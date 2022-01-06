Which budesonide nasal sprays are best?

Budesonide nasal sprays can help relieve your sinusitis, hay fever and allergy symptoms. If you suffer from allergies, hay fever or sinusitis, you probably like the ease and convenience of using a nasal spray rather than receiving allergy shots or taking pills. Rite Aid Budesonide Nasal Spray is perfect for 24-hour allergy relief.

What to know before you buy a budesonide nasal spray

Type of nasal spray

There are two kinds of nasal sprays that treat histamine reactions: corticosteroid and antihistamine.

Antihistamine sprays block the function of histamines and reduce inflammation. These sprays include levocabastine hydrochloride, olopatadine hydrochloride or azelastine hydrochloride. Some allergy relief nasal sprays have decongestants and antihistamines, but you shouldn’t use decongestants for more than a few days.

sprays block the function of histamines and reduce inflammation. These sprays include levocabastine hydrochloride, olopatadine hydrochloride or azelastine hydrochloride. Some allergy relief nasal sprays have decongestants and antihistamines, but you shouldn’t use decongestants for more than a few days. Corticosteroid sprays relieve the symptoms of hay fever, non-allergic rhinitis, allergic rhinitis and sinusitis by decreasing histamine production and inflammation in your nasal passages. These sprays include ciclesonide, budesonide, triamcinolone acetonide, mometasone, fluticasone propionate, fluticasone furoate, flunisolide and beclomethasone dipropionate. The active ingredients used in these sprays might appear on the package info as fluticasone propionate or triamcinolone acetonide. It can take multiple days for a corticosteroid spray to begin working, and you need to use it every day throughout the season to offer continuous allergy symptom relief. Long-term use of these sprays can lead to nosebleeds, headaches, burning and stinging nasal passages and eye conditions, including cataracts.

How to store

Store your nasal spray at room temperature, and don’t allow it to overheat or freeze.

Nasal sprays for children

Read the directions carefully when using nasal sprays for kids. Some formulas are safe for kids as young as 2 years old, while other formulas provide different dosages for kids 2 to 12 years old.

Reliance on nasal spray

The right nasal spray can offer fast-acting allergy relief when your nasal passages are congested and your eyes are red. Since these sprays are available over the counter, most people assume they can use them without any risk of addiction. Check with your pharmacist or doctor, since the answer depends on the kind of spray you use.

Some over-the-counter nasal sprays are safe to be used every day, but other sprays can cause reliance within just a few days. Using nasal sprays can lead to long-term swelling of your nasal passages, which, in turn, leads to more use. A long-term nasal spray dependency can lead to surgery to correct the abnormality in your nasal passages.

No one likes nasal congestion, so some people use a nasal spray for allergy relief at the first sign of nasal congestion, but this can create more issues, since your symptoms might not be the sign of an allergic reaction but instead just the early stage of a flu or cold.

What to look for in a quality budesonide nasal spray

Coverage

Look for an over-the-counter nasal spray that blocks several allergens rather than just one, especially if you’re allergic to more than one thing.

Duration

Some spray dosages last longer than other sprays. Choose a nasal spray that promises to relieve your allergy symptoms for 24 hours, but speak to your doctor first, since a 24-hour dose might be stronger than a short-acting dose.

Size

Over-the-counter allergy relief nasal sprays come in 0.8-milliliter, 0.68-milliliter and 0.5-milliliter glass or plastic spray bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on a budesonide nasal spray

Budesonide nasal sprays range in price from about $3-$24. Inexpensive nasal sprays go for $3-$5, while midrange nasal sprays cost about $8-$12 and high-end nasal sprays vary in price from about $15-$24.

Budesonide nasal spray FAQ

What’s the most common allergen that leads to nasal congestion and sneezing?

A. Pollen is the most common allergen that leads to nasal congestion and sneezing for pets and people in North America. You might have a pollen allergy if you share a living environment with trees, grass or flowering plants. Airborne pollen allergens tend to be the most difficult from the mid-spring through the fall season, when plants are growing and blooming and you’re more likely to inhale pollen.

Do budesonide nasal sprays have a smell or taste?

A. Nasal sprays might have a slight mint or menthol smell or taste.

What’s the best budesonide nasal spray to buy?

Top budesonide nasal spray

Rite Aid Budesonide Nasal Spray

What you need to know: This spray is a wonderful decongestant and perfect for 24-hour, non-drowsy allergy relief.

What you’ll love: This product relieves multiple allergy symptoms, including sneezing, a stuffy, itchy or runny nose and nasal congestion. The spray can help you control both outdoor and indoor allergies.

What you should consider: This spray is on the more expensive side, compared to similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budesonide nasal spray for the money

Apotex Budesonide Nasal Spray

What you need to know: This budesonide nasal spray contains 32 micrograms per spray to help you relieve your allergies.

What you’ll love: This water-based allergy nasal spray is reasonably priced and an excellent choice for preventing upper respiratory congestion and relieving your allergy symptoms, including itchy eyes, sniffing and sneezing.

What you should consider: The scent of this spray can be stronger than you might expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rugby Budesonide Nasal Spray

What you need to know: This nasal spray can help relieve symptoms like sneezing, an itchy nose, a runny nose and nasal congestion.

What you’ll love: This product contains 120 metered sprays with 32 micrograms per spray. Many customers praise this spray for its help with breathing, nasal congestion and allergy symptoms.

What you should consider: The box that the spray arrives in sometimes comes crushed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

