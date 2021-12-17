Which ‘Black Panther’ watches are best?

If you are a fan of Marvel films and franchises, you probably already have some official merchandise of your favorite superheroes. But any self-respecting superhero fan needs a nifty way to tell the time, and what better way than with a “Black Panther” watch.

The sequel to the 2018 film is expected to be released in November 2022, so there is no better time to get all the merchandise you can. If you are looking for a stylish and incredibly detailed watch, you can’t go wrong with the Citizen Men’s Black Panther watch.

What to know before you buy a ‘Black Panther’ watch

What style are you looking for?

One of the biggest considerations is the style of the watch you are after. There are several designs from a few watchmakers and knowing what you like is a good first step. Do you want something that is flashy? Are you more into subtle details or do you require more functions? Consider the purpose of the watch, and then decide on a model.

Set a budget

Watches in general, whether it is from a film franchise or not, are available at different price ranges. Set yourself a budget and try your best to stick to it. Just because some look good on your arm doesn’t mean that you must have it. Official merchandise usually costs a bit more than regular items, and you can expect to pay more if the film is recent, or a sequel is on the way. Depending on the value of the watch, you might also want to look for a watch box.

Mechanical, quartz or digital?

It can be a tough decision, as each watch variation has its own pros and cons. Nevertheless, you should decide on which watch mechanism you prefer. Mechanical watches don’t require a battery but can be more expensive and need to be serviced. Quartz watches are more affordable but tend to be of lesser quality.

What to look for in a quality ‘Black Panther’ watch

Design features

If you want to show off your love for the Black Panther and his fictional homeland of Wakanda, then you’ll need a watch to do just that. While small details are important, a quality “Black Panther” watch will have many symbols, etchings or the color scheme of the superhero. What good is a “Black Panther” watch if nobody can see his mask?

High-quality internal components

Watches are intricate devices, and some have hundreds of moving parts. Unless you have a digital or smartwatch, the quality of the internal components will often determine how long the watch will last. A quality “Black Panther” watch will have a mineral watch face, a stainless-steel casing and a durable strap.

No batteries required

Most mid-range watches require batteries to operate, which need to be changed every so often. But a quality “Black Panther” watch will use technology that doesn’t need the power of a battery to run. Some watches can convert light sources into energy, while others use the natural motion of your arm to wind up the mechanism.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Black Panther’ watch

Watches are available at different prices, but that largely depends on the manufacturer and the functions. An entry-level “Black Panther” watch retails for between $20-$30. A watch from a reputable maker can retail for between $80-$150.

‘Black Panther’ watch FAQ

Are ‘Black Panther’ watches waterproof?

A. As with all watches, that depends on the manufacturer and the components used. The best advice would be to check the packaging of a particular watch. With that said, for the most part, watches are usually waterproof up to 165 feet.

Can you replace the band or strap?

A. Certain watchmakers have universal straps that can be swapped out for any of their watches. But if a watch uses a different size strap than regular models, you might have difficulty in finding a strap that fits.

What are the best ‘Black Panther’ watches to buy?

Top ‘Black Panther’ watch

Citizen Watches Men’s Black Panther

What you need to know: A great-looking watch for the discerning “Black Panther” fan.

What you’ll love: This “Black Panther” watch from Citizen features silver indices and hands that mirror main character T’Challa’s signature necklace. The second hand is colored the same purple as the vibranium suit, while the face is adorned with Wakandan-inspired tribal patterns. Black Panther’s mask is etched into the case back. For power, this watch converts light into energy and doesn’t need to be recharged.

What you should consider: The price might put it out of reach of even the most die-hard fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Black Panther’ watch for the money

Marvel Black Panther Analog Watch

What you need to know: An affordable “Black Panther” watch that looks great.

What you’ll love: Featuring a simplistic “Black Panther” design, this entirely black watch has T’Challa’s mask on the watch face. It is an officially licensed product and comes with an adjustable rubber band.

What you should consider: Other than the mask decal, there aren’t any other “Black Panther” markings or icons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Invicta Men’s Marvel Black Panther Quartz Watch

What you need to know: A stylish watch that confidently shows off your “Black Panther” love.

What you’ll love: Beautifully designed, this “Black Panther” watch features T’Challa’s mask underneath the Invicta branding and tribal lines on the watch face. The case is black with rose-gold trimmings, and the edge of the second-hand features the Avengers’ “A”. It is waterproof up to 328 feet and weighs 14 ounces.

What you should consider: The “Black Panther” branding can be hard to spot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

