entire season; however, centerpieces with floating candles or hanging centerpieces are more difficult to maintain, so they are better suited to specific events.

Also consider whether a tall centerpiece will negatively impact a guests’ experience. While tall centerpieces are beautiful, it can be difficult for guests to hold a conversation across the table when a centerpiece obstructs their view.

The occasion

Halloween and Thanksgiving are perhaps the most anticipated dinner party occasions for fall. Many retailers sell packages that contain everything needed to set an eye catching table for the fall holidays. The Kohl’s “Celebrate Fall Together” line carries beautiful centerpieces that are designed to match specific tablecloths and serving ware. This makes shopping even easier for anyone hosting a fall holiday at their home. Fall also traditionally signals the end of the wedding season, so fall centerpieces can double as wedding centerpieces.

What to look for in a quality fall centerpiece

Decor style

Similar to everyday home decor, fall centerpieces come in a variety of styles. Shoppers often prefer to match their current home decor and seasonal decor styles. However, it is possible to mix styles and match decor around a central theme such as pumpkins or a central color like, shades or yellow.

Candles

Candles are one of the most sought-after components for a fall centerpiece. Electric candles are the top choice for safety reasons, especially if small children will be seated at the table. Alternatively, there are a number of seasonal candles that are safely covered in large vases sold for fall centerpieces. For a more formal occasion, a floating candle display can be a crowd-pleasing choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall centerpiece

Fall centerpieces will cost anywhere between $15-$100 dollars depending upon their size, number of components and artistic details.

Fall centerpiece FAQ

How many centerpieces are needed at a fall table?

A. Depending on the size and shape of a table, the number of centerpieces that are appropriate will vary. Round tables tend to look best with a single centerpiece at the center of the table. Large rectangular tables, such as a banquet table, generally look best with multiple centerpieces. Often a banquet table will feature one larger centerpiece in the middle of the table with two smaller centerpieces balancing out the ends.

Are fresh flowers better than faux flowers for a fall centerpiece?

A. Fresh flowers are always a crowd pleaser for centerpieces; however, fresh flowers are often cost prohibitive at large events where multiple centerpieces must be purchased. It is not uncommon to mix both faux decor and fresh flowers in a fall centerpiece. For example, the bulk of a centerpiece may be made up of less expensive components such as pine cones, faux pumpkins and candles with a couple of fresh flowers to elevate the presentation.

What’s the best fall centerpiece to buy?

Top fall centerpiece

GBtroo Mason Jar Table Centerpiece

What you need to know: This chic fall table centerpiece includes a wooden holder for two antique blue mason jars and two artificial flowers.

What you’ll love: This centerpiece is constructed from durable, environment-friendly materials that accentuate a fall table.

What you should consider: Some customers prefer to swap out fake flowers with fresh flowers for a more realistic look.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top fall centerpiece for the money

Ledger Pumpkin Arrangement Plastic Candle Holder

What you need to know: This contemporary fall harvest table centerpiece decor includes artificial pumpkins, pinecones, berries and candles.

What you’ll love: The artificial decorative pieces look very realistic and are durable enough to be used year after year.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported the berries and pinecones becoming loose overtime.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Worth checking out

Celebrate Fall Together Thankful Faux Leaf Table Decor

What you need to know: This charming fall table centerpiece comes with pinecones, faux leafs and cursive “thankful” print.

What you’ll love: This centerpiece is lightweight and easy to wipe clean for use several years in a row.

What you should consider: The lettering may appear backwards depending upon your position at the table.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

