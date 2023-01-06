Which touchless thermometers are best?

From monitoring fever in a squirming child to screening temperature in a high-traffic area, a touchless thermometer is a handy tool to keep tabs on the health of a person.

With many options on the market, one way to find the right touchless thermometer is to prioritize accuracy. One super accurate thermometer is the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer.

What to know before you buy a touchless thermometer

Convenience

One convenient feature is one-button functionality. These thermometers require just one click to check someone’s temperature.

A thermometer should also be easy to read. For instance, some devices come with a bright LED screen with large text for easy readability. Another convenient feature is the special sensor system that beeps to let you know the device is in the correct position and ready to use. This allows you to take the temperature reading as quickly as possible.

Speed of reading

While most touchless thermometers can read a temperature in five seconds or less, there is usually a mandatory two-second wait between attempts. This can slow down the pace of tracking if you have to measure the temperature of a group of people within a short period of time.

Some devices record the temperature more quickly. For instance, some one-click thermometers can take a temperature in one or two seconds.

Flexibility

Some contactless thermometers can be used both as a body temperature screener and as an object thermometer. Some options on the market can also switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius. Some devices double as forehead thermometers and as in-ear probes.

What to look for in a quality touchless thermometer

Memory function

Some thermometers are only as good as their last reading because they don’t offer any storage capability. On the other hand, some devices include a memory function that stores up to 50 readings at a time. There are also contactless thermometers that can store groups of measurement values. This allows several users to store and monitor their temperature readings from the same device.

Smart capabilities

Some thermometers allow you to send your reading to a Bluetooth-connected app on your phone. This doesn’t just store this reading but also allows you to see trends. In some cases, the app provides helpful, personalized health recommendations.

High-temperature alert

Not everyone operating a thermometer can tell when the temperature is above the normal range. Luckily, there are options on the market that feature a sound alert or color coding to let you know once it picks up a high temperature.

For those thermometers with a color-coding system, a red alert means a high temperature, yellow means a slightly elevated temperature, and a green indicator light means the temperature is within the normal range.

How much you can expect to spend on a touchless thermometer

Some touchless thermometers cost as little as $15, while there are advanced or professional-grade options that can cost up to $150.

Touchless thermometer FAQ

How do touchless thermometers work?

A. This type of thermometer works by focusing its lens on the object to be measured while also using its infrared sensors to measure the amount of heat generated by the body or object. This is then used to calculate the temperature.

Are touchless thermometers accurate?

A. Generally, touchless thermometers from reputable manufacturers are designed with accuracy in mind, but you also have to use them correctly. For instance, the ideal distance between the thermometer and the measured object should be 6 inches.

What are the best touchless thermometers to buy?

Top touchless thermometer

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This ultrasensitive thermometer uses three infrared sensors to monitor up to 100 data points on your forehead without direct contact. These are then used to calculate the accurate temperature of the body.

What you’ll love: It includes an intuitive single button that allows you to read the temperature in just one second, and it is designed for all ages, from babies and toddlers to the elderly. The clear, bright LED screen makes the temperature value easy to read even in total darkness. It uses a quiet vibration alert rather than a sound.

What you should consider: Some users complained of being unable to switch the thermometer from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top touchless thermometer for the money

Goodbaby Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This forehead thermometer has been clinically tested and designed to give fast and accurate temperature readings.

What you’ll love: It’s ergonomic, allowing you to grip it firmly when in use, and it can also be used for all ages, from infants to adults. Plus, it lets you view your temperature readings in Celsius and Fahrenheit.

What you should consider: If you want to get an accurate reading, it is recommended that the subject stays in the test area for at least 30 minutes, which isn’t always convenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Femometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This touchless forehead thermometer is ideal for all ages and is designed with accuracy and convenience in mind.

What you’ll love: It features three color displays to indicate low, normal and high temperatures. The device also has a clear, large display, allowing you to read temperatures easily, regardless of the time of the day. It also doubles as an object or surface temperature monitor.

What you should consider: When taking temperature readings, some users mentioned that the beeping sound is too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.