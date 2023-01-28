Keep all your devices smudge- and germ-free with these easy-to-use products

These days, most of us can’t get through the day without a smartphone, tablet or laptop. But since you bring these devices with you everywhere, they can easily pick up dirt, fingerprints and germs if you’re not careful.

You can’t clean your screens and keyboards with any old household cleaner, though. Some chemicals, like ammonia, can damage your devices, so you need electronics-specific cleaning products to get the job done. If you want to get your devices as clean as possible, here are the best screen-cleaning wipes, sprays and other products to get rid of dirt and germs.

Best products for cleaning laptops, phones and more

Best screen-cleaning sprays

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit

This powerful screen cleaner is formulated specifically for smartphones and other consumer electronic screens. It’s alcohol-, ammonia- and odor-free, but effectively removes dust, oil, dirt and other debris. The kit also includes two microfiber cloths for cleaning touch screens. Sold by Amazon

Calyptus Screen Cleaner Spray Kit

This screen cleaner spray is safe and effective for cleaning all high-end digital screens and electronics. It features a plant-based formula produced in small batches, so it doesn’t contain toxic chemicals. The set comes with two bottles and four cleaning cloths to clean all your screens. Sold by Amazon

Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit

This gentle but effective screen cleaner spray removes smudges, streaks and other dirt from your laptop, TV, tablet and phone without scratches. It provides a streak-free finish, so you can clearly see the images on your screen. The formula is also alcohol-, ammonia- and phosphate-free. Sold by Amazon

Flawless Screen Cleaner Spray

This spray works wonders on dirty LCD and LED displays, so your smartphone, tablet, laptop, TV and more stay clean. It effectively removes dust, grease, smudges and other debris without any scrubbing to prevent damage. It also features a natural formula that’s safe to use around children and pets and doesn’t have any unpleasant odor. Sold by Amazon

Best screen-cleaning wipes

EVEO Electronic Wipes

These convenient wipes make it easy to clean dust, fingerprints, grease and other smudges from your favorite smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, TV and touch screen devices. They dry quickly without leaving any streaks behind and also come with a microfiber cloth to remove dust and other debris. Sold by Amazon

Fintie Screen Cleaning Pad

Designed to clean all touch screen devices, this pad features a vegan leather back and a soft microfiber front for removing dust, fingerprints, smudges and more. It has an elastic strap that holds it in place on your hand as you clean, allowing you to work more quickly. Each pack contains four pads with different colors and patterns on the back. Sold by Amazon

Endust Microfiber Towels for Electronics

This set includes two large microfiber towels that can remove dirt and debris from screens. The soft microfiber material won’t scratch or damage delicate electronics and is ideal for removing fingerprints and smudges from smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, TVs and more. Sold by Amazon

E-Cloth Reusable Personal Electronics Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth

This reusable cloth can remove dirt, smudges, fingerprints and bacteria from your phone, tablet or laptop. It’s made of a super-soft fabric that won’t scratch or damage your devices. The cloth is also machine-washable and highly durable, so you can use it again and again. Sold by Amazon

Best miscellaneous device cleaning products

PhoneSoap Wireless UV Phone Sanitizer and Charger

This phone sanitizer effectively kills bacteria on the surface of your smartphone. It features 360-degree disinfection with UV-C light and takes only five minutes to disinfect your phone. Its interior is large enough to fit phones of all sizes, and the charging feature makes it even more convenient to use. Sold by Amazon

HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer

This affordable sanitizer can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria in just a minute. It has a slim, lightweight design that makes it highly portable and a rechargeable battery that cleans up to 70 times per charge. It can sanitize other items, too, including glasses, credit cards and jewelry. Sold by Amazon

Dust-Off Disposable Compressed Gas Duster

Keep your keyboards and other electronic devices with nooks and crannies clean with this compressed air duster. It’s 100% ozone safe and doesn’t contain any potentially dangerous gasses like propane or butane. Each set includes two cans that hold 10 ounces each. Sold by Amazon

PeroBuno Electric Air Duster

This electric air duster works as a mini vacuum for your computer keyboard and tower. In addition to suction, it features soft, non-static bristles to remove dust and other debris from your electronics. It also has a rechargeable battery that can clean for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner

This double-sided tool can clean smartphones, laptops and tablets with ease. It has a microfiber pad on one side to eliminate smudges and fingerprints and a soft brush on the other to remove dirt and dust. It comes with a cover, so both ends are fully protected for storage. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.