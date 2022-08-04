Morning sickness is a common part of pregnancy and has even been associated with a decreased risk of miscarriage.

Which morning sickness remedies are best?

For many families, pregnancy is a beautiful experience and the start of something new. However, morning sickness can leave you feeling exhausted, irritable and generally ill. And since it can strike at any time during the first trimester, it can add unneeded stress to your life. Fortunately, there are several effective at-home morning sickness remedies you can try to improve your symptoms.

What is morning sickness?

According to Mayo Clinic, morning sickness most often occurs within 9 weeks of conception and continues throughout the first trimester of pregnancy. Despite the name, it can happen at any time, not just in the morning. Symptoms include nausea and vomiting, both of which start to diminish sometime during the second trimester.

Morning sickness triggers

Hormonal changes are thought to be the main cause of morning sickness, but other triggers include:

Eating spicy, fatty, greasy or sugary foods

Alcohol or dairy

Sudden strong smells

Things that trigger the gag reflex, brushing teeth right after eating

Severe morning sickness symptoms

While nausea and vomiting are normal symptoms of morning sickness, it’s advised to consult a doctor if you experience any of the following:

Severe nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain

High fever

Sudden weight loss

Decreased or painful urination

Ways to help with morning sickness at home

Watch your diet

It’s important to maintain a healthy, balanced diet, especially while pregnant. With that in mind, certain foods can help reduce or prevent the symptoms of morning sickness, such as:

Starchy foods such as crackers, nuts, potatoes, rice and bread

such as crackers, nuts, potatoes, rice and bread Protein-rich foods such as yogurt, seeds or cottage cheese

such as yogurt, seeds or cottage cheese Sour candies that are high in citric acid you can suck on to ease nausea and help with digestion

that are high in citric acid you can suck on to ease nausea and help with digestion Ginger to reduce the frequency of nausea

to reduce the frequency of nausea Other bland foods such as applesauce, bananas, oatmeal, brothy soups or oatmeal

After eating, try to stay upright for a while. This aids in digestion and can help prevent queasiness.

Stay hydrated

Drinking too much water could add to your nausea, but so can being dehydrated. Try to drink enough to stay hydrated without filling full. Beverages that could help include:

Water with freshly squeezed lemon

Fruit-infused water

Ginger ale or lemon-lime soda

Herbal or fruity tea

Take vitamins and supplements

There are several over-the-counter remedies and supplements that can help ease the symptoms of morning sickness, especially nausea. These include:

Ginger lozenges

Vitamin B6

Doxylamine sleep aids

There are also prescription anti-nausea medications, such as Zofran, which can help if symptoms persist. Either way, consult a doctor before adding vitamins or supplements to your diet, especially if you’re experiencing other complications with pregnancy.

Use essential oils and other scents

Overpowering smells can contribute to nausea, but certain scents can actually combat it. This includes:

Peppermint essential oil

Lavender essential oil

Citrus (orange, lemon, lime)

Chamomile

Ginger

Avoid any scents that do not appeal to you or that make you feel queasy.

Use an acupressure wristband

An acupressure or motion-sickness wristband can reduce the feeling of nausea and help prevent vomiting. These bands work by applying a small amount of pressure to the P6 pressure point, the nei guan point, on your wrist. Alternatively, consider acupuncture by a trained professional. This remedy is temporary, but it could improve your symptoms.

10 best morning sickness remedies

Preggie Anti-Nausea Wristbands

This set of four acupressure wristbands is clinically-tested to provide relief from nausea without the use of drugs. The bands are reusable, comfortable and have a snug fit that applies the right amount of pressure to provide temporary relief.

Sold by Amazon

EmeTerm Relieve Nausea Electrode Stimulator Wristband

This rechargeable wristband uses electrical stimulation to help prevent nausea and vomiting caused by anything from morning sickness to car rides. It has five levels of intensity and is easy to adjust based on your symptoms. It’s also water-resistant and durable, making it ideal for daily use.

Sold by Amazon

UpNature Peppermint Essential Oil Roll On

This roll-on stick of diluted peppermint essential oil can help soothe nausea, a must for those experiencing morning sickness. It’s easy to use and effective when applied to key areas, such as the back of the neck or behind the ears. Even the aroma can help ease symptoms.

Sold by Amazon

MegaFood Honey Lemon Ginger Morning Sickness Nausea Relief

These 30 individually-wrapped soft chews contain ginger and vitamin B6 to help ease nausea. They’re gentle on upset stomachs, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free. They also have a pleasant honey, lemon and ginger flavor.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Ginger Gum For Motion And Morning Sickness

This 24-pack of ginger gum can alleviate nausea caused by morning sickness and motion sickness. It’s a natural herbal remedy that doesn’t cause side effects, making it safe for the expectant mother and baby. It also starts working immediately.

Sold by Amazon

Solgar Vitamin B6

The tablets each contain 25 milligrams of vitamin B6 and can be taken once daily with a meal to help combat nausea and aid in digestive processes. They are free from gluten, dairy and wheat.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Lavender Essential Oil Personal Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler

This portable stick uses pure, organic lavender essential oil to soothe nausea and morning sickness. It’s gentle and safe to inhale for most people and can start working immediately for temporary relief.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basic Care Doxylamine Succinate Tablets

These 25-milligram doxylamine sleep aid tablets can help ease nausea and aid in falling into a restful sleep. They are safe and effective and can be used in conjunction with vitamin B6.

Sold by Amazon

FGO Organic Chamomile Tea Bags

A cup of organic chamomile tea can help alleviate the common symptoms of morning sickness and aid in digestion. It can also help improve the quality of sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Traditional Medicinals Organic Morning Ease Anti-Nausea Lozenges

These lemon ginger lozenges are made to help soothe morning sickness. They contain organic, non-GMO certified ingredients and are gentle on upset stomachs.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.