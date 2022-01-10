Which melatonin gummy is best?

Melatonin gummies are a short-term solution to common sleeping problems and can help you fall asleep quicker and place you in a deeper sleep to reduce your chance of waking up in the middle of the night. Melatonin gummies won’t put you to sleep, but they help you wind down in the evenings and can increase the quality of your sleep.

For a melatonin gummy that improves your sleep and helps you feel refreshed in the morning, the ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs, 6mg Melatonin are a top option. When shopping for melatonin gummies, there are a few things you need to look out for, so we’ve rounded up a few important factors you’ll need to take into consideration.

What to know before you buy melatonin gummies

Melatonin content

An important thing you will have to look at when buying your melatonin gummies is the melatonin content itself. When deciding on what dosage to choose, the best route is to ask for a medical professional’s help. Children and young adults will most likely respond best to doses between 0.5 to 1 milligram. The recommended dosage is between 3 to 6 milligrams a day, but some may find that they need more.

The higher the dosage, the higher the level of melatonin will be in your body, as oral supplements will combine forces with the melatonin your body naturally produces. A gummy with 1 to 10 milligrams of melatonin will raise your body’s natural level of melatonin significantly, so you must take caution when ingesting this supplement. A higher dose is not always the better choice.

Ingredients

As with any supplement, you should always make sure you do your research on the ingredients list. Some products containing melatonin may contain impurities or other compounds, such as serotonin. Ask for advice from your healthcare provider and read some of the reviews online to ensure the product you have chosen is trustworthy.

Some melatonin gummies may also have other sleep-aiding ingredients in them, which could affect the dosage further. These ingredients could be magnesium, valerian root or chamomile. Some of these ingredients, such as valerian, can affect individuals who are pregnant or using other medications, so make sure you consult your healthcare provider before you start taking them.

Side effects

All supplements will have different effects on different people, so it will always be a risk at first. Melatonin rarely has any short-term impact on those who use it. Some side effects that gummy melatonin users have reported include drowsiness, headaches and dizziness, but these symptoms rarely appear. The long-term effects of melatonin have not been thoroughly researched, but melatonin is rarely consumed for long periods. If you are a regular user of melatonin, you should have an ongoing conversation with your doctor to track your progress and note any possible side effects you may develop.

What to look for in quality melatonin gummies

Flavor

As with any gummy, you want the flavor to be good, since you’ll be chewing on it for a while. Most melatonin gummies will have some sort of fruity flavor, but you can find ones with no taste as well. Read the reviews if you are interested in a specific flavor to determine whether or not the description is accurate.

The morning after

A good melatonin gummy won’t make you feel super tired the morning after. The goal is to improve the quality of sleep and help you feel more refreshed in the morning. A gummy that is advertised as an excellent solution to combatting jet lag will most likely be a good choice for those who find their current option makes them feel groggy in the mornings.

Boosts natural melatonin

Any melatonin gummy containing Vitamin B6 will help your body’s natural melatonin production in the long run. Choosing a gummy with this ingredient is a wise choice and may benefit you and your sleeping patterns in the future.

How much you can expect to spend on melatonin gummies

Good quality packs of melatonin gummies with pure ingredients and a good flavor will cost you around $20. You will be able to find cheaper options, but these sometimes sacrifice quality and effect.

Melatonin gummy FAQ

Do melatonin gummies actually work?

A. Melatonin gummies aren’t designed to “fix” your sleeping problems in the long run, but they can provide a short-term solution. Melatonin gummies will help you temporarily relieve symptoms of jet lag and other sleeping disorders. However, they should not be relied on for long-term use.

Are melatonin gummies unhealthy?

A. Melatonin gummies that are sugar-free are relatively healthy. The only health risk you’ll need to be aware of when taking melatonin gummies is the side effects of using these supplements long-term. If you start to notice unwanted side effects, refrain from taking anymore and consult a healthcare specialist.

What are the best melatonin gummies to buy?

Top melatonin gummies

ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs, 6mg Melatonin

What you need to know: This medium-dose melatonin gummy contains valerian root.

What you’ll love: A blackberry-flavored pack of melatonin gummies. The gummies also contain a natural sleep-aid ingredient called ashwagandha, which is a herb used to reduce stress and anxiety.

What you should consider: Contains valerian, which is not suitable for pregnant women.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top melatonin gummies for the money

Vitafusion Max Strength, 10mg Melatonin

What you need to know: This potent melatonin gummy will help regulate your sleep cycle.

What you’ll love: These gummies have been designed to help relieve jet lag symptoms and regulate sleeping patterns. The gummies have a natural strawberry flavoring and contain no artificial dyes or corn syrup.

What you should consider: These have a very high melatonin content.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OLLY Sleep Gummy, 3 mg Melatonin

What you need to know: This gummy is highly recommended by customers for its flavor and effectiveness.

What you’ll love: These gummies are flavored with blackberry and have a very soft texture. Each gummy contains 3 milligrams of melatonin. The additional ingredients include sleep aids such as chamomile, lemon balm, L-theanine and amino acids.

What you should consider: These gummies have a low melatonin content.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

